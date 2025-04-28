Earnings Preview: Camping World Holdings

Camping World Holdings (NYSE:CWH) will release its quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, 2025-04-29. Here's a brief overview for investors ahead of the announcement.

Analysts anticipate Camping World Holdings to report an earnings per share (EPS) of $-0.21.

The announcement from Camping World Holdings is eagerly anticipated, with investors seeking news of surpassing estimates and favorable guidance for the next quarter.

It's worth noting for new investors that guidance can be a key determinant of stock price movements.

Past Earnings Performance

Last quarter the company beat EPS by $0.07, which was followed by a 0.24% drop in the share price the next day.

Here's a look at Camping World Holdings's past performance and the resulting price change:

Quarter Q4 2024 Q3 2024 Q2 2024 Q1 2024 EPS Estimate -0.54 0.11 0.50 -0.35 EPS Actual -0.47 0.13 0.38 -0.40 Price Change % -0.0% 7.000000000000001% -4.0% 0.0%

Tracking Camping World Holdings's Stock Performance

Shares of Camping World Holdings were trading at $13.83 as of April 25. Over the last 52-week period, shares are down 32.12%. Given that these returns are generally negative, long-term shareholders are likely bearish going into this earnings release.

Analyst Views on Camping World Holdings

For investors, grasping market sentiments and expectations in the industry is vital. This analysis explores the latest insights regarding Camping World Holdings.

The consensus rating for Camping World Holdings is Buy, based on 5 analyst ratings. With an average one-year price target of $20.0, there's a potential 44.61% upside.

Peer Ratings Overview

In this analysis, we delve into the analyst ratings and average 1-year price targets of and Camping World Holdings, three key industry players, offering insights into their relative performance expectations and market positioning.

Comprehensive Peer Analysis Summary

The peer analysis summary provides a snapshot of key metrics for and Camping World Holdings, illuminating their respective standings within the industry. These metrics offer valuable insights into their market positions and comparative performance.

Company Consensus Revenue Growth Gross Profit Return on Equity Camping World Holdings Buy 8.58% $376.92M -14.55%

Key Takeaway:

Camping World Holdings ranks at the bottom for Revenue Growth among its peers. It also ranks at the bottom for Gross Profit. However, it ranks at the top for Return on Equity. Overall, Camping World Holdings is positioned in the middle compared to its peers based on the provided metrics.

All You Need to Know About Camping World Holdings

Camping World Holdings Inc is a retailer of RVs and related products and services. The company has two reportable segments; the Good Sam Services and Plans segment, which includes the sale of emergency roadside assistance plans; commissions on property and casualty insurance programs; travel assist programs; extended vehicle service contracts; vehicle financing and refinancing assistance; consumer shows and events; and consumer publications and directories; and the RV and Outdoor Retail segment, which generates maximum revenue and includes the sale of new and used RVs; commissions on the finance and insurance contracts related to the sale of RVs; the sale of RV service and collision work; the sale of RV parts, accessories, business to business distribution of RV furniture, etc.

Key Indicators: Camping World Holdings's Financial Health

Market Capitalization Analysis: The company's market capitalization is below the industry average, suggesting that it is relatively smaller compared to peers. This could be due to various factors, including perceived growth potential or operational scale.

Revenue Growth: Camping World Holdings's revenue growth over a period of 3 months has been noteworthy. As of 31 December, 2024, the company achieved a revenue growth rate of approximately 8.58%. This indicates a substantial increase in the company's top-line earnings. As compared to competitors, the company surpassed expectations with a growth rate higher than the average among peers in the Consumer Discretionary sector.

Net Margin: Camping World Holdings's net margin is below industry standards, pointing towards difficulties in achieving strong profitability. With a net margin of -2.62%, the company may encounter challenges in effective cost control.

Return on Equity (ROE): Camping World Holdings's ROE falls below industry averages, indicating challenges in efficiently using equity capital. With an ROE of -14.55%, the company may face hurdles in generating optimal returns for shareholders.

Return on Assets (ROA): Camping World Holdings's ROA falls below industry averages, indicating challenges in efficiently utilizing assets. With an ROA of -0.66%, the company may face hurdles in generating optimal returns from its assets.

Debt Management: Camping World Holdings's debt-to-equity ratio stands notably higher than the industry average, reaching 11.15. This indicates a heavier reliance on borrowed funds, raising concerns about financial leverage.

