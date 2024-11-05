Earnings Preview For NMI Holdings

NMI Holdings (NASDAQ:NMIH) is preparing to release its quarterly earnings on Wednesday, 2024-11-06. Here's a brief overview of what investors should keep in mind before the announcement.

Analysts expect NMI Holdings to report an earnings per share (EPS) of $1.14.

Investors in NMI Holdings are eagerly awaiting the company's announcement, hoping for news of surpassing estimates and positive guidance for the next quarter.

It's worth noting for new investors that stock prices can be heavily influenced by future projections rather than just past performance.

Earnings Track Record

During the last quarter, the company reported an EPS beat by $0.15, leading to a 0.38% increase in the share price on the subsequent day.

Here's a look at NMI Holdings's past performance and the resulting price change:

Quarter Q2 2024 Q1 2024 Q4 2023 Q3 2023 EPS Estimate 1.05 0.99 0.96 0.91 EPS Actual 1.20 1.08 1.01 1 Price Change % 0.0% 3.0% -2.0% 1.0%

Performance of NMI Holdings Shares

Shares of NMI Holdings were trading at $36.96 as of November 04. Over the last 52-week period, shares are up 33.58%. Given that these returns are generally positive, long-term shareholders are likely bullish going into this earnings release.

Analysts' Perspectives on NMI Holdings

For investors, grasping market sentiments and expectations in the industry is vital. This analysis explores the latest insights regarding NMI Holdings.

Analysts have provided NMI Holdings with 3 ratings, resulting in a consensus rating of Outperform. The average one-year price target stands at $47.33, suggesting a potential 28.06% upside.

Comparing Ratings with Peers

The analysis below examines the analyst ratings and average 1-year price targets of PennyMac Financial Servs and Mr. Cooper Gr, three significant industry players, providing valuable insights into their relative performance expectations and market positioning.

The prevailing sentiment among analysts is an Outperform trajectory for PennyMac Financial Servs, with an average 1-year price target of $127.4, implying a potential 244.7% upside. Mr. Cooper Gr received a Outperform consensus from analysts, with an average 1-year price target of $111.0, implying a potential 200.32% upside. Summary of Peers Analysis

The peer analysis summary presents essential metrics for PennyMac Financial Servs and Mr. Cooper Gr, unveiling their respective standings within the industry and providing valuable insights into their market positions and comparative performance.

Company Consensus Revenue Growth Gross Profit Return on Equity Walker & Dunlop Neutral -0.71% $119.73M 1.30% PennyMac Financial Servs Outperform 12.95% $238.99M 1.87% Mr. Cooper Gr Outperform -12.15% $270M 1.73%

Key Takeaway:

NMI Holdings ranks in the middle for Consensus rating among its peers. It ranks at the bottom for Revenue Growth. For Gross Profit, NMI Holdings is at the top among its peers. In terms of Return on Equity, NMI Holdings is in the middle compared to its peers.

About NMI Holdings

NMI Holdings Inc through its subsidiaries provides private mortgage guaranty insurance. The company offers mortgage insurance, reinsurance on loans, and outsourced loan review services to mortgage loan originators. It serves national and regional mortgage banks, money center banks, credit unions, community banks, builder-owned mortgage lenders, Internet-sourced lenders, and other non-bank lenders. It protects lenders and investors from default-related losses on a portion of the unpaid principal balance of a covered mortgage.

Unraveling the Financial Story of NMI Holdings

Market Capitalization Analysis: Above industry benchmarks, the company's market capitalization emphasizes a noteworthy size, indicative of a strong market presence.

Positive Revenue Trend: Examining NMI Holdings's financials over 3 months reveals a positive narrative. The company achieved a noteworthy revenue growth rate of 13.62% as of 30 June, 2024, showcasing a substantial increase in top-line earnings. In comparison to its industry peers, the company stands out with a growth rate higher than the average among peers in the Financials sector.

Net Margin: NMI Holdings's net margin excels beyond industry benchmarks, reaching 56.8%. This signifies efficient cost management and strong financial health.

Return on Equity (ROE): NMI Holdings's ROE stands out, surpassing industry averages. With an impressive ROE of 4.58%, the company demonstrates effective use of equity capital and strong financial performance.

Return on Assets (ROA): The company's ROA is a standout performer, exceeding industry averages. With an impressive ROA of 3.02%, the company showcases effective utilization of assets.

Debt Management: NMI Holdings's debt-to-equity ratio is below industry norms, indicating a sound financial structure with a ratio of 0.2.

To track all earnings releases for NMI Holdings visit their earnings calendar on our site.

