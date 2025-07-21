Earnings Preview: CoStar Gr

CoStar Gr (NASDAQ:CSGP) is gearing up to announce its quarterly earnings on Tuesday, 2025-07-22. Here's a quick overview of what investors should know before the release.

Analysts are estimating that CoStar Gr will report an earnings per share (EPS) of $0.10.

CoStar Gr bulls will hope to hear the company announce they've not only beaten that estimate, but also to provide positive guidance, or forecasted growth, for the next quarter.

New investors should note that it is sometimes not an earnings beat or miss that most affects the price of a stock, but the guidance (or forecast).

Earnings Track Record

In the previous earnings release, the company missed EPS by $0.06, leading to a 10.31% drop in the share price the following trading session.

Here's a look at CoStar Gr's past performance and the resulting price change:

Quarter Q1 2025 Q4 2024 Q3 2024 Q2 2024 EPS Estimate 0.10 0.23 0.16 0.09 EPS Actual 0.04 0.15 0.22 0.15 Price Change % -10.0% 5.0% -5.0% 2.0%

CoStar Gr Share Price Analysis

Shares of CoStar Gr were trading at $84.7 as of July 18. Over the last 52-week period, shares are up 13.8%. Given that these returns are generally positive, long-term shareholders should be satisfied going into this earnings release.

Analyst Observations about CoStar Gr

For investors, grasping market sentiments and expectations in the industry is vital. This analysis explores the latest insights regarding CoStar Gr.

Analysts have provided CoStar Gr with 7 ratings, resulting in a consensus rating of Outperform. The average one-year price target stands at $85.14, suggesting a potential 0.52% upside.

Understanding Analyst Ratings Among Peers

The below comparison of the analyst ratings and average 1-year price targets of CBRE Group, Zillow Gr and Compass, three prominent players in the industry, gives insights for their relative performance expectations and market positioning.

Analysts currently favor an Outperform trajectory for CBRE Group, with an average 1-year price target of $150.8, suggesting a potential 78.04% upside.

Analysts currently favor an Neutral trajectory for Zillow Gr, with an average 1-year price target of $76.9, suggesting a potential 9.21% downside.

Analysts currently favor an Neutral trajectory for Compass, with an average 1-year price target of $8.71, suggesting a potential 89.72% downside.

Analysis Summary for Peers

The peer analysis summary offers a detailed examination of key metrics for CBRE Group, Zillow Gr and Compass, providing valuable insights into their respective standings within the industry and their market positions and comparative performance.

Company Consensus Revenue Growth Gross Profit Return on Equity CoStar Group Outperform 11.55% $578.90M -0.18% CBRE Group Outperform 12.29% $1.65B 1.95% Zillow Gr Neutral 13.04% $459M 0.17% Compass Neutral 28.66% $250.10M -9.71%

Key Takeaway:

CoStar Gr ranks at the top for Revenue Growth among its peers. It is at the bottom for Gross Profit and Return on Equity.

Unveiling the Story Behind CoStar Gr

CoStar Group is a leading provider of commercial real estate data and marketplace listing platforms. Its data offering contains in-depth analytical information on over 5 million commercial real estate properties related to various subsectors including office, retail, hotels, multifamily, healthcare, industrial, self-storage, and data centers. It operates many flagship brands such as CoStar Suite, LoopNet, Apartments.com, BizBuySell, and Lands of America, with more than 80% of its revenue classified as subscription-based. The company recently expanded its presence in Canada, the United Kingdom, Spain, and France.

CoStar Gr: Financial Performance Dissected

Market Capitalization Analysis: With an elevated market capitalization, the company stands out above industry averages, showcasing substantial size and market acknowledgment.

Revenue Growth: CoStar Gr displayed positive results in 3 months. As of 31 March, 2025, the company achieved a solid revenue growth rate of approximately 11.55%. This indicates a notable increase in the company's top-line earnings. When compared to others in the Real Estate sector, the company faces challenges, achieving a growth rate lower than the average among peers.

Net Margin: CoStar Gr's net margin is impressive, surpassing industry averages. With a net margin of -2.02%, the company demonstrates strong profitability and effective cost management.

Return on Equity (ROE): The company's ROE is a standout performer, exceeding industry averages. With an impressive ROE of -0.18%, the company showcases effective utilization of equity capital.

Return on Assets (ROA): CoStar Gr's financial strength is reflected in its exceptional ROA, which exceeds industry averages. With a remarkable ROA of -0.15%, the company showcases efficient use of assets and strong financial health.

Debt Management: CoStar Gr's debt-to-equity ratio is below the industry average at 0.13, reflecting a lower dependency on debt financing and a more conservative financial approach.

To track all earnings releases for CoStar Gr visit their earnings calendar on our site.

