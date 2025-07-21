Earnings Preview: Invesco

Invesco (NYSE:IVZ) is gearing up to announce its quarterly earnings on Tuesday, 2025-07-22. Here's a quick overview of what investors should know before the release.

Analysts are estimating that Invesco will report an earnings per share (EPS) of $0.39.

The market awaits Invesco's announcement, with hopes high for news of surpassing estimates and providing upbeat guidance for the next quarter.

It's important for new investors to understand that guidance can be a significant driver of stock prices.

Historical Earnings Performance

Last quarter the company beat EPS by $0.06, which was followed by a 0.15% increase in the share price the next day.

Here's a look at Invesco's past performance and the resulting price change:

Quarter Q1 2025 Q4 2024 Q3 2024 Q2 2024 EPS Estimate 0.38 0.47 0.43 0.40 EPS Actual 0.44 0.52 0.44 0.43 Price Change % 0.0% -2.0% -3.0% -1.0%

Market Performance of Invesco's Stock

Shares of Invesco were trading at $19.92 as of July 18. Over the last 52-week period, shares are up 19.43%. Given that these returns are generally positive, long-term shareholders are likely bullish going into this earnings release.

Analyst Insights on Invesco

For investors, staying informed about market sentiments and expectations in the industry is paramount. This analysis provides an exploration of the latest insights on Invesco.

With 11 analyst ratings, Invesco has a consensus rating of Neutral. The average one-year price target is $16.75, indicating a potential 15.91% downside.

Analyzing Analyst Ratings Among Peers

In this analysis, we delve into the analyst ratings and average 1-year price targets of SEI Investments, Janus Henderson Group and Hamilton Lane, three key industry players, offering insights into their relative performance expectations and market positioning.

Analysts currently favor an Outperform trajectory for SEI Investments, with an average 1-year price target of $91.56, suggesting a potential 359.64% upside.

Analysts currently favor an Neutral trajectory for Janus Henderson Group, with an average 1-year price target of $39.0, suggesting a potential 95.78% upside.

Analysts currently favor an Neutral trajectory for Hamilton Lane, with an average 1-year price target of $162.2, suggesting a potential 714.26% upside.

Insights: Peer Analysis

The peer analysis summary offers a detailed examination of key metrics for SEI Investments, Janus Henderson Group and Hamilton Lane, providing valuable insights into their respective standings within the industry and their market positions and comparative performance.

Company Consensus Revenue Growth Gross Profit Return on Equity Invesco Neutral 3.65% $555.60M 1.61% SEI Investments Outperform 7.77% $303.95M 6.72% Janus Henderson Group Neutral 12.63% $423.80M 2.55% Hamilton Lane Neutral 12.06% $133.25M 7.39%

Key Takeaway:

In terms of consensus rating, Invesco is rated neutral, similar to two peers. For revenue growth, Invesco ranks lowest among peers. In gross profit, Invesco is at the top compared to peers. When it comes to return on equity, Invesco is at the bottom among its peers.

Delving into Invesco's Background

Invesco provides investment-management services to retail (67% of managed assets) and institutional (33%) clients. At the end of April 2025, the firm had $1.840 trillion in assets under management spread among its equity (57% of AUM), balanced (3%), fixed-income (22%), alternative investment (7%), and money market (11%) operations. Passive products account for 43% of Invesco's total AUM, including 65% of the company's equity operations and 15% of its fixed-income platform. Invesco's US retail business is one of the 10 largest nonproprietary fund complexes in the country. The firm also has a meaningful presence outside of North America, with 30% of its AUM sourced from Europe, Africa, and the Middle East (15%) and Asia (15%).

Financial Insights: Invesco

Market Capitalization Analysis: Falling below industry benchmarks, the company's market capitalization reflects a reduced size compared to peers. This positioning may be influenced by factors such as growth expectations or operational capacity.

Revenue Growth: Over the 3 months period, Invesco showcased positive performance, achieving a revenue growth rate of 3.65% as of 31 March, 2025. This reflects a substantial increase in the company's top-line earnings. In comparison to its industry peers, the company stands out with a growth rate higher than the average among peers in the Financials sector.

Net Margin: The company's net margin is below industry benchmarks, signaling potential difficulties in achieving strong profitability. With a net margin of 11.19%, the company may need to address challenges in effective cost control.

Return on Equity (ROE): Invesco's ROE is below industry standards, pointing towards difficulties in efficiently utilizing equity capital. With an ROE of 1.61%, the company may encounter challenges in delivering satisfactory returns for shareholders.

Return on Assets (ROA): Invesco's ROA is below industry standards, pointing towards difficulties in efficiently utilizing assets. With an ROA of 0.62%, the company may encounter challenges in delivering satisfactory returns from its assets.

Debt Management: Invesco's debt-to-equity ratio is below the industry average at 0.09, reflecting a lower dependency on debt financing and a more conservative financial approach.

To track all earnings releases for Invesco visit their earnings calendar on our site.

Latest Ratings for IVZ

Date Firm Action From To Jul 2025 TD Cowen Upgrades Hold Buy Jul 2025 Barclays Maintains Equal-Weight Equal-Weight Jul 2025 Wells Fargo Upgrades Underweight Equal-Weight

