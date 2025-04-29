Earnings Preview For Clean Harbors

Clean Harbors (NYSE:CLH) will release its quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, 2025-04-30. Here's a brief overview for investors ahead of the announcement.

Analysts anticipate Clean Harbors to report an earnings per share (EPS) of $1.05.

Anticipation surrounds Clean Harbors's announcement, with investors hoping to hear about both surpassing estimates and receiving positive guidance for the next quarter.

New investors should understand that while earnings performance is important, market reactions are often driven by guidance.

Overview of Past Earnings

The company's EPS beat by $0.19 in the last quarter, leading to a 3.47% drop in the share price on the following day.

Here's a look at Clean Harbors's past performance and the resulting price change:

Quarter Q4 2024 Q3 2024 Q2 2024 Q1 2024 EPS Estimate 1.36 2.18 2.21 1.16 EPS Actual 1.55 2.12 2.46 1.29 Price Change % -3.0% -2.0% 2.0% 2.0%

Stock Performance

Shares of Clean Harbors were trading at $212.63 as of April 28. Over the last 52-week period, shares are up 4.28%. Given that these returns are generally positive, long-term shareholders are likely bullish going into this earnings release.

Analyst Opinions on Clean Harbors

For investors, staying informed about market sentiments and expectations in the industry is paramount. This analysis provides an exploration of the latest insights on Clean Harbors.

The consensus rating for Clean Harbors is Buy, based on 9 analyst ratings. With an average one-year price target of $254.89, there's a potential 19.87% upside.

Understanding Analyst Ratings Among Peers

The following analysis focuses on the analyst ratings and average 1-year price targets of Tetra Tech, Casella Waste Systems and CECO Environmental, three prominent industry players, providing insights into their relative performance expectations and market positioning.

Analysts currently favor an Outperform trajectory for Tetra Tech, with an average 1-year price target of $39.5, suggesting a potential 81.42% downside.

Analysts currently favor an Buy trajectory for Casella Waste Systems, with an average 1-year price target of $131.33, suggesting a potential 38.24% downside.

Analysts currently favor an Buy trajectory for CECO Environmental, with an average 1-year price target of $33.0, suggesting a potential 84.48% downside.

Insights: Peer Analysis

The peer analysis summary offers a detailed examination of key metrics for Tetra Tech, Casella Waste Systems and CECO Environmental, providing valuable insights into their respective standings within the industry and their market positions and comparative performance.

Company Consensus Revenue Growth Gross Profit Return on Equity Clean Harbors Buy 6.95% $427.61M 3.29% Tetra Tech Outperform 15.66% $221.48M 0.04% Casella Waste Systems Buy 18.89% $141.85M 0.32% CECO Environmental Buy 3.16% $56.70M 2.00%

Key Takeaway:

Clean Harbors ranks at the top for Revenue Growth among its peers, showing a strong performance in this area. In terms of Gross Profit, it is also positioned favorably compared to its peers. However, its Return on Equity is lower than some of its peers, indicating room for improvement in this aspect. Overall, Clean Harbors demonstrates competitive strength in revenue growth and gross profit but could focus on enhancing its return on equity.

About Clean Harbors

Clean Harbors Inc is an environmental and industrial services provider. It provides parts cleaning and related environmental services to commercial, industrial, and automotive customers. Its business segments are Environmental Services and Safety-Kleen Sustainability Solutions. The company generates the majority of its revenues from the Environmental Services segment.

Clean Harbors: Delving into Financials

Market Capitalization Analysis: Positioned below industry benchmarks, the company's market capitalization faces constraints in size. This could be influenced by factors such as growth expectations or operational capacity.

Revenue Growth: Clean Harbors's revenue growth over a period of 3 months has been noteworthy. As of 31 December, 2024, the company achieved a revenue growth rate of approximately 6.95%. This indicates a substantial increase in the company's top-line earnings. In comparison to its industry peers, the company trails behind with a growth rate lower than the average among peers in the Industrials sector.

Net Margin: Clean Harbors's financial strength is reflected in its exceptional net margin, which exceeds industry averages. With a remarkable net margin of 5.87%, the company showcases strong profitability and effective cost management.

Return on Equity (ROE): Clean Harbors's ROE excels beyond industry benchmarks, reaching 3.29%. This signifies robust financial management and efficient use of shareholder equity capital.

Return on Assets (ROA): The company's ROA is a standout performer, exceeding industry averages. With an impressive ROA of 1.14%, the company showcases effective utilization of assets.

Debt Management: The company maintains a balanced debt approach with a debt-to-equity ratio below industry norms, standing at 1.18.

To track all earnings releases for Clean Harbors visit their earnings calendar on our site.

