Earnings Preview: Genius Sports

Genius Sports (NYSE:GENI) is set to give its latest quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, 2025-05-06. Here's what investors need to know before the announcement.

Analysts estimate that Genius Sports will report an earnings per share (EPS) of $-0.02.

Anticipation surrounds Genius Sports's announcement, with investors hoping to hear about both surpassing estimates and receiving positive guidance for the next quarter.

New investors should understand that while earnings performance is important, market reactions are often driven by guidance.

Earnings Track Record

The company's EPS missed by $0.14 in the last quarter, leading to a 4.4% increase in the share price on the following day.

Here's a look at Genius Sports's past performance and the resulting price change:

Quarter Q4 2024 Q3 2024 Q2 2024 Q1 2024 EPS Estimate 0.02 -0.01 -0.03 -0.09 EPS Actual -0.12 0.05 -0.09 -0.11 Price Change % 4.0% 1.0% -1.0% 1.0%

Stock Performance

Shares of Genius Sports were trading at $11.05 as of May 02. Over the last 52-week period, shares are up 107.38%. Given that these returns are generally positive, long-term shareholders are likely bullish going into this earnings release.

Analyst Opinions on Genius Sports

For investors, grasping market sentiments and expectations in the industry is vital. This analysis explores the latest insights regarding Genius Sports.

Analysts have given Genius Sports a total of 8 ratings, with the consensus rating being Buy. The average one-year price target is $12.06, indicating a potential 9.14% upside.

Peer Ratings Comparison

The analysis below examines the analyst ratings and average 1-year price targets of PENN Entertainment, Intl Game Tech and Monarch Casino & Resort, three significant industry players, providing valuable insights into their relative performance expectations and market positioning.

Analysts currently favor an Neutral trajectory for PENN Entertainment, with an average 1-year price target of $22.17, suggesting a potential 100.63% upside.

Analysts currently favor an Buy trajectory for Intl Game Tech, with an average 1-year price target of $20.0, suggesting a potential 81.0% upside.

Analysts currently favor an Neutral trajectory for Monarch Casino & Resort, with an average 1-year price target of $89.0, suggesting a potential 705.43% upside.

Overview of Peer Analysis

Within the peer analysis summary, vital metrics for PENN Entertainment, Intl Game Tech and Monarch Casino & Resort are presented, shedding light on their respective standings within the industry and offering valuable insights into their market positions and comparative performance.

Company Consensus Revenue Growth Gross Profit Return on Equity Genius Sports Buy 38.03% $47.45M -5.00% PENN Entertainment Neutral 19.61% $546.40M -4.50% Intl Game Tech Buy -4.12% $286M 13.91% Monarch Casino & Resort Neutral -6.78% $72.84M 3.77%

Key Takeaway:

Genius Sports ranks highest in Revenue Growth among its peers. It has the lowest Gross Profit margin. The company has the lowest Return on Equity compared to its peers.

Discovering Genius Sports: A Closer Look

Genius Sports Ltd is a B2B provider of scalable, technology-led products and services to the sports, sports betting, and sports media industries. Its services are organized into three key product areas including Sports Technology and Services; Betting Technology, Content and Services; and Media Technology, Content and Services. All of its products are powered by proprietary technology and robust data infrastructure. It generates maximum revenue from the Betting Technology, Content and Services division. Geographically, the company derives a majority of its revenue from Europe.

Genius Sports: Delving into Financials

Market Capitalization Analysis: The company's market capitalization is below the industry average, suggesting that it is relatively smaller compared to peers. This could be due to various factors, including perceived growth potential or operational scale.

Revenue Growth: Genius Sports displayed positive results in 3 months. As of 31 December, 2024, the company achieved a solid revenue growth rate of approximately 38.03%. This indicates a notable increase in the company's top-line earnings. When compared to others in the Consumer Discretionary sector, the company excelled with a growth rate higher than the average among peers.

Net Margin: Genius Sports's net margin falls below industry averages, indicating challenges in achieving strong profitability. With a net margin of -16.07%, the company may face hurdles in effective cost management.

Return on Equity (ROE): Genius Sports's ROE is below industry averages, indicating potential challenges in efficiently utilizing equity capital. With an ROE of -5.0%, the company may face hurdles in achieving optimal financial returns.

Return on Assets (ROA): Genius Sports's ROA falls below industry averages, indicating challenges in efficiently utilizing assets. With an ROA of -3.72%, the company may face hurdles in generating optimal returns from its assets.

Debt Management: Genius Sports's debt-to-equity ratio is below the industry average at 0.01, reflecting a lower dependency on debt financing and a more conservative financial approach.

