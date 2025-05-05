Earnings Preview: Kimball Electronics

Kimball Electronics (NASDAQ:KE) is set to give its latest quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, 2025-05-06. Here's what investors need to know before the announcement.

Analysts estimate that Kimball Electronics will report an earnings per share (EPS) of $0.19.

Kimball Electronics bulls will hope to hear the company announce they've not only beaten that estimate, but also to provide positive guidance, or forecasted growth, for the next quarter.

New investors should note that it is sometimes not an earnings beat or miss that most affects the price of a stock, but the guidance (or forecast).

Overview of Past Earnings

Last quarter the company beat EPS by $0.07, which was followed by a 0.73% increase in the share price the next day.

Here's a look at Kimball Electronics's past performance and the resulting price change:

Quarter Q2 2025 Q1 2025 Q4 2024 Q3 2024 EPS Estimate 0.22 0.27 0.44 0.40 EPS Actual 0.29 0.22 0.33 0.34 Price Change % 1.0% 6.0% -11.0% 3.0%

Market Performance of Kimball Electronics's Stock

Shares of Kimball Electronics were trading at $14.92 as of May 02. Over the last 52-week period, shares are down 33.08%. Given that these returns are generally negative, long-term shareholders are likely bearish going into this earnings release.

Analyst Opinions on Kimball Electronics

For investors, grasping market sentiments and expectations in the industry is vital. This analysis explores the latest insights regarding Kimball Electronics.

A total of 1 analyst ratings have been received for Kimball Electronics, with the consensus rating being Buy. The average one-year price target stands at $21.0, suggesting a potential 40.75% upside.

Peer Ratings Comparison

The below comparison of the analyst ratings and average 1-year price targets of Methode Electronics, Benchmark Electronics and TTM Technologies, three prominent players in the industry, gives insights for their relative performance expectations and market positioning.

Analysts currently favor an Neutral trajectory for Methode Electronics, with an average 1-year price target of $10.0, suggesting a potential 32.98% downside.

Analysts currently favor an Buy trajectory for Benchmark Electronics, with an average 1-year price target of $47.0, suggesting a potential 215.01% upside.

Analysts currently favor an Buy trajectory for TTM Technologies, with an average 1-year price target of $34.33, suggesting a potential 130.09% upside.

Analysis Summary for Peers

The peer analysis summary outlines pivotal metrics for Methode Electronics, Benchmark Electronics and TTM Technologies, demonstrating their respective standings within the industry and offering valuable insights into their market positions and comparative performance.

Company Consensus Revenue Growth Gross Profit Return on Equity Kimball Electronics Buy -15.16% $23.43M 0.63% Methode Electronics Neutral -7.55% $41.30M -2.00% Benchmark Electronics Buy -6.49% $63.18M 0.33% TTM Technologies Buy -0.35% $126.54M 2.04%

Key Takeaway:

Kimball Electronics ranks at the bottom for Revenue Growth among its peers. It is also at the bottom for Gross Profit. However, it is at the top for Return on Equity.

Unveiling the Story Behind Kimball Electronics

Kimball Electronics Inc is a contract electronic manufacturing services company. The company is engaged in producing durable electronics for the automotive, medical, industrial, and public safety end markets. The company's engineering, manufacturing, and supply chain services utilize common production and support capabilities. It is also engaged in producing safety-critical electronic assemblies for its automotive customers. Geographically, it has business units located in the United States, China, Mexico, Poland, Romania, and Thailand. The company derives maximum revenue from Mexico.

Unraveling the Financial Story of Kimball Electronics

Market Capitalization Analysis: Reflecting a smaller scale, the company's market capitalization is positioned below industry averages. This could be attributed to factors such as growth expectations or operational capacity.

Revenue Growth: Kimball Electronics's revenue growth over a period of 3 months has faced challenges. As of 31 December, 2024, the company experienced a revenue decline of approximately -15.16%. This indicates a decrease in the company's top-line earnings. As compared to its peers, the revenue growth lags behind its industry peers. The company achieved a growth rate lower than the average among peers in Information Technology sector.

Net Margin: Kimball Electronics's net margin is impressive, surpassing industry averages. With a net margin of 0.96%, the company demonstrates strong profitability and effective cost management.

Return on Equity (ROE): Kimball Electronics's ROE is below industry averages, indicating potential challenges in efficiently utilizing equity capital. With an ROE of 0.63%, the company may face hurdles in achieving optimal financial returns.

Return on Assets (ROA): The company's ROA is a standout performer, exceeding industry averages. With an impressive ROA of 0.31%, the company showcases effective utilization of assets.

Debt Management: The company maintains a balanced debt approach with a debt-to-equity ratio below industry norms, standing at 0.38.

To track all earnings releases for Kimball Electronics visit their earnings calendar on our site.

