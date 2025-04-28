Earnings Preview: PJT Partners

PJT Partners (NYSE:PJT) is preparing to release its quarterly earnings on Tuesday, 2025-04-29. Here's a brief overview of what investors should keep in mind before the announcement.

Analysts expect PJT Partners to report an earnings per share (EPS) of $1.01.

Investors in PJT Partners are eagerly awaiting the company's announcement, hoping for news of surpassing estimates and positive guidance for the next quarter.

It's worth noting for new investors that stock prices can be heavily influenced by future projections rather than just past performance.

Performance in Previous Earnings

Last quarter the company beat EPS by $0.74, which was followed by a 1.81% increase in the share price the next day.

Here's a look at PJT Partners's past performance and the resulting price change:

Quarter Q4 2024 Q3 2024 Q2 2024 Q1 2024 EPS Estimate 1.16 0.91 0.69 0.45 EPS Actual 1.90 0.93 1.19 0.98 Price Change % 2.0% -1.0% 2.0% 1.0%

Market Performance of PJT Partners's Stock

Shares of PJT Partners were trading at $134.67 as of April 25. Over the last 52-week period, shares are up 43.63%. Given that these returns are generally positive, long-term shareholders should be satisfied going into this earnings release.

Insights Shared by Analysts on PJT Partners

For investors, staying informed about market sentiments and expectations in the industry is paramount. This analysis provides an exploration of the latest insights on PJT Partners.

Analysts have provided PJT Partners with 1 ratings, resulting in a consensus rating of Neutral. The average one-year price target stands at $177.0, suggesting a potential 31.43% upside.

Comparing Ratings with Competitors

The following analysis focuses on the analyst ratings and average 1-year price targets of Virtu Finl, Lazard and Moelis, three prominent industry players, providing insights into their relative performance expectations and market positioning.

Analysts currently favor an Neutral trajectory for Virtu Finl, with an average 1-year price target of $38.33, suggesting a potential 71.54% downside.

Analysts currently favor an Neutral trajectory for Lazard, with an average 1-year price target of $51.78, suggesting a potential 61.55% downside.

Analysts currently favor an Neutral trajectory for Moelis, with an average 1-year price target of $70.6, suggesting a potential 47.58% downside.

Peers Comparative Analysis Summary

The peer analysis summary presents essential metrics for Virtu Finl, Lazard and Moelis, unveiling their respective standings within the industry and providing valuable insights into their market positions and comparative performance.

Company Consensus Revenue Growth Gross Profit Return on Equity PJT Partners Neutral 45.27% $151.26M 29.64% Virtu Finl Neutral 0.43% $506.55M 7.08% Lazard Neutral 0.72% $264.40M 13.35% Moelis Neutral 40.97% $95.04M 10.86%

Key Takeaway:

PJT Partners ranks highest in Gross Profit and Return on Equity among its peers. It is in the middle for Revenue Growth.

About PJT Partners

PJT Partners Inc is an advisory-focused investment bank that offers a portfolio of advisory services designed to help its clients achieve their strategic objectives. The company delivers a range of strategic advisory, capital markets advisory, restructuring and special situations, and shareholder advisory services to corporations, financial sponsors, institutional investors, and governments around the world. It also provides private fund advisory and fundraising services for alternative investment strategies, including private equity, real estate, hedge funds, and private credit. The company generates its revenue from advisory fees, placement services and others. Geographically, It generates a majority of its revenue from the United States.

A Deep Dive into PJT Partners's Financials

Market Capitalization Analysis: The company's market capitalization is below the industry average, suggesting that it is relatively smaller compared to peers. This could be due to various factors, including perceived growth potential or operational scale.

Revenue Growth: PJT Partners displayed positive results in 3 months. As of 31 December, 2024, the company achieved a solid revenue growth rate of approximately 45.27%. This indicates a notable increase in the company's top-line earnings. In comparison to its industry peers, the company stands out with a growth rate higher than the average among peers in the Financials sector.

Net Margin: PJT Partners's net margin is below industry standards, pointing towards difficulties in achieving strong profitability. With a net margin of 10.75%, the company may encounter challenges in effective cost control.

Return on Equity (ROE): PJT Partners's ROE stands out, surpassing industry averages. With an impressive ROE of 29.64%, the company demonstrates effective use of equity capital and strong financial performance.

Return on Assets (ROA): The company's ROA is a standout performer, exceeding industry averages. With an impressive ROA of 3.21%, the company showcases effective utilization of assets.

Debt Management: PJT Partners's debt-to-equity ratio is below the industry average. With a ratio of 1.9, the company relies less on debt financing, maintaining a healthier balance between debt and equity, which can be viewed positively by investors.

To track all earnings releases for PJT Partners visit their earnings calendar on our site.

