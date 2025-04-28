Earnings Preview For Benchmark Electronics

Benchmark Electronics (NYSE:BHE) is preparing to release its quarterly earnings on Tuesday, 2025-04-29. Here's a brief overview of what investors should keep in mind before the announcement.

Analysts expect Benchmark Electronics to report an earnings per share (EPS) of $0.50.

The announcement from Benchmark Electronics is eagerly anticipated, with investors seeking news of surpassing estimates and favorable guidance for the next quarter.

It's worth noting for new investors that guidance can be a key determinant of stock price movements.

Earnings History Snapshot

During the last quarter, the company reported an EPS beat by $0.05, leading to a 2.59% drop in the share price on the subsequent day.

Here's a look at Benchmark Electronics's past performance and the resulting price change:

Quarter Q4 2024 Q3 2024 Q2 2024 Q1 2024 EPS Estimate 0.56 0.54 0.51 0.46 EPS Actual 0.61 0.57 0.57 0.55 Price Change % -3.0% -5.0% 18.0% 18.0%

Performance of Benchmark Electronics Shares

Shares of Benchmark Electronics were trading at $38.23 as of April 25. Over the last 52-week period, shares are up 25.98%. Given that these returns are generally positive, long-term shareholders should be satisfied going into this earnings release.

Insights Shared by Analysts on Benchmark Electronics

Understanding market sentiments and expectations within the industry is crucial for investors. This analysis delves into the latest insights on Benchmark Electronics.

The consensus rating for Benchmark Electronics is Buy, derived from 1 analyst ratings. An average one-year price target of $50.0 implies a potential 30.79% upside.

Comparing Ratings with Competitors

In this analysis, we delve into the analyst ratings and average 1-year price targets of TTM Technologies, Kimball Electronics and IPG Photonics, three key industry players, offering insights into their relative performance expectations and market positioning.

Analysts currently favor an Buy trajectory for TTM Technologies, with an average 1-year price target of $33.0, suggesting a potential 13.68% downside.

Analysts currently favor an Buy trajectory for Kimball Electronics, with an average 1-year price target of $21.0, suggesting a potential 45.07% downside.

Analysts currently favor an Buy trajectory for IPG Photonics, with an average 1-year price target of $73.67, suggesting a potential 92.7% upside.

Snapshot: Peer Analysis

In the peer analysis summary, key metrics for TTM Technologies, Kimball Electronics and IPG Photonics are highlighted, providing an understanding of their respective standings within the industry and offering insights into their market positions and comparative performance.

Company Consensus Revenue Growth Gross Profit Return on Equity Benchmark Electronics Buy -4.99% $67.92M 1.66% TTM Technologies Buy 14.40% $126.54M 0.33% Kimball Electronics Buy -15.16% $23.43M 0.63% IPG Photonics Buy -21.60% $90.34M 0.38%

Key Takeaway:

Benchmark Electronics is positioned at the top for Gross Profit and Return on Equity among its peers. It ranks in the middle for Revenue Growth.

Discovering Benchmark Electronics: A Closer Look

Benchmark Electronics Inc is engaged in product designing, engineering services, technology solutions, and manufacturing services (electronic manufacturing services (EMS) and precision technology services). It serves various industries, including aerospace & defense (A&D), medical technologies, complex industrials, semiconductor capital equipment, next-generation telecommunications, and high-end computing. Its geographical segments are the Americas, Asia and Europe of which key revenue is derived from the Americas.

A Deep Dive into Benchmark Electronics's Financials

Market Capitalization Analysis: Reflecting a smaller scale, the company's market capitalization is positioned below industry averages. This could be attributed to factors such as growth expectations or operational capacity.

Revenue Growth: Benchmark Electronics's revenue growth over a period of 3 months has faced challenges. As of 31 December, 2024, the company experienced a revenue decline of approximately -4.99%. This indicates a decrease in the company's top-line earnings. As compared to its peers, the revenue growth lags behind its industry peers. The company achieved a growth rate lower than the average among peers in Information Technology sector.

Net Margin: Benchmark Electronics's net margin excels beyond industry benchmarks, reaching 2.8%. This signifies efficient cost management and strong financial health.

Return on Equity (ROE): The company's ROE is a standout performer, exceeding industry averages. With an impressive ROE of 1.66%, the company showcases effective utilization of equity capital.

Return on Assets (ROA): Benchmark Electronics's ROA excels beyond industry benchmarks, reaching 0.86%. This signifies efficient management of assets and strong financial health.

Debt Management: Benchmark Electronics's debt-to-equity ratio is below the industry average at 0.33, reflecting a lower dependency on debt financing and a more conservative financial approach.

To track all earnings releases for Benchmark Electronics visit their earnings calendar on our site.

