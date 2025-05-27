Earnings Preview For REX American Resources

REX American Resources (NYSE:REX) will release its quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, 2025-05-28. Here's a brief overview for investors ahead of the announcement.

Analysts anticipate REX American Resources to report an earnings per share (EPS) of $0.34.

The announcement from REX American Resources is eagerly anticipated, with investors seeking news of surpassing estimates and favorable guidance for the next quarter.

It's worth noting for new investors that guidance can be a key determinant of stock price movements.

Historical Earnings Performance

The company's EPS beat by $0.36 in the last quarter, leading to a 2.1% increase in the share price on the following day.

Here's a look at REX American Resources's past performance and the resulting price change:

Quarter Q4 2024 Q3 2024 Q2 2024 Q1 2024 EPS Estimate 0.27 0.72 0.44 0.40 EPS Actual 0.63 1.38 0.70 0.58 Price Change % 2.0% -1.0% -1.0% -4.0%

REX American Resources Share Price Analysis

Shares of REX American Resources were trading at $41.58 as of May 26. Over the last 52-week period, shares are down 19.69%. Given that these returns are generally negative, long-term shareholders are likely bearish going into this earnings release.

Analyst Insights on REX American Resources

For investors, grasping market sentiments and expectations in the industry is vital. This analysis explores the latest insights regarding REX American Resources.

With 1 analyst ratings, REX American Resources has a consensus rating of Buy. The average one-year price target is $50.0, indicating a potential 20.25% upside.

Comparing Ratings Among Industry Peers

The below comparison of the analyst ratings and average 1-year price targets of Clean Energy Fuels, Green Plains and Gevo, three prominent players in the industry, gives insights for their relative performance expectations and market positioning.

Analysts currently favor an Buy trajectory for Clean Energy Fuels, with an average 1-year price target of $4.5, suggesting a potential 89.18% downside.

Analysts currently favor an Neutral trajectory for Green Plains, with an average 1-year price target of $6.12, suggesting a potential 85.28% downside.

Analysts currently favor an Buy trajectory for Gevo, with an average 1-year price target of $9.72, suggesting a potential 76.62% downside.

Snapshot: Peer Analysis

The peer analysis summary outlines pivotal metrics for Clean Energy Fuels, Green Plains and Gevo, demonstrating their respective standings within the industry and offering valuable insights into their market positions and comparative performance.

Company Consensus Revenue Growth Gross Profit Return on Equity REX American Resources Buy -15.66% $17.57M 1.97% Clean Energy Fuels Buy 0.05% $-34.51M -20.61% Green Plains Neutral 0.72% $3.04M -8.77% Gevo Buy 629.55% $7.66M -4.53%

Key Takeaway:

In terms of consensus, REX American Resources is at the top among its peers. For revenue growth, it is at the bottom. When it comes to gross profit, REX American Resources is at the top. In return on equity, it is in the middle compared to its peers.

Discovering REX American Resources: A Closer Look

REX American Resources Corp operates as a holding company, which engages in investment in alternative energy and ethanol production entities. Its operating segments include Ethanol and By-Products. Its products include dried distillers grains, modified distillers grains, and non-food grade corn oil.

Key Indicators: REX American Resources's Financial Health

Market Capitalization Analysis: Positioned below industry benchmarks, the company's market capitalization faces constraints in size. This could be influenced by factors such as growth expectations or operational capacity.

Revenue Challenges: REX American Resources's revenue growth over 3 months faced difficulties. As of 31 January, 2025, the company experienced a decline of approximately -15.66%. This indicates a decrease in top-line earnings. As compared to its peers, the revenue growth lags behind its industry peers. The company achieved a growth rate lower than the average among peers in Energy sector.

Net Margin: REX American Resources's net margin is impressive, surpassing industry averages. With a net margin of 7.01%, the company demonstrates strong profitability and effective cost management.

Return on Equity (ROE): The company's ROE is a standout performer, exceeding industry averages. With an impressive ROE of 1.97%, the company showcases effective utilization of equity capital.

Return on Assets (ROA): The company's ROA is a standout performer, exceeding industry averages. With an impressive ROA of 1.55%, the company showcases effective utilization of assets.

Debt Management: The company maintains a balanced debt approach with a debt-to-equity ratio below industry norms, standing at 0.04.

To track all earnings releases for REX American Resources visit their earnings calendar on our site.

