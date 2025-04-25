Earnings Preview For Revvity

Revvity (NYSE:RVTY) will release its quarterly earnings report on Monday, 2025-04-28. Here's a brief overview for investors ahead of the announcement.

Analysts anticipate Revvity to report an earnings per share (EPS) of $0.96.

The announcement from Revvity is eagerly anticipated, with investors seeking news of surpassing estimates and favorable guidance for the next quarter.

It's worth noting for new investors that guidance can be a key determinant of stock price movements.

Performance in Previous Earnings

Last quarter the company beat EPS by $0.04, which was followed by a 0.0% drop in the share price the next day.

Here's a look at Revvity's past performance and the resulting price change:

Quarter Q4 2024 Q3 2024 Q2 2024 Q1 2024 EPS Estimate 1.38 1.13 1.12 0.93 EPS Actual 1.42 1.28 1.22 0.98 Price Change % -1.0% 1.0% 1.0% -2.0%

Market Performance of Revvity's Stock

Shares of Revvity were trading at $95.13 as of April 24. Over the last 52-week period, shares are down 11.01%. Given that these returns are generally negative, long-term shareholders are likely unhappy going into this earnings release.

Analysts' Perspectives on Revvity

For investors, staying informed about market sentiments and expectations in the industry is paramount. This analysis provides an exploration of the latest insights on Revvity.

The consensus rating for Revvity is Outperform, based on 6 analyst ratings. With an average one-year price target of $128.17, there's a potential 34.73% upside.

Peer Ratings Overview

In this analysis, we delve into the analyst ratings and average 1-year price targets of Avantor, Illumina and Tempus AI, three key industry players, offering insights into their relative performance expectations and market positioning.

Analysts currently favor an Outperform trajectory for Avantor, with an average 1-year price target of $23.8, suggesting a potential 74.98% downside.

Analysts currently favor an Neutral trajectory for Illumina, with an average 1-year price target of $129.4, suggesting a potential 36.02% upside.

Analysts currently favor an Buy trajectory for Tempus AI, with an average 1-year price target of $63.78, suggesting a potential 32.95% downside.

Insights: Peer Analysis

The peer analysis summary presents essential metrics for Avantor, Illumina and Tempus AI, unveiling their respective standings within the industry and providing valuable insights into their market positions and comparative performance.

Company Consensus Revenue Growth Gross Profit Return on Equity Revvity Outperform 4.81% $412.29M 1.21% Avantor Outperform -2.10% $562.90M 8.70% Illumina Neutral -1.60% $728M 8.31% Tempus AI Buy 35.85% $122.06M -23.65%

Key Takeaway:

Revvity ranks first in revenue growth among its peers. It has the lowest gross profit and return on equity compared to others.

Unveiling the Story Behind Revvity

Revvity provides instruments, tests, services, and software solutions to the pharmaceutical, biomedical, chemical, environmental, and general industrial markets. The company operates in two segments. First, its diagnostics segment includes immunodiagnostics, reproductive health, and applied genomics. Second, its discovery and analytical solutions is composed of life science, industrial, environmental, and food applications. Revvity offers products and services ranging from genetic screening and environmental analytical tools to informatics and enterprise software.

Understanding the Numbers: Revvity's Finances

Market Capitalization Perspectives: The company's market capitalization falls below industry averages, signaling a relatively smaller size compared to peers. This positioning may be influenced by factors such as perceived growth potential or operational scale.

Revenue Growth: Revvity's revenue growth over a period of 3 months has been noteworthy. As of 31 December, 2024, the company achieved a revenue growth rate of approximately 4.81%. This indicates a substantial increase in the company's top-line earnings. In comparison to its industry peers, the company stands out with a growth rate higher than the average among peers in the Health Care sector.

Net Margin: The company's net margin is a standout performer, exceeding industry averages. With an impressive net margin of 12.98%, the company showcases strong profitability and effective cost control.

Return on Equity (ROE): Revvity's financial strength is reflected in its exceptional ROE, which exceeds industry averages. With a remarkable ROE of 1.21%, the company showcases efficient use of equity capital and strong financial health.

Return on Assets (ROA): The company's ROA is a standout performer, exceeding industry averages. With an impressive ROA of 0.75%, the company showcases effective utilization of assets.

Debt Management: Revvity's debt-to-equity ratio is below the industry average. With a ratio of 0.43, the company relies less on debt financing, maintaining a healthier balance between debt and equity, which can be viewed positively by investors.

