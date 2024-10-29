Earnings Preview For Teekay Tankers

Teekay Tankers (NYSE:TNK) is preparing to release its quarterly earnings on Wednesday, 2024-10-30. Here's a brief overview of what investors should keep in mind before the announcement.

Analysts expect Teekay Tankers to report an earnings per share (EPS) of $2.12.

The market awaits Teekay Tankers's announcement, with hopes high for news of surpassing estimates and providing upbeat guidance for the next quarter.

It's important for new investors to understand that guidance can be a significant driver of stock prices.

Historical Earnings Performance

Last quarter the company beat EPS by $0.04, which was followed by a 5.77% drop in the share price the next day.

Here's a look at Teekay Tankers's past performance and the resulting price change:

Quarter Q2 2024 Q1 2024 Q4 2023 Q3 2023 EPS Estimate 3.07 3.78 3.47 2.10 EPS Actual 3.11 3.86 2.91 2.24 Price Change % -6.0% -1.0% -1.0% 2.0%

Stock Performance

Shares of Teekay Tankers were trading at $49.45 as of October 28. Over the last 52-week period, shares are down 4.71%. Given that these returns are generally negative, long-term shareholders are likely a little upset going into this earnings release.

Analyst Insights on Teekay Tankers

For investors, grasping market sentiments and expectations in the industry is vital. This analysis explores the latest insights regarding Teekay Tankers.

The consensus rating for Teekay Tankers is Buy, based on 2 analyst ratings. With an average one-year price target of $72.5, there's a potential 46.61% upside.

Understanding Analyst Ratings Among Peers

This comparison focuses on the analyst ratings and average 1-year price targets of DHT Holdings, Genesis Energy and Global Partners, three major players in the industry, shedding light on their relative performance expectations and market positioning.

DHT Holdings is maintaining an Buy status according to analysts, with an average 1-year price target of $13.5, indicating a potential 72.7% downside. For Genesis Energy, analysts project an Outperform trajectory, with an average 1-year price target of $16.0, indicating a potential 67.64% downside. Global Partners is maintaining an Buy status according to analysts, with an average 1-year price target of $51.0, indicating a potential 3.13% upside. Peer Analysis Summary

The peer analysis summary outlines pivotal metrics for DHT Holdings, Genesis Energy and Global Partners, demonstrating their respective standings within the industry and offering valuable insights into their market positions and comparative performance.

Company Consensus Revenue Growth Gross Profit Return on Equity Teekay Tankers Buy -19.98% $116.09M 6.37% DHT Holdings Buy -1.18% $56.60M 4.27% Genesis Energy Outperform -6.02% $77.27M -2.39% Global Partners Buy 15.08% $287.88M 5.12%

Key Takeaway:

Teekay Tankers ranks at the bottom for Revenue Growth among its peers. It is in the middle for Gross Profit. For Return on Equity, it is at the top.

All You Need to Know About Teekay Tankers

Teekay Tankers Ltd is a provider of marine services to the global oil and natural gas industries and an operator of medium-sized oil tankers. The company operates in two segments: tanker and ship-to-ship transfer. The vast majority of its revenue comes from the tanker segment, which consists of crude oil and product tankers for different contracts.

Teekay Tankers's Financial Performance

Market Capitalization Analysis: Positioned below industry benchmarks, the company's market capitalization faces constraints in size. This could be influenced by factors such as growth expectations or operational capacity.

Revenue Growth: Teekay Tankers's revenue growth over a period of 3 months has faced challenges. As of 30 June, 2024, the company experienced a revenue decline of approximately -19.98%. This indicates a decrease in the company's top-line earnings. In comparison to its industry peers, the company trails behind with a growth rate lower than the average among peers in the Energy sector.

Net Margin: Teekay Tankers's net margin surpasses industry standards, highlighting the company's exceptional financial performance. With an impressive 36.07% net margin, the company effectively manages costs and achieves strong profitability.

Return on Equity (ROE): Teekay Tankers's ROE stands out, surpassing industry averages. With an impressive ROE of 6.37%, the company demonstrates effective use of equity capital and strong financial performance.

Return on Assets (ROA): The company's ROA is a standout performer, exceeding industry averages. With an impressive ROA of 5.74%, the company showcases effective utilization of assets.

Debt Management: Teekay Tankers's debt-to-equity ratio is below the industry average at 0.04, reflecting a lower dependency on debt financing and a more conservative financial approach.

To track all earnings releases for Teekay Tankers visit their earnings calendar on our site.

