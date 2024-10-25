Earnings Preview For COPT Defense

COPT Defense (NYSE:CDP) is preparing to release its quarterly earnings on Monday, 2024-10-28. Here's a brief overview of what investors should keep in mind before the announcement.

Analysts expect COPT Defense to report an earnings per share (EPS) of $0.63.

The announcement from COPT Defense is eagerly anticipated, with investors seeking news of surpassing estimates and favorable guidance for the next quarter.

It's worth noting for new investors that guidance can be a key determinant of stock price movements.

Past Earnings Performance

Last quarter the company missed EPS by $0.00, which was followed by a 2.87% increase in the share price the next day.

Here's a look at COPT Defense's past performance and the resulting price change:

Quarter Q2 2024 Q1 2024 Q4 2023 Q3 2023 EPS Estimate 0.64 0.60 EPS Actual 0.64 0.62 0.62 0.6 Price Change % 3.0% 3.0% 2.0% -2.0%

Analysts' Perspectives on COPT Defense

For investors, grasping market sentiments and expectations in the industry is vital. This analysis explores the latest insights regarding COPT Defense.

The consensus rating for COPT Defense is Outperform, based on 6 analyst ratings. With an average one-year price target of $32.17, there's a potential 0.47% upside.

Comparing Ratings with Peers

The analysis below examines the analyst ratings and average 1-year price targets of Highwoods Props, Douglas Emmett and Cousins Props, three significant industry players, providing valuable insights into their relative performance expectations and market positioning.

The prevailing sentiment among analysts is an Neutral trajectory for Highwoods Props, with an average 1-year price target of $32.5, implying a potential 1.5% upside. Analysts currently favor an Neutral trajectory for Douglas Emmett, with an average 1-year price target of $16.5, suggesting a potential 48.47% downside. The consensus among analysts is an Outperform trajectory for Cousins Props, with an average 1-year price target of $30.86, indicating a potential 3.62% downside. Analysis Summary for Peers

In the peer analysis summary, key metrics for Highwoods Props, Douglas Emmett and Cousins Props are highlighted, providing an understanding of their respective standings within the industry and offering insights into their market positions and comparative performance.

Company Consensus Revenue Growth Gross Profit Return on Equity COPT Defense Outperform 10.73% $66.16M 2.36% Highwoods Props Neutral -1.34% $138.62M 0.62% Douglas Emmett Neutral -3.01% $162.67M 0.48% Cousins Props Outperform 4.24% $142.34M 0.18%

Key Takeaway:

COPT Defense ranks highest in Revenue Growth among its peers. It also leads in Gross Profit margin. However, it has the lowest Return on Equity. Overall, COPT Defense is positioned favorably compared to its peers in terms of financial performance metrics.

Get to Know COPT Defense Better

COPT Defense Properties is a real estate investment trust that acquires, manages, and leases office and data center properties throughout the U.S. The majority of the company's real estate portfolio is composed of office buildings in the Baltimore-Washington Corridor and Northern Virginia area. COPT derives nearly all of its income in the form of rental revenue from tenants. Most of the company's revenue comes from the leasing of properties to U.S. Government agencies and its contractors in the national security, defense, and IT sectors, such as Northrop Grumman and Boeing. Regional offices in urban submarkets make also make up a sizable percentage of COPT's total square footage.

COPT Defense's Economic Impact: An Analysis

Market Capitalization Analysis: With a profound presence, the company's market capitalization is above industry averages. This reflects substantial size and strong market recognition.

Positive Revenue Trend: Examining COPT Defense's financials over 3 months reveals a positive narrative. The company achieved a noteworthy revenue growth rate of 10.73% as of 30 June, 2024, showcasing a substantial increase in top-line earnings. When compared to others in the Real Estate sector, the company excelled with a growth rate higher than the average among peers.

Net Margin: COPT Defense's net margin excels beyond industry benchmarks, reaching 18.68%. This signifies efficient cost management and strong financial health.

Return on Equity (ROE): The company's ROE is a standout performer, exceeding industry averages. With an impressive ROE of 2.36%, the company showcases effective utilization of equity capital.

Return on Assets (ROA): COPT Defense's ROA surpasses industry standards, highlighting the company's exceptional financial performance. With an impressive 0.83% ROA, the company effectively utilizes its assets for optimal returns.

Debt Management: COPT Defense's debt-to-equity ratio stands notably higher than the industry average, reaching 1.63. This indicates a heavier reliance on borrowed funds, raising concerns about financial leverage.

To track all earnings releases for COPT Defense visit their earnings calendar on our site.

