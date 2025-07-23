Earnings Preview: Moelis

Moelis (NYSE:MC) is gearing up to announce its quarterly earnings on Thursday, 2025-07-24. Here's a quick overview of what investors should know before the release.

Analysts are estimating that Moelis will report an earnings per share (EPS) of $0.29.

The market awaits Moelis's announcement, with hopes high for news of surpassing estimates and providing upbeat guidance for the next quarter.

It's important for new investors to understand that guidance can be a significant driver of stock prices.

Earnings History Snapshot

During the last quarter, the company reported an EPS beat by $0.09, leading to a 0.88% increase in the share price on the subsequent day.

Here's a look at Moelis's past performance and the resulting price change:

Quarter Q1 2025 Q4 2024 Q3 2024 Q2 2024 EPS Estimate 0.55 0.49 0.21 0.10 EPS Actual 0.64 1.18 0.22 0.18 Price Change % 1.0% 2.0% -2.0% 6.0%

Moelis Share Price Analysis

Shares of Moelis were trading at $70.35 as of July 22. Over the last 52-week period, shares are up 6.15%. Given that these returns are generally positive, long-term shareholders are likely bullish going into this earnings release.

Analysts' Perspectives on Moelis

For investors, grasping market sentiments and expectations in the industry is vital. This analysis explores the latest insights regarding Moelis.

Analysts have given Moelis a total of 6 ratings, with the consensus rating being Neutral. The average one-year price target is $64.33, indicating a potential 8.56% downside.

Comparing Ratings Among Industry Peers

The following analysis focuses on the analyst ratings and average 1-year price targets of Lazard, Etoro Group and PJT Partners, three prominent industry players, providing insights into their relative performance expectations and market positioning.

Analysts currently favor an Neutral trajectory for Lazard, with an average 1-year price target of $50.62, suggesting a potential 28.05% downside.

Analysts currently favor an Neutral trajectory for Etoro Group, with an average 1-year price target of $75.19, suggesting a potential 6.88% upside.

Analysts currently favor an Neutral trajectory for PJT Partners, with an average 1-year price target of $180.0, suggesting a potential 155.86% upside.

Insights: Peer Analysis

The peer analysis summary presents essential metrics for Lazard, Etoro Group and PJT Partners, unveiling their respective standings within the industry and providing valuable insights into their market positions and comparative performance.

Company Consensus Revenue Growth Gross Profit Return on Equity Moelis Neutral 40.97% $95.04M 10.86% Lazard Neutral -15.05% $227.23M 9.45% Etoro Group Neutral 10.98% $222.36M 6.94% PJT Partners Neutral -1.48% $103.39M 32.17%

Key Takeaway:

Moelis ranks highest in Revenue Growth among its peers. It has the lowest Gross Profit and Return on Equity compared to its peers.

All You Need to Know About Moelis

Moelis & Co is an independent investment bank that provides strategic and financial advice to a diverse client base, including corporations, financial sponsors, governments, and sovereign wealth funds. The company assists its clients in achieving their strategic goals by offering comprehensive, globally integrated financial advisory services across all industry sectors. It also advises clients on their critical decisions, including mergers and acquisitions, recapitalizations and restructurings, capital markets transactions, and other corporate finance matters. it generates revenue from advisory transactions. The firm derives a majority of its revenue from the United States followed by Europe and the rest of the World.

Moelis: Delving into Financials

Market Capitalization Analysis: Positioned below industry benchmarks, the company's market capitalization faces constraints in size. This could be influenced by factors such as growth expectations or operational capacity.

Revenue Growth: Moelis's remarkable performance in 3 months is evident. As of 31 March, 2025, the company achieved an impressive revenue growth rate of 40.97%. This signifies a substantial increase in the company's top-line earnings. As compared to competitors, the company surpassed expectations with a growth rate higher than the average among peers in the Financials sector.

Net Margin: The company's net margin is a standout performer, exceeding industry averages. With an impressive net margin of 16.4%, the company showcases strong profitability and effective cost control.

Return on Equity (ROE): Moelis's financial strength is reflected in its exceptional ROE, which exceeds industry averages. With a remarkable ROE of 10.86%, the company showcases efficient use of equity capital and strong financial health.

Return on Assets (ROA): Moelis's financial strength is reflected in its exceptional ROA, which exceeds industry averages. With a remarkable ROA of 3.89%, the company showcases efficient use of assets and strong financial health.

Debt Management: Moelis's debt-to-equity ratio is below industry norms, indicating a sound financial structure with a ratio of 0.45.

To track all earnings releases for Moelis visit their earnings calendar on our site.

