Earnings Preview For Matador Resources

Matador Resources (NYSE:MTDR) is gearing up to announce its quarterly earnings on Tuesday, 2025-07-22. Here's a quick overview of what investors should know before the release.

Analysts are estimating that Matador Resources will report an earnings per share (EPS) of $1.36.

Investors in Matador Resources are eagerly awaiting the company's announcement, hoping for news of surpassing estimates and positive guidance for the next quarter.

It's worth noting for new investors that stock prices can be heavily influenced by future projections rather than just past performance.

Performance in Previous Earnings

Last quarter the company beat EPS by $0.21, which was followed by a 0.22% drop in the share price the next day.

Here's a look at Matador Resources's past performance and the resulting price change:

Quarter Q1 2025 Q4 2024 Q3 2024 Q2 2024 EPS Estimate 1.78 1.72 1.72 1.76 EPS Actual 1.99 1.83 1.89 2.05 Price Change % -0.0% -2.0% 1.0% 1.0%

Tracking Matador Resources's Stock Performance

Shares of Matador Resources were trading at $51.34 as of July 18. Over the last 52-week period, shares are down 17.58%. Given that these returns are generally negative, long-term shareholders are likely bearish going into this earnings release.

Analysts' Perspectives on Matador Resources

For investors, staying informed about market sentiments and expectations in the industry is paramount. This analysis provides an exploration of the latest insights on Matador Resources.

With 5 analyst ratings, Matador Resources has a consensus rating of Outperform. The average one-year price target is $64.4, indicating a potential 25.44% upside.

Comparing Ratings with Competitors

The below comparison of the analyst ratings and average 1-year price targets of Comstock Resources, APA and Chord Energy, three prominent players in the industry, gives insights for their relative performance expectations and market positioning.

Analysts currently favor an Neutral trajectory for Comstock Resources, with an average 1-year price target of $23.29, suggesting a potential 54.64% downside.

Analysts currently favor an Neutral trajectory for APA, with an average 1-year price target of $21.12, suggesting a potential 58.86% downside.

Analysts currently favor an Outperform trajectory for Chord Energy, with an average 1-year price target of $143.56, suggesting a potential 179.63% upside.

Peers Comparative Analysis Summary

The peer analysis summary provides a snapshot of key metrics for Comstock Resources, APA and Chord Energy, illuminating their respective standings within the industry. These metrics offer valuable insights into their market positions and comparative performance.

Company Consensus Revenue Growth Gross Profit Return on Equity Matador Resources Outperform 28.12% $416.82M 4.63% Comstock Resources Neutral 52.74% $139.40M -5.56% APA Neutral 35.11% $1.01B 6.48% Chord Energy Outperform 11.96% $372.84M 2.52%

Key Takeaway:

Matador Resources ranks at the top for Gross Profit and Return on Equity among its peers. It is in the middle for Revenue Growth.

Get to Know Matador Resources Better

Matador Resources Co is an independent energy company engaged in the exploration, development, production, and acquisition of oil and natural gas resources. The majority of the company's assets are located in the United States, with an emphasis on oil and natural gas shale and other unconventional plays. Along with maintaining a portfolio of oil and natural gas properties, Matador works to identify and develop midstream opportunities that support and enhance its exploration and development business. The Company has two reportable business segments: exploration and production and midstream.

Matador Resources: Delving into Financials

Market Capitalization Analysis: Positioned below industry benchmarks, the company's market capitalization faces constraints in size. This could be influenced by factors such as growth expectations or operational capacity.

Revenue Growth: Matador Resources's revenue growth over a period of 3 months has been noteworthy. As of 31 March, 2025, the company achieved a revenue growth rate of approximately 28.12%. This indicates a substantial increase in the company's top-line earnings. As compared to competitors, the company encountered difficulties, with a growth rate lower than the average among peers in the Energy sector.

Net Margin: Matador Resources's net margin is impressive, surpassing industry averages. With a net margin of 23.86%, the company demonstrates strong profitability and effective cost management.

Return on Equity (ROE): Matador Resources's financial strength is reflected in its exceptional ROE, which exceeds industry averages. With a remarkable ROE of 4.63%, the company showcases efficient use of equity capital and strong financial health.

Return on Assets (ROA): Matador Resources's ROA excels beyond industry benchmarks, reaching 2.19%. This signifies efficient management of assets and strong financial health.

Debt Management: Matador Resources's debt-to-equity ratio is below the industry average. With a ratio of 0.62, the company relies less on debt financing, maintaining a healthier balance between debt and equity, which can be viewed positively by investors.

To track all earnings releases for Matador Resources visit their earnings calendar on our site.

