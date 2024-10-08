Earnings Preview For Byrna Technologies

Byrna Technologies (NASDAQ:BYRN) is preparing to release its quarterly earnings on Wednesday, 2024-10-09. Here's a brief overview of what investors should keep in mind before the announcement.

Analysts expect Byrna Technologies to report an earnings per share (EPS) of $0.05.

Investors in Byrna Technologies are eagerly awaiting the company's announcement, hoping for news of surpassing estimates and positive guidance for the next quarter.

It's worth noting for new investors that stock prices can be heavily influenced by future projections rather than just past performance.

Historical Earnings Performance

In the previous earnings release, the company beat EPS by $0.09, leading to a 7.31% drop in the share price the following trading session.

Here's a look at Byrna Technologies's past performance and the resulting price change:

Quarter Q2 2024 Q1 2024 Q4 2023 Q3 2023 EPS Estimate 0.03 -0.05 0.01 0.01 EPS Actual 0.12 0 -0.01 -0.11 Price Change % -7.000000000000001% -4.0% 12.0% 23.0%

Market Performance of Byrna Technologies's Stock

Shares of Byrna Technologies were trading at $17.59 as of October 07. Over the last 52-week period, shares are up 582.72%. Given that these returns are generally positive, long-term shareholders should be satisfied going into this earnings release.

Analysts' Perspectives on Byrna Technologies

For investors, staying informed about market sentiments and expectations in the industry is paramount. This analysis provides an exploration of the latest insights on Byrna Technologies.

Analysts have provided Byrna Technologies with 1 ratings, resulting in a consensus rating of Buy. The average one-year price target stands at $14.0, suggesting a potential 20.41% downside.

Comparing Ratings with Peers

The analysis below examines the analyst ratings and average 1-year price targets of AerSale, Virgin Galactic Hldgs and Astronics, three significant industry players, providing valuable insights into their relative performance expectations and market positioning.

AerSale received a Buy consensus from analysts, with an average 1-year price target of $9.67, implying a potential 45.03% downside. Virgin Galactic Hldgs is maintaining an Neutral status according to analysts, with an average 1-year price target of $26.6, indicating a potential 51.22% upside. Analysts currently favor an Neutral trajectory for Astronics, with an average 1-year price target of $21.0, suggesting a potential 19.39% upside. Overview of Peer Analysis

Within the peer analysis summary, vital metrics for AerSale, Virgin Galactic Hldgs and Astronics are presented, shedding light on their respective standings within the industry and offering valuable insights into their market positions and comparative performance.

Company Consensus Revenue Growth Gross Profit Return on Equity Byrna Technologies Buy 76.13% $12.56M 4.69% AerSale Buy 11.22% $21.72M -0.81% Virgin Galactic Hldgs Neutral 125.55% $-23.07M -23.09% Astronics Neutral 13.56% $41.35M 0.60%

Key Takeaway:

Byrna Technologies ranks at the top for Revenue Growth and Gross Profit among its peers. However, it ranks at the bottom for Return on Equity. Overall, Byrna Technologies is positioned favorably compared to its peers in terms of financial performance metrics.

Get to Know Byrna Technologies Better

Byrna Technologies Inc is a designer, manufacturer, retailer and distributor of technological solutions for security situations that do not require the use of lethal force. The company generates its revenue from the United States, South Africa, Europe, South America, Asia and Canada.

A Deep Dive into Byrna Technologies's Financials

Market Capitalization: With restricted market capitalization, the company is positioned below industry averages. This reflects a smaller scale relative to peers.

Revenue Growth: Over the 3 months period, Byrna Technologies showcased positive performance, achieving a revenue growth rate of 76.13% as of 31 May, 2024. This reflects a substantial increase in the company's top-line earnings. As compared to its peers, the company achieved a growth rate higher than the average among peers in Industrials sector.

Net Margin: Byrna Technologies's net margin is impressive, surpassing industry averages. With a net margin of 10.25%, the company demonstrates strong profitability and effective cost management.

Return on Equity (ROE): Byrna Technologies's ROE stands out, surpassing industry averages. With an impressive ROE of 4.69%, the company demonstrates effective use of equity capital and strong financial performance.

Return on Assets (ROA): Byrna Technologies's ROA excels beyond industry benchmarks, reaching 3.77%. This signifies efficient management of assets and strong financial health.

Debt Management: The company maintains a balanced debt approach with a debt-to-equity ratio below industry norms, standing at 0.03.

To track all earnings releases for Byrna Technologies visit their earnings calendar on our site.

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.

© 2024 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.