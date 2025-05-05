Earnings Preview: MRC Global

MRC Global (NYSE:MRC) is set to give its latest quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, 2025-05-06. Here's what investors need to know before the announcement.

Analysts estimate that MRC Global will report an earnings per share (EPS) of $0.09.

Investors in MRC Global are eagerly awaiting the company's announcement, hoping for news of surpassing estimates and positive guidance for the next quarter.

It's worth noting for new investors that stock prices can be heavily influenced by future projections rather than just past performance.

Performance in Previous Earnings

During the last quarter, the company reported an EPS missed by $0.16, leading to a 0.0% drop in the share price on the subsequent day.

Here's a look at MRC Global's past performance and the resulting price change:

Quarter Q4 2024 Q3 2024 Q2 2024 Q1 2024 EPS Estimate 0.08 0.19 0.26 0.14 EPS Actual -0.08 0.22 0.31 0.20 Price Change % 4.0% 15.0% -5.0% 9.0%

MRC Global Share Price Analysis

Shares of MRC Global were trading at $12.09 as of May 02. Over the last 52-week period, shares are up 3.43%. Given that these returns are generally positive, long-term shareholders are likely bullish going into this earnings release.

Insights Shared by Analysts on MRC Global

For investors, grasping market sentiments and expectations in the industry is vital. This analysis explores the latest insights regarding MRC Global.

The consensus rating for MRC Global is Buy, derived from 4 analyst ratings. An average one-year price target of $15.25 implies a potential 26.14% upside.

Peer Ratings Comparison

This comparison focuses on the analyst ratings and average 1-year price targets of Custom Truck One Source, Distribution Solns Gr and Xometry, three major players in the industry, shedding light on their relative performance expectations and market positioning.

Analysts currently favor an Neutral trajectory for Custom Truck One Source, with an average 1-year price target of $5.5, suggesting a potential 54.51% downside.

Analysts currently favor an Outperform trajectory for Distribution Solns Gr, with an average 1-year price target of $44.0, suggesting a potential 263.94% upside.

Analysts currently favor an Outperform trajectory for Xometry, with an average 1-year price target of $33.71, suggesting a potential 178.83% upside.

Analysis Summary for Peers

The peer analysis summary outlines pivotal metrics for Custom Truck One Source, Distribution Solns Gr and Xometry, demonstrating their respective standings within the industry and offering valuable insights into their market positions and comparative performance.

Company Consensus Revenue Growth Gross Profit Return on Equity MRC Global Buy -7.40% $124M -6.34% Custom Truck One Source Neutral 2.66% $85.54M -2.12% Distribution Solns Gr Outperform 14.89% $163.98M 0.51% Xometry Outperform 15.92% $59.02M -3.14%

Key Takeaway:

MRC Global ranks at the bottom for Revenue Growth and Gross Profit, with negative percentages. It also has the lowest Return on Equity among its peers. Overall, MRC Global's performance is weaker compared to its peers in terms of financial metrics.

All You Need to Know About MRC Global

MRC Global Inc distributes pipes, valves, fittings, and other infrastructure products and services to diversified gas utility, energy, and industrial end-markets. It provides supply chain solutions, technical product service and a digital platform for customers globally. It offers a range of PVF, oilfield supply, valve automation and modification, measurement, instrumentation, and other general and specialty products. Its geographical segments include the United States and International. It generates the majority of its revenue from the United States.

MRC Global's Financial Performance

Market Capitalization Analysis: Positioned below industry benchmarks, the company's market capitalization faces constraints in size. This could be influenced by factors such as growth expectations or operational capacity.

Revenue Challenges: MRC Global's revenue growth over 3 months faced difficulties. As of 31 December, 2024, the company experienced a decline of approximately -7.4%. This indicates a decrease in top-line earnings. As compared to its peers, the revenue growth lags behind its industry peers. The company achieved a growth rate lower than the average among peers in Industrials sector.

Net Margin: MRC Global's net margin is below industry averages, indicating potential challenges in maintaining strong profitability. With a net margin of -5.9%, the company may face hurdles in effective cost management.

Return on Equity (ROE): MRC Global's ROE is below industry standards, pointing towards difficulties in efficiently utilizing equity capital. With an ROE of -6.34%, the company may encounter challenges in delivering satisfactory returns for shareholders.

Return on Assets (ROA): MRC Global's ROA falls below industry averages, indicating challenges in efficiently utilizing assets. With an ROA of -2.01%, the company may face hurdles in generating optimal returns from its assets.

Debt Management: MRC Global's debt-to-equity ratio is below the industry average at 1.11, reflecting a lower dependency on debt financing and a more conservative financial approach.

To track all earnings releases for MRC Global visit their earnings calendar on our site.

