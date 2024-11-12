Earnings Preview For EZCORP

EZCORP (NASDAQ:EZPW) is preparing to release its quarterly earnings on Wednesday, 2024-11-13. Here's a brief overview of what investors should keep in mind before the announcement.

Analysts expect EZCORP to report an earnings per share (EPS) of $0.26.

The market awaits EZCORP's announcement, with hopes high for news of surpassing estimates and providing upbeat guidance for the next quarter.

It's important for new investors to understand that guidance can be a significant driver of stock prices.

Historical Earnings Performance

The company's EPS beat by $0.02 in the last quarter, leading to a 0.67% increase in the share price on the following day.

Here's a look at EZCORP's past performance and the resulting price change:

Quarter Q3 2024 Q2 2024 Q1 2024 Q4 2023 EPS Estimate 0.21 0.25 0.28 0.17 EPS Actual 0.23 0.28 0.36 0.23 Price Change % 1.0% -4.0% 12.0% -3.0%

Market Performance of EZCORP's Stock

Shares of EZCORP were trading at $11.77 as of November 11. Over the last 52-week period, shares are up 37.05%. Given that these returns are generally positive, long-term shareholders are likely bullish going into this earnings release.

Analyst Insights on EZCORP

For investors, staying informed about market sentiments and expectations in the industry is paramount. This analysis provides an exploration of the latest insights on EZCORP.

Analysts have provided EZCORP with 1 ratings, resulting in a consensus rating of Buy. The average one-year price target stands at $19.0, suggesting a potential 61.43% upside.

Peer Ratings Comparison

The below comparison of the analyst ratings and average 1-year price targets of and EZCORP, three prominent players in the industry, gives insights for their relative performance expectations and market positioning.

Insights: Peer Analysis

In the peer analysis summary, key metrics for and EZCORP are highlighted, providing an understanding of their respective standings within the industry and offering insights into their market positions and comparative performance.

Company Consensus Revenue Growth Gross Profit Return on Equity EZCORP Buy 10.01% $166.73M 2.24%

Key Takeaway:

EZCORP is positioned at the bottom for Revenue Growth among its peers. In terms of Gross Profit, EZCORP is also at the bottom compared to its peers. However, EZCORP is at the top for Return on Equity among its peers.

Delving into EZCORP's Background

EZCORP Inc is a United States-based company engaged in offering pawn loans in the United States and Mexico. It also offers short-term unsecured loans and other consumer financial products, and buy and sell second-hand goods. The operating segments of the company are us Pawn, Latin America Pawn, and other international. us Pawn segment includes all pawn activities in the United States. Latin America Pawn segment includes all pawn activities in Mexico and other parts of Latin America. The company generates revenue from merchandise sales, jewelry scrapping sales, and pawn service charges, of which key revenue is derived from the merchandise sales which are primarily collateral forfeited from pawn lending operations and used merchandise purchased from the customers.

A Deep Dive into EZCORP's Financials

Market Capitalization Perspectives: The company's market capitalization falls below industry averages, signaling a relatively smaller size compared to peers. This positioning may be influenced by factors such as perceived growth potential or operational scale.

Revenue Growth: Over the 3 months period, EZCORP showcased positive performance, achieving a revenue growth rate of 10.01% as of 30 June, 2024. This reflects a substantial increase in the company's top-line earnings. As compared to its peers, the company achieved a growth rate higher than the average among peers in Financials sector.

Net Margin: EZCORP's financial strength is reflected in its exceptional net margin, which exceeds industry averages. With a remarkable net margin of 6.38%, the company showcases strong profitability and effective cost management.

Return on Equity (ROE): EZCORP's ROE excels beyond industry benchmarks, reaching 2.24%. This signifies robust financial management and efficient use of shareholder equity capital.

Return on Assets (ROA): EZCORP's ROA surpasses industry standards, highlighting the company's exceptional financial performance. With an impressive 1.19% ROA, the company effectively utilizes its assets for optimal returns.

Debt Management: With a below-average debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, EZCORP adopts a prudent financial strategy, indicating a balanced approach to debt management.

To track all earnings releases for EZCORP visit their earnings calendar on our site.

