Earnings Preview: CareTrust REIT

CareTrust REIT (NASDAQ:CTRE) is preparing to release its quarterly earnings on Tuesday, 2024-10-29. Here's a brief overview of what investors should keep in mind before the announcement.

Analysts expect CareTrust REIT to report an earnings per share (EPS) of $0.38.

Investors in CareTrust REIT are eagerly awaiting the company's announcement, hoping for news of surpassing estimates and positive guidance for the next quarter.

It's worth noting for new investors that stock prices can be heavily influenced by future projections rather than just past performance.

Overview of Past Earnings

The company's EPS missed by $0.00 in the last quarter, leading to a 0.81% increase in the share price on the following day.

Here's a look at CareTrust REIT's past performance and the resulting price change:

Quarter Q2 2024 Q1 2024 Q4 2023 Q3 2023 EPS Estimate 0.36 0.37 EPS Actual 0.36 0.35 0.36 0.35 Price Change % 1.0% -1.0% 7.000000000000001% 3.0%

Analysts' Perspectives on CareTrust REIT

For investors, staying informed about market sentiments and expectations in the industry is paramount. This analysis provides an exploration of the latest insights on CareTrust REIT.

The consensus rating for CareTrust REIT is Outperform, based on 4 analyst ratings. With an average one-year price target of $33.25, there's a potential 7.5% upside.

Comparing Ratings with Peers

In this analysis, we delve into the analyst ratings and average 1-year price targets of Sabra Health Care REIT, American Healthcares and National Health Investors, three key industry players, offering insights into their relative performance expectations and market positioning.

The consensus among analysts is an Buy trajectory for Sabra Health Care REIT, with an average 1-year price target of $18.6, indicating a potential 39.86% downside. American Healthcares received a Buy consensus from analysts, with an average 1-year price target of $25.1, implying a potential 18.85% downside. The consensus among analysts is an Neutral trajectory for National Health Investors, with an average 1-year price target of $85.33, indicating a potential 175.88% upside. Peer Analysis Summary

The peer analysis summary outlines pivotal metrics for Sabra Health Care REIT, American Healthcares and National Health Investors, demonstrating their respective standings within the industry and offering valuable insights into their market positions and comparative performance.

Company Consensus Revenue Growth Gross Profit Return on Equity CareTrust REIT Outperform 16.05% $53.18M 0.59% Sabra Health Care REIT Buy 9.29% $121.39M 0.87% American Healthcares Buy 9.41% $102.02M 0.10% National Health Investors Neutral 9.11% $82.17M 2.83%

Key Takeaway:

CareTrust REIT ranks at the top for Revenue Growth and Gross Profit among its peers. It is in the middle for Return on Equity.

Get to Know CareTrust REIT Better

CareTrust REIT Inc is a self-administered, publicly-traded REIT engaged in the ownership, acquisition, financing, development and leasing of skilled nursing, seniors housing and other healthcare-related properties. The Company has one reportable segment consisting of investments in healthcare-related real estate assets. It generates revenues by leasing healthcare-related properties to healthcare operators in triple-net lease arrangements. The Company generate revenues by leasing healthcare-related properties to healthcare operators in triple-net lease arrangements, under which the tenant is solely responsible for the costs related to the property (including property taxes, insurance, maintenance and repair costs and capital expenditures).

CareTrust REIT: Delving into Financials

Market Capitalization Analysis: Positioned below industry benchmarks, the company's market capitalization faces constraints in size. This could be influenced by factors such as growth expectations or operational capacity.

Revenue Growth: Over the 3 months period, CareTrust REIT showcased positive performance, achieving a revenue growth rate of 16.05% as of 30 June, 2024. This reflects a substantial increase in the company's top-line earnings. In comparison to its industry peers, the company stands out with a growth rate higher than the average among peers in the Real Estate sector.

Net Margin: CareTrust REIT's financial strength is reflected in its exceptional net margin, which exceeds industry averages. With a remarkable net margin of 19.24%, the company showcases strong profitability and effective cost management.

Return on Equity (ROE): CareTrust REIT's ROE lags behind industry averages, suggesting challenges in maximizing returns on equity capital. With an ROE of 0.59%, the company may face hurdles in achieving optimal financial performance.

Return on Assets (ROA): The company's ROA is a standout performer, exceeding industry averages. With an impressive ROA of 0.42%, the company showcases effective utilization of assets.

Debt Management: CareTrust REIT's debt-to-equity ratio is below industry norms, indicating a sound financial structure with a ratio of 0.35.

To track all earnings releases for CareTrust REIT visit their earnings calendar on our site.

