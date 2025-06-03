Earnings Preview: PVH

PVH (NYSE:PVH) is set to give its latest quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, 2025-06-04. Here's what investors need to know before the announcement.

Analysts estimate that PVH will report an earnings per share (EPS) of $2.64.

Anticipation surrounds PVH's announcement, with investors hoping to hear about both surpassing estimates and receiving positive guidance for the next quarter.

New investors should understand that while earnings performance is important, market reactions are often driven by guidance.

Historical Earnings Performance

Last quarter the company beat EPS by $0.06, which was followed by a 18.24% increase in the share price the next day.

Here's a look at PVH's past performance and the resulting price change:

Quarter Q4 2024 Q3 2024 Q2 2024 Q1 2024 EPS Estimate 3.21 2.59 2.29 2.16 EPS Actual 3.27 3.03 3.01 2.45 Price Change % 18.0% -4.0% -6.0% 4.0%

Performance of PVH Shares

Shares of PVH were trading at $82.13 as of June 02. Over the last 52-week period, shares are down 34.93%. Given that these returns are generally negative, long-term shareholders are likely upset going into this earnings release.

Analyst Opinions on PVH

For investors, staying informed about market sentiments and expectations in the industry is paramount. This analysis provides an exploration of the latest insights on PVH.

Analysts have provided PVH with 20 ratings, resulting in a consensus rating of Neutral. The average one-year price target stands at $97.75, suggesting a potential 19.02% upside.

Comparing Ratings with Peers

The analysis below examines the analyst ratings and average 1-year price targets of VF, Kontoor Brands and Columbia Sportswear, three significant industry players, providing valuable insights into their relative performance expectations and market positioning.

Analysts currently favor an Neutral trajectory for VF, with an average 1-year price target of $16.46, suggesting a potential 79.96% downside.

Analysts currently favor an Outperform trajectory for Kontoor Brands, with an average 1-year price target of $82.38, suggesting a potential 0.3% upside.

Analysts currently favor an Neutral trajectory for Columbia Sportswear, with an average 1-year price target of $68.5, suggesting a potential 16.6% downside.

Insights: Peer Analysis

Within the peer analysis summary, vital metrics for VF, Kontoor Brands and Columbia Sportswear are presented, shedding light on their respective standings within the industry and offering valuable insights into their market positions and comparative performance.

Company Consensus Revenue Growth Gross Profit Return on Equity PVH Neutral -4.75% $1.38B 3.01% VF Neutral -4.61% $1.14B -9.52% Kontoor Brands Outperform -1.32% $295.64M 10.37% Columbia Sportswear Neutral 1.10% $396.06M 2.42%

Key Takeaway:

PVH is positioned in the middle among its peers for revenue growth. It ranks at the bottom for gross profit. PVH is at the top for return on equity.

Discovering PVH: A Closer Look

PVH designs and markets branded apparel in more than 40 countries. Its key fashion categories include men's dress shirts, ties, sportswear, underwear, and jeans. Its two designer brands, Calvin Klein and Tommy Hilfiger, now generate practically all its revenue after its recent disposition of most of its smaller brands. PVH operates e-commerce sites, about 1,400 stores, and about 1,500 shop-in-shops and concessions. The firm also licenses its brands to third parties and distributes its merchandise through department stores and other wholesale accounts. PVH traces its history to 1881 and is based in New York City.

Financial Milestones: PVH's Journey

Market Capitalization Analysis: The company's market capitalization is below the industry average, suggesting that it is relatively smaller compared to peers. This could be due to various factors, including perceived growth potential or operational scale.

Revenue Challenges: PVH's revenue growth over 3 months faced difficulties. As of 31 January, 2025, the company experienced a decline of approximately -4.75%. This indicates a decrease in top-line earnings. When compared to others in the Consumer Discretionary sector, the company faces challenges, achieving a growth rate lower than the average among peers.

Net Margin: PVH's net margin is impressive, surpassing industry averages. With a net margin of 6.63%, the company demonstrates strong profitability and effective cost management.

Return on Equity (ROE): PVH's ROE excels beyond industry benchmarks, reaching 3.01%. This signifies robust financial management and efficient use of shareholder equity capital.

Return on Assets (ROA): PVH's ROA surpasses industry standards, highlighting the company's exceptional financial performance. With an impressive 1.41% ROA, the company effectively utilizes its assets for optimal returns.

Debt Management: The company maintains a balanced debt approach with a debt-to-equity ratio below industry norms, standing at 0.66.

