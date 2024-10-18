Earnings Preview For Medpace Hldgs

Medpace Hldgs (NASDAQ:MEDP) is preparing to release its quarterly earnings on Monday, 2024-10-21. Here's a brief overview of what investors should keep in mind before the announcement.

Analysts expect Medpace Hldgs to report an earnings per share (EPS) of $2.80.

Investors in Medpace Hldgs are eagerly awaiting the company's announcement, hoping for news of surpassing estimates and positive guidance for the next quarter.

It's worth noting for new investors that stock prices can be heavily influenced by future projections rather than just past performance.

Overview of Past Earnings

Last quarter the company beat EPS by $0.21, which was followed by a 18.27% drop in the share price the next day.

Here's a look at Medpace Hldgs's past performance and the resulting price change:

Quarter Q2 2024 Q1 2024 Q4 2023 Q3 2023 EPS Estimate 2.54 2.46 2.22 2.04 EPS Actual 2.75 3.20 2.46 2.22 Price Change % -18.0% 8.0% 12.0% 20.0%

Performance of Medpace Hldgs Shares

Shares of Medpace Hldgs were trading at $342.89 as of October 17. Over the last 52-week period, shares are up 55.52%. Given that these returns are generally positive, long-term shareholders are likely bullish going into this earnings release.

Analysts' Perspectives on Medpace Hldgs

Understanding market sentiments and expectations within the industry is crucial for investors. This analysis delves into the latest insights on Medpace Hldgs.

Analysts have provided Medpace Hldgs with 10 ratings, resulting in a consensus rating of Neutral. The average one-year price target stands at $395.6, suggesting a potential 15.37% upside.

Analyzing Ratings Among Peers

The following analysis focuses on the analyst ratings and average 1-year price targets of Bio-Techne, Charles River and Bio-Rad Laboratories, three prominent industry players, providing insights into their relative performance expectations and market positioning.

The consensus outlook from analysts is an Buy trajectory for Bio-Techne, with an average 1-year price target of $82.33, indicating a potential 75.99% downside. Charles River is maintaining an Neutral status according to analysts, with an average 1-year price target of $203.75, indicating a potential 40.58% downside. The consensus outlook from analysts is an Neutral trajectory for Bio-Rad Laboratories, with an average 1-year price target of $378.4, indicating a potential 10.36% upside. Peer Metrics Summary

In the peer analysis summary, key metrics for Bio-Techne, Charles River and Bio-Rad Laboratories are highlighted, providing an understanding of their respective standings within the industry and offering insights into their market positions and comparative performance.

Company Consensus Revenue Growth Gross Profit Return on Equity Medpace Hldgs Neutral 14.59% $153.84M 12.31% Bio-Techne Buy 1.59% $203.35M 1.99% Charles River Neutral -3.19% $353.71M 2.44% Bio-Rad Laboratories Neutral -6.26% $355.12M -27.36%

Key Takeaway:

Medpace Hldgs ranks in the middle among its peers for revenue growth, with positive growth compared to some peers. It is at the top for gross profit, indicating strong profitability. However, its return on equity is lower than some peers, placing it in the middle. Overall, Medpace Hldgs shows a balanced performance compared to its peers in these key metrics.

Get to Know Medpace Hldgs Better

Medpace is a late-stage contract research organization that provides full-service drug-development and clinical trial services to small and midsize biotechnology, pharmaceutical, and medical-device firms. It also offers ancillary services such as bioanalytical laboratory services and imaging capabilities. The company was founded over 30 years ago and has over 5,400 employees across 40 countries. Medpace is headquartered in Cincinnati and its operations are principally based in the us, but it also operates in Europe, Asia, South America, Africa, and Australia. Cinven, a global private equity firm, acquired Medpace for $915 million in 2014 and exited its investment in 2018.

A Deep Dive into Medpace Hldgs's Financials

Market Capitalization Analysis: Positioned below industry benchmarks, the company's market capitalization faces constraints in size. This could be influenced by factors such as growth expectations or operational capacity.

Revenue Growth: Over the 3 months period, Medpace Hldgs showcased positive performance, achieving a revenue growth rate of 14.59% as of 30 June, 2024. This reflects a substantial increase in the company's top-line earnings. In comparison to its industry peers, the company stands out with a growth rate higher than the average among peers in the Health Care sector.

Net Margin: Medpace Hldgs's financial strength is reflected in its exceptional net margin, which exceeds industry averages. With a remarkable net margin of 16.73%, the company showcases strong profitability and effective cost management.

Return on Equity (ROE): Medpace Hldgs's ROE stands out, surpassing industry averages. With an impressive ROE of 12.31%, the company demonstrates effective use of equity capital and strong financial performance.

Return on Assets (ROA): The company's ROA is a standout performer, exceeding industry averages. With an impressive ROA of 4.76%, the company showcases effective utilization of assets.

Debt Management: Medpace Hldgs's debt-to-equity ratio is below the industry average. With a ratio of 0.17, the company relies less on debt financing, maintaining a healthier balance between debt and equity, which can be viewed positively by investors.

