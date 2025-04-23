Earnings Preview For Intel

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC) is preparing to release its quarterly earnings on Thursday, 2025-04-24. Here's a brief overview of what investors should keep in mind before the announcement.

Analysts expect Intel to report an earnings per share (EPS) of $0.00.

The market awaits Intel's announcement, with hopes high for news of surpassing estimates and providing upbeat guidance for the next quarter.

It's important for new investors to understand that guidance can be a significant driver of stock prices.

Earnings Track Record

During the last quarter, the company reported an EPS beat by $0.01, leading to a 2.9% drop in the share price on the subsequent day.

Here's a look at Intel's past performance and the resulting price change:

Quarter Q4 2024 Q3 2024 Q2 2024 Q1 2024 EPS Estimate 0.12 -0.02 0.10 0.14 EPS Actual 0.13 -0.46 0.02 0.18 Price Change % -3.0% 8.0% -26.0% -9.0%

Performance of Intel Shares

Shares of Intel were trading at $19.51 as of April 22. Over the last 52-week period, shares are down 40.82%. Given that these returns are generally negative, long-term shareholders are likely bearish going into this earnings release.

Analyst Insights on Intel

For investors, staying informed about market sentiments and expectations in the industry is paramount. This analysis provides an exploration of the latest insights on Intel.

Analysts have provided Intel with 13 ratings, resulting in a consensus rating of Neutral. The average one-year price target stands at $22.31, suggesting a potential 14.35% upside.

Comparing Ratings with Competitors

The analysis below examines the analyst ratings and average 1-year price targets of Analog Devices and Micron Technology, three significant industry players, providing valuable insights into their relative performance expectations and market positioning.

Analysts currently favor an Buy trajectory for Analog Devices, with an average 1-year price target of $250.73, suggesting a potential 1185.14% upside.

Analysts currently favor an Outperform trajectory for Micron Technology, with an average 1-year price target of $124.67, suggesting a potential 539.01% upside.

Comprehensive Peer Analysis Summary

The peer analysis summary provides a snapshot of key metrics for Analog Devices and Micron Technology, illuminating their respective standings within the industry. These metrics offer valuable insights into their market positions and comparative performance.

Company Consensus Revenue Growth Gross Profit Return on Equity Intel Neutral -7.44% $5.58B -0.13% Analog Devices Buy -3.56% $1.43B 1.11% Micron Technology Outperform 38.27% $2.96B 3.32%

Key Takeaway:

Intel is positioned at the bottom for Revenue Growth and Gross Profit, while it is in the middle for Return on Equity among its peers.

Get to Know Intel Better

Intel is a leading digital chipmaker, focused on the design and manufacturing of microprocessors for the global personal computer and data center markets. Intel pioneered the x86 architecture for microprocessors and was the prime proponent of Moore's law for advances in semiconductor manufacturing. Intel remains the market share leader in central processing units in both the PC and server end markets. Intel has also been expanding into new adjacencies, such as communications infrastructure, automotive, and the Internet of Things. Further, Intel expects to leverage its chip manufacturing capabilities into an outsourced foundry model where it constructs chips for others.

Intel: Financial Performance Dissected

Market Capitalization Perspectives: The company's market capitalization falls below industry averages, signaling a relatively smaller size compared to peers. This positioning may be influenced by factors such as perceived growth potential or operational scale.

Revenue Challenges: Intel's revenue growth over 3 months faced difficulties. As of 31 December, 2024, the company experienced a decline of approximately -7.44%. This indicates a decrease in top-line earnings. As compared to competitors, the company encountered difficulties, with a growth rate lower than the average among peers in the Information Technology sector.

Net Margin: Intel's net margin falls below industry averages, indicating challenges in achieving strong profitability. With a net margin of -0.88%, the company may face hurdles in effective cost management.

Return on Equity (ROE): Intel's ROE falls below industry averages, indicating challenges in efficiently using equity capital. With an ROE of -0.13%, the company may face hurdles in generating optimal returns for shareholders.

Return on Assets (ROA): The company's ROA is below industry benchmarks, signaling potential difficulties in efficiently utilizing assets. With an ROA of -0.06%, the company may need to address challenges in generating satisfactory returns from its assets.

Debt Management: Intel's debt-to-equity ratio is notably higher than the industry average. With a ratio of 0.5, the company relies more heavily on borrowed funds, indicating a higher level of financial risk.

To track all earnings releases for Intel visit their earnings calendar on our site.

