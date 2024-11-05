Earnings Preview: RLJ Lodging

RLJ Lodging (NYSE:RLJ) will release its quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, 2024-11-06. Here's a brief overview for investors ahead of the announcement.

Analysts anticipate RLJ Lodging to report an earnings per share (EPS) of $0.00.

Investors in RLJ Lodging are eagerly awaiting the company's announcement, hoping for news of surpassing estimates and positive guidance for the next quarter.

It's worth noting for new investors that stock prices can be heavily influenced by future projections rather than just past performance.

Performance in Previous Earnings

Last quarter the company beat EPS by $0.05, which was followed by a 0.32% drop in the share price the next day.

Here's a look at RLJ Lodging's past performance and the resulting price change:

Quarter Q2 2024 Q1 2024 Q4 2023 Q3 2023 EPS Estimate 0.15 -0.01 0 0.05 EPS Actual 0.20 -0.01 0.01 0.06 Price Change % -0.0% -2.0% -1.0% 6.0%

Tracking RLJ Lodging's Stock Performance

Shares of RLJ Lodging were trading at $8.84 as of November 04. Over the last 52-week period, shares are down 9.7%. Given that these returns are generally negative, long-term shareholders are likely a little upset going into this earnings release.

Analysts' Perspectives on RLJ Lodging

For investors, grasping market sentiments and expectations in the industry is vital. This analysis explores the latest insights regarding RLJ Lodging.

The consensus rating for RLJ Lodging is Buy, based on 2 analyst ratings. With an average one-year price target of $10.0, there's a potential 13.12% upside.

Understanding Analyst Ratings Among Peers

This comparison focuses on the analyst ratings and average 1-year price targets of Xenia Hotels & Resorts, Pebblebrook Hotel and Diamondrock Hospitality, three major players in the industry, shedding light on their relative performance expectations and market positioning.

As per analysts' assessments, Xenia Hotels & Resorts is favoring an Neutral trajectory, with an average 1-year price target of $15.25, suggesting a potential 72.51% upside. Analysts currently favor an Neutral trajectory for Pebblebrook Hotel, with an average 1-year price target of $13.67, suggesting a potential 54.64% upside. Diamondrock Hospitality received a Neutral consensus from analysts, with an average 1-year price target of $9.5, implying a potential 7.47% upside. Peer Analysis Summary

The peer analysis summary provides a snapshot of key metrics for Xenia Hotels & Resorts, Pebblebrook Hotel and Diamondrock Hospitality, illuminating their respective standings within the industry. These metrics offer valuable insights into their market positions and comparative performance.

Company Consensus Revenue Growth Gross Profit Return on Equity RLJ Lodging Buy 3.46% $115.72M 1.55% Xenia Hotels & Resorts Neutral 0.68% $72.91M 1.19% Pebblebrook Hotel Neutral 3.32% $124.45M 0.74% Diamondrock Hospitality Neutral 6.19% $175.78M 1.35%

Key Takeaway:

RLJ Lodging ranks at the top for Revenue Growth among its peers. It is in the middle for Gross Profit and Return on Equity.

Delving into RLJ Lodging's Background

RLJ Lodging Trust is a real estate investment trust that acquires focused-service and compact full-service hotels. Its portfolio consists of hotels in various states across the United States and the District of Columbia. Its hotels are under the Marriott, Hilton, and Hyatt brand names. These hotels are concentrated in urban areas, dense suburban markets, and business districts within metropolitan areas. Its revenue streams include hotel operations revenue, which is composed of the sale of rooms, food, and beverages, and other property revenue. The company derives the substantial majority of its revenue from the operation of hotels.

Financial Milestones: RLJ Lodging's Journey

Market Capitalization Analysis: Falling below industry benchmarks, the company's market capitalization reflects a reduced size compared to peers. This positioning may be influenced by factors such as growth expectations or operational capacity.

Revenue Growth: RLJ Lodging displayed positive results in 3 months. As of 30 June, 2024, the company achieved a solid revenue growth rate of approximately 3.46%. This indicates a notable increase in the company's top-line earnings. As compared to its peers, the company achieved a growth rate higher than the average among peers in Real Estate sector.

Net Margin: RLJ Lodging's net margin surpasses industry standards, highlighting the company's exceptional financial performance. With an impressive 8.26% net margin, the company effectively manages costs and achieves strong profitability.

Return on Equity (ROE): RLJ Lodging's ROE surpasses industry standards, highlighting the company's exceptional financial performance. With an impressive 1.55% ROE, the company effectively utilizes shareholder equity capital.

Return on Assets (ROA): RLJ Lodging's ROA stands out, surpassing industry averages. With an impressive ROA of 0.62%, the company demonstrates effective utilization of assets and strong financial performance.

Debt Management: The company maintains a balanced debt approach with a debt-to-equity ratio below industry norms, standing at 1.19.

To track all earnings releases for RLJ Lodging visit their earnings calendar on our site.

