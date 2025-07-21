Earnings Preview For Capital One Finl

Capital One Finl (NYSE:COF) is gearing up to announce its quarterly earnings on Tuesday, 2025-07-22. Here's a quick overview of what investors should know before the release.

Analysts are estimating that Capital One Finl will report an earnings per share (EPS) of $3.67.

Capital One Finl bulls will hope to hear the company announce they've not only beaten that estimate, but also to provide positive guidance, or forecasted growth, for the next quarter.

New investors should note that it is sometimes not an earnings beat or miss that most affects the price of a stock, but the guidance (or forecast).

Historical Earnings Performance

Last quarter the company beat EPS by $0.37, which was followed by a 3.68% increase in the share price the next day.

Here's a look at Capital One Finl's past performance and the resulting price change:

Quarter Q1 2025 Q4 2024 Q3 2024 Q2 2024 EPS Estimate 3.69 2.80 3.76 3.29 EPS Actual 4.06 3.09 4.51 3.14 Price Change % 4.0% 4.0% 5.0% 1.0%

Stock Performance

Shares of Capital One Finl were trading at $218.28 as of July 18. Over the last 52-week period, shares are up 50.08%. Given that these returns are generally positive, long-term shareholders are likely bullish going into this earnings release.

Analyst Insights on Capital One Finl

For investors, staying informed about market sentiments and expectations in the industry is paramount. This analysis provides an exploration of the latest insights on Capital One Finl.

A total of 8 analyst ratings have been received for Capital One Finl, with the consensus rating being Buy. The average one-year price target stands at $237.12, suggesting a potential 8.63% upside.

Peer Ratings Overview

This comparison focuses on the analyst ratings and average 1-year price targets of Dave and Enova International, three major players in the industry, shedding light on their relative performance expectations and market positioning.

Analysts currently favor an Buy trajectory for Dave, with an average 1-year price target of $234.73, suggesting a potential 7.54% upside.

Analysts currently favor an Buy trajectory for Enova International, with an average 1-year price target of $129.5, suggesting a potential 40.67% downside.

Overview of Peer Analysis

The peer analysis summary provides a snapshot of key metrics for Dave and Enova International, illuminating their respective standings within the industry. These metrics offer valuable insights into their market positions and comparative performance.

Company Consensus Revenue Growth Gross Profit Return on Equity Kaspi.kz Outperform 48.67% $430.02B 15.62% Dave Buy 46.65% $100.87M 15.06% Enova International Buy 22.24% $345.64M 6.10%

Key Takeaway:

Capital One Finl ranks at the top for Gross Profit among its peers. It is in the middle for Revenue Growth and Return on Equity.

Unveiling the Story Behind Capital One Finl

Capital One is a diversified financial services holding company headquartered in McLean, Virginia. Originally a spinoff of Signet Financial's credit card division in 1994, the company is now primarily involved in credit card lending, auto loans, and commercial lending. Following the acquisition of Discover in 2025, the firm also has a modest personal loan business, though credit card lending still provides the majority of the bank's revenue.

Capital One Finl: Financial Performance Dissected

Market Capitalization Analysis: With a profound presence, the company's market capitalization is above industry averages. This reflects substantial size and strong market recognition.

Positive Revenue Trend: Examining Capital One Finl's financials over 3 months reveals a positive narrative. The company achieved a noteworthy revenue growth rate of 6.36% as of 31 March, 2025, showcasing a substantial increase in top-line earnings. In comparison to its industry peers, the company trails behind with a growth rate lower than the average among peers in the Financials sector.

Net Margin: The company's net margin is below industry benchmarks, signaling potential difficulties in achieving strong profitability. With a net margin of 13.25%, the company may need to address challenges in effective cost control.

Return on Equity (ROE): Capital One Finl's ROE lags behind industry averages, suggesting challenges in maximizing returns on equity capital. With an ROE of 2.13%, the company may face hurdles in achieving optimal financial performance.

Return on Assets (ROA): Capital One Finl's ROA is below industry standards, pointing towards difficulties in efficiently utilizing assets. With an ROA of 0.27%, the company may encounter challenges in delivering satisfactory returns from its assets.

Debt Management: Capital One Finl's debt-to-equity ratio is below the industry average at 0.65, reflecting a lower dependency on debt financing and a more conservative financial approach.

To track all earnings releases for Capital One Finl visit their earnings calendar on our site.

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.

Latest Ratings for COF

Date Firm Action From To Jul 2025 JP Morgan Maintains Neutral Neutral Jul 2025 Keefe, Bruyette & Woods Maintains Outperform Outperform Jul 2025 TD Cowen Upgrades Hold Buy

View More Analyst Ratings for COF

View the Latest Analyst Ratings

© 2025 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.