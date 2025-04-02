Earnings Preview For MSC Industrial Direct Co

MSC Industrial Direct Co (NYSE:MSM) is set to give its latest quarterly earnings report on Thursday, 2025-04-03. Here's what investors need to know before the announcement.

Analysts estimate that MSC Industrial Direct Co will report an earnings per share (EPS) of $0.68.

The market awaits MSC Industrial Direct Co's announcement, with hopes high for news of surpassing estimates and providing upbeat guidance for the next quarter.

It's important for new investors to understand that guidance can be a significant driver of stock prices.

Historical Earnings Performance

Last quarter the company beat EPS by $0.13, which was followed by a 0.0% drop in the share price the next day.

Here's a look at MSC Industrial Direct Co's past performance and the resulting price change:

Quarter Q1 2025 Q4 2024 Q3 2024 Q2 2024 EPS Estimate 0.73 1.08 1.34 1.16 EPS Actual 0.86 1.03 1.33 1.18 Price Change % 3.0% 1.0% -2.0% -2.0%

Performance of MSC Industrial Direct Co Shares

Shares of MSC Industrial Direct Co were trading at $77.82 as of April 01. Over the last 52-week period, shares are down 19.39%. Given that these returns are generally negative, long-term shareholders are likely a little upset going into this earnings release.

Analysts' Take on MSC Industrial Direct Co

For investors, grasping market sentiments and expectations in the industry is vital. This analysis explores the latest insights regarding MSC Industrial Direct Co.

The consensus rating for MSC Industrial Direct Co is Outperform, based on 1 analyst ratings. With an average one-year price target of $95.0, there's a potential 22.08% upside.

Comparing Ratings with Peers

The following analysis focuses on the analyst ratings and average 1-year price targets of Rush Enterprises, Herc Holdings and Boise Cascade, three prominent industry players, providing insights into their relative performance expectations and market positioning.

The prevailing sentiment among analysts is an Outperform trajectory for Rush Enterprises, with an average 1-year price target of $69.0, implying a potential 11.33% downside.

The consensus among analysts is an Buy trajectory for Herc Holdings, with an average 1-year price target of $183.0, indicating a potential 135.16% upside.

Boise Cascade received a Buy consensus from analysts, with an average 1-year price target of $134.0, implying a potential 72.19% upside.

Comprehensive Peer Analysis Summary

The peer analysis summary offers a detailed examination of key metrics for Rush Enterprises, Herc Holdings and Boise Cascade, providing valuable insights into their respective standings within the industry and their market positions and comparative performance.

Company Consensus Revenue Growth Gross Profit Return on Equity MSC Industrial Direct Co Outperform -2.67% $378.19M 3.37% Rush Enterprises Outperform -0.98% $370.11M 3.54% Herc Holdings Buy -9.01% $180M -3.20% Boise Cascade Buy -4.67% $297.71M 3.22%

Key Takeaway:

MSC Industrial Direct Co ranks at the top for Gross Profit and Return on Equity among its peers. However, it ranks at the bottom for Revenue Growth. Overall, MSC Industrial Direct Co is positioned favorably compared to its peers based on these key metrics.

All You Need to Know About MSC Industrial Direct Co

MSC Industrial Direct is one of the largest industrial distributors with a focus on metalworking and maintenance, repair, and operations products and services. The company offers over 2 million products through its distribution network, which has 14 fulfillment or regional inventory centers. Although MSC has a presence in Canada, Mexico, and the United Kingdom, it primarily operates in the United States. In fiscal 2024, 95% of the firm's $3.8 billion of sales was generated in the US.

Unraveling the Financial Story of MSC Industrial Direct Co

Market Capitalization: With restricted market capitalization, the company is positioned below industry averages. This reflects a smaller scale relative to peers.

Revenue Challenges: MSC Industrial Direct Co's revenue growth over 3 months faced difficulties. As of 30 November, 2024, the company experienced a decline of approximately -2.67%. This indicates a decrease in top-line earnings. When compared to others in the Industrials sector, the company faces challenges, achieving a growth rate lower than the average among peers.

Net Margin: MSC Industrial Direct Co's net margin is below industry averages, indicating potential challenges in maintaining strong profitability. With a net margin of 5.02%, the company may face hurdles in effective cost management.

Return on Equity (ROE): MSC Industrial Direct Co's ROE is below industry standards, pointing towards difficulties in efficiently utilizing equity capital. With an ROE of 3.37%, the company may encounter challenges in delivering satisfactory returns for shareholders.

Return on Assets (ROA): MSC Industrial Direct Co's ROA excels beyond industry benchmarks, reaching 1.89%. This signifies efficient management of assets and strong financial health.

Debt Management: MSC Industrial Direct Co's debt-to-equity ratio is below industry norms, indicating a sound financial structure with a ratio of 0.42.

