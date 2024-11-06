Earnings Preview For Gevo

Gevo (NASDAQ:GEVO) will release its quarterly earnings report on Thursday, 2024-11-07. Here's a brief overview for investors ahead of the announcement.

Analysts anticipate Gevo to report an earnings per share (EPS) of $-0.07.

The announcement from Gevo is eagerly anticipated, with investors seeking news of surpassing estimates and favorable guidance for the next quarter.

It's worth noting for new investors that guidance can be a key determinant of stock price movements.

Performance in Previous Earnings

In the previous earnings release, the company missed EPS by $0.00, leading to a 0.02% increase in the share price the following trading session.

Here's a look at Gevo's past performance and the resulting price change:

Quarter Q2 2024 Q1 2024 Q4 2023 Q3 2023 EPS Estimate -0.09 -0.07 -0.05 -0.05 EPS Actual -0.09 -0.08 -0.08 -0.07 Price Change % 0.0% -0.0% -4.0% 11.0%

Performance of Gevo Shares

Shares of Gevo were trading at $2.35 as of November 05. Over the last 52-week period, shares are up 61.13%. Given that these returns are generally positive, long-term shareholders are likely bullish going into this earnings release.

Analyst Opinions on Gevo

For investors, staying informed about market sentiments and expectations in the industry is paramount. This analysis provides an exploration of the latest insights on Gevo.

A total of 4 analyst ratings have been received for Gevo, with the consensus rating being Buy. The average one-year price target stands at $11.31, suggesting a potential 381.28% upside.

Peer Ratings Comparison

The following analysis focuses on the analyst ratings and average 1-year price targets of Clean Energy Fuels, REX American Resources and Green Plains, three prominent industry players, providing insights into their relative performance expectations and market positioning.

For Clean Energy Fuels, analysts project an Outperform trajectory, with an average 1-year price target of $6.0, indicating a potential 155.32% upside. REX American Resources is maintaining an Buy status according to analysts, with an average 1-year price target of $60.0, indicating a potential 2453.19% upside. The prevailing sentiment among analysts is an Buy trajectory for Green Plains, with an average 1-year price target of $20.75, implying a potential 782.98% upside. Insights: Peer Analysis

Within the peer analysis summary, vital metrics for Clean Energy Fuels, REX American Resources and Green Plains are presented, shedding light on their respective standings within the industry and offering valuable insights into their market positions and comparative performance.

Company Consensus Revenue Growth Gross Profit Return on Equity Gevo Buy 24.12% $1.84M -3.95% Clean Energy Fuels Outperform 8.18% $22.75M -2.25% REX American Resources Buy -30.11% $19.77M 2.33% Green Plains Buy -26.21% $78.11M 5.38%

Key Takeaway:

Gevo is positioned at the bottom for Revenue Growth among its peers. It ranks at the bottom for Gross Profit as well. Gevo is at the top for Return on Equity.

About Gevo

Gevo Inc is a renewable chemicals and biofuels company engaged in the development and commercialization of alternatives to petroleum-based products based on isobutanol produced from renewable feedstocks. Its operating segments are the Gevo segment, Renewable Natural Gas Segment, and the Agri-Energy segment. By its segments, it is involved in research and development activities related to the future production of SAF, commercial opportunities for other renewable hydrocarbon products and isobutanol, including the development of its biocatalysts, and the produces-pipeline quality methane gas captured from dairy cow manure.

Financial Insights: Gevo

Market Capitalization Analysis: Below industry benchmarks, the company's market capitalization reflects a smaller scale relative to peers. This could be attributed to factors such as growth expectations or operational capacity.

Revenue Growth: Gevo's remarkable performance in 3 months is evident. As of 30 June, 2024, the company achieved an impressive revenue growth rate of 24.12%. This signifies a substantial increase in the company's top-line earnings. As compared to its peers, the company achieved a growth rate higher than the average among peers in Energy sector.

Net Margin: Gevo's net margin is below industry averages, indicating potential challenges in maintaining strong profitability. With a net margin of -399.28%, the company may face hurdles in effective cost management.

Return on Equity (ROE): Gevo's ROE lags behind industry averages, suggesting challenges in maximizing returns on equity capital. With an ROE of -3.95%, the company may face hurdles in achieving optimal financial performance.

Return on Assets (ROA): Gevo's ROA falls below industry averages, indicating challenges in efficiently utilizing assets. With an ROA of -3.36%, the company may face hurdles in generating optimal returns from its assets.

Debt Management: The company maintains a balanced debt approach with a debt-to-equity ratio below industry norms, standing at 0.14.

To track all earnings releases for Gevo visit their earnings calendar on our site.

