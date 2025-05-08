Earnings Preview: TeraWulf

TeraWulf (NASDAQ:WULF) is gearing up to announce its quarterly earnings on Friday, 2025-05-09. Here's a quick overview of what investors should know before the release.

Analysts are estimating that TeraWulf will report an earnings per share (EPS) of $-0.06.

TeraWulf bulls will hope to hear the company announce they've not only beaten that estimate, but also to provide positive guidance, or forecasted growth, for the next quarter.

New investors should note that it is sometimes not an earnings beat or miss that most affects the price of a stock, but the guidance (or forecast).

Performance in Previous Earnings

In the previous earnings release, the company missed EPS by $0.05, leading to a 0.0% drop in the share price the following trading session.

Here's a look at TeraWulf's past performance and the resulting price change:

Quarter Q4 2024 Q3 2024 Q2 2024 Q1 2024 EPS Estimate -0.03 -0.03 0.01 0.04 EPS Actual -0.08 -0.06 -0.03 -0.02 Price Change % 16.0% -14.000000000000002% -7.000000000000001% -9.0%

TeraWulf Share Price Analysis

Shares of TeraWulf were trading at $3.05 as of May 07. Over the last 52-week period, shares are up 51.79%. Given that these returns are generally positive, long-term shareholders should be satisfied going into this earnings release.

Analyst Observations about TeraWulf

For investors, grasping market sentiments and expectations in the industry is vital. This analysis explores the latest insights regarding TeraWulf.

A total of 3 analyst ratings have been received for TeraWulf, with the consensus rating being Buy. The average one-year price target stands at $6.0, suggesting a potential 96.72% upside.

Peer Ratings Comparison

This comparison focuses on the analyst ratings and average 1-year price targets of Amplitude, NCR Voyix and Sprout Social, three major players in the industry, shedding light on their relative performance expectations and market positioning.

Analysts currently favor an Buy trajectory for Amplitude, with an average 1-year price target of $14.61, suggesting a potential 379.02% upside.

Analysts currently favor an Buy trajectory for NCR Voyix, with an average 1-year price target of $14.33, suggesting a potential 369.84% upside.

Analysts currently favor an Neutral trajectory for Sprout Social, with an average 1-year price target of $28.82, suggesting a potential 844.92% upside.

Snapshot: Peer Analysis

In the peer analysis summary, key metrics for Amplitude, NCR Voyix and Sprout Social are highlighted, providing an understanding of their respective standings within the industry and offering insights into their market positions and comparative performance.

Company Consensus Revenue Growth Gross Profit Return on Equity TeraWulf Buy 63.47% $15.36M -9.46% Amplitude Buy 9.42% $58.33M -11.11% NCR Voyix Buy -14.32% $149M -1.44% Sprout Social Neutral 14.43% $83.68M -8.88%

Key Takeaway:

TeraWulf ranks at the bottom for Revenue Growth and Gross Profit, while it ranks at the top for Return on Equity among its peers.

Discovering TeraWulf: A Closer Look

TeraWulf Inc is a digital asset technology company that is engaged in digital infrastructure and sustainable energy development. It is involved in supporting environmentally conscious bitcoin mining operations by developing and operating facilities within the United States. The company's bitcoin mining facilities are powered by clean, affordable, and reliable energy sources. Its primary source of revenue stems from the mining of bitcoin conducted at the company's mining facility sites. Additionally, the company occasionally generates revenue through the provision of miner hosting services to third-party entities.

TeraWulf's Financial Performance

Market Capitalization: Surpassing industry standards, the company's market capitalization asserts its dominance in terms of size, suggesting a robust market position.

Revenue Growth: Over the 3 months period, TeraWulf showcased positive performance, achieving a revenue growth rate of 63.47% as of 31 December, 2024. This reflects a substantial increase in the company's top-line earnings. In comparison to its industry peers, the company stands out with a growth rate higher than the average among peers in the Information Technology sector.

Net Margin: TeraWulf's net margin is impressive, surpassing industry averages. With a net margin of -80.94%, the company demonstrates strong profitability and effective cost management.

Return on Equity (ROE): The company's ROE is below industry benchmarks, signaling potential difficulties in efficiently using equity capital. With an ROE of -9.46%, the company may need to address challenges in generating satisfactory returns for shareholders.

Return on Assets (ROA): TeraWulf's ROA is below industry standards, pointing towards difficulties in efficiently utilizing assets. With an ROA of -4.75%, the company may encounter challenges in delivering satisfactory returns from its assets.

Debt Management: TeraWulf's debt-to-equity ratio stands notably higher than the industry average, reaching 2.09. This indicates a heavier reliance on borrowed funds, raising concerns about financial leverage.

