Earnings Preview For Copa Holdings

Copa Holdings (NYSE:CPA) will release its quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, 2024-11-20. Here's a brief overview for investors ahead of the announcement.

Analysts anticipate Copa Holdings to report an earnings per share (EPS) of $3.43.

Copa Holdings bulls will hope to hear the company announce they've not only beaten that estimate, but also to provide positive guidance, or forecasted growth, for the next quarter.

New investors should note that it is sometimes not an earnings beat or miss that most affects the price of a stock, but the guidance (or forecast).

Past Earnings Performance

In the previous earnings release, the company missed EPS by $0.24, leading to a 5.42% increase in the share price the following trading session.

Here's a look at Copa Holdings's past performance and the resulting price change:

Quarter Q2 2024 Q1 2024 Q4 2023 Q3 2023 EPS Estimate 3.12 3.41 3.87 3.79 EPS Actual 2.88 4.19 4.47 4.39 Price Change % 5.0% -0.0% -1.0% 2.0%

Performance of Copa Holdings Shares

Shares of Copa Holdings were trading at $102.9 as of November 18. Over the last 52-week period, shares are up 9.31%. Given that these returns are generally positive, long-term shareholders are likely bullish going into this earnings release.

Insights Shared by Analysts on Copa Holdings

For investors, grasping market sentiments and expectations in the industry is vital. This analysis explores the latest insights regarding Copa Holdings.

The consensus rating for Copa Holdings is Outperform, derived from 1 analyst ratings. An average one-year price target of $175.0 implies a potential 70.07% upside.

Comparing Ratings with Competitors

The below comparison of the analyst ratings and average 1-year price targets of SkyWest, JetBlue Airways and Alaska Air Gr, three prominent players in the industry, gives insights for their relative performance expectations and market positioning.

The consensus outlook from analysts is an Buy trajectory for SkyWest, with an average 1-year price target of $117.67, indicating a potential 14.35% upside. The prevailing sentiment among analysts is an Neutral trajectory for JetBlue Airways, with an average 1-year price target of $6.28, implying a potential 93.9% downside. As per analysts' assessments, Alaska Air Gr is favoring an Buy trajectory, with an average 1-year price target of $56.6, suggesting a potential 45.0% downside. Snapshot: Peer Analysis

The peer analysis summary presents essential metrics for SkyWest, JetBlue Airways and Alaska Air Gr, unveiling their respective standings within the industry and providing valuable insights into their market positions and comparative performance.

Company Consensus Revenue Growth Gross Profit Return on Equity Copa Holdings Outperform 1.26% $277.82M 5.43% SkyWest Buy 19.14% $210.33M 3.95% JetBlue Airways Neutral 0.51% $432M -2.25% Alaska Air Gr Buy 8.21% $699M 5.42%

Key Takeaway:

Copa Holdings ranks first in revenue growth among its peers. It ranks second in gross profit. It ranks first in return on equity.

About Copa Holdings

Copa Holdings SA is a provider of airline passenger and cargo services through its subsidiaries. The company operates through the air transportation segment. It offers international air transportation for passengers, cargo, and mail, operating from its Panama City hub in the Republic of Panama and domestic and international air transportation for passengers, cargo and mail with a point-to-point route network through Copa Colombia a Colombian air carrier. The company's geographical segments are North America, South America, Central America, and the Caribbean. It derives the maximum revenue from North America.

Breaking Down Copa Holdings's Financial Performance

Market Capitalization: With restricted market capitalization, the company is positioned below industry averages. This reflects a smaller scale relative to peers.

Revenue Growth: Copa Holdings's revenue growth over a period of 3 months has been noteworthy. As of 30 June, 2024, the company achieved a revenue growth rate of approximately 1.26%. This indicates a substantial increase in the company's top-line earnings. As compared to its peers, the revenue growth lags behind its industry peers. The company achieved a growth rate lower than the average among peers in Industrials sector.

Net Margin: Copa Holdings's net margin surpasses industry standards, highlighting the company's exceptional financial performance. With an impressive 14.68% net margin, the company effectively manages costs and achieves strong profitability.

Return on Equity (ROE): Copa Holdings's ROE is below industry averages, indicating potential challenges in efficiently utilizing equity capital. With an ROE of 5.43%, the company may face hurdles in achieving optimal financial returns.

Return on Assets (ROA): Copa Holdings's ROA excels beyond industry benchmarks, reaching 2.27%. This signifies efficient management of assets and strong financial health.

Debt Management: Copa Holdings's debt-to-equity ratio is below industry norms, indicating a sound financial structure with a ratio of 0.82.

To track all earnings releases for Copa Holdings visit their earnings calendar on our site.

