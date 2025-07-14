Earnings Preview For Albertsons Companies

Albertsons Companies (NYSE:ACI) is set to give its latest quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, 2025-07-15. Here's what investors need to know before the announcement.

Analysts estimate that Albertsons Companies will report an earnings per share (EPS) of $0.52.

Investors in Albertsons Companies are eagerly awaiting the company's announcement, hoping for news of surpassing estimates and positive guidance for the next quarter.

It's worth noting for new investors that stock prices can be heavily influenced by future projections rather than just past performance.

Earnings Track Record

In the previous earnings release, the company beat EPS by $0.06, leading to a 6.07% increase in the share price the following trading session.

Here's a look at Albertsons Companies's past performance and the resulting price change:

Quarter Q4 2024 Q3 2024 Q2 2024 Q1 2024 EPS Estimate 0.40 0.66 0.48 0.67 EPS Actual 0.46 0.71 0.51 0.66 Price Change % 6.0% 1.0% -1.0% -0.0%

Performance of Albertsons Companies Shares

Shares of Albertsons Companies were trading at $22.15 as of July 11. Over the last 52-week period, shares are up 12.93%. Given that these returns are generally positive, long-term shareholders should be satisfied going into this earnings release.

Analysts' Take on Albertsons Companies

Understanding market sentiments and expectations within the industry is crucial for investors. This analysis delves into the latest insights on Albertsons Companies.

With 8 analyst ratings, Albertsons Companies has a consensus rating of Outperform. The average one-year price target is $24.88, indicating a potential 12.33% upside.

Understanding Analyst Ratings Among Peers

In this comparison, we explore the analyst ratings and average 1-year price targets of Maplebear, Sprouts Farmers Market and Casey's General Stores, three prominent industry players, offering insights into their relative performance expectations and market positioning.

Analysts currently favor an Buy trajectory for Maplebear, with an average 1-year price target of $55.75, suggesting a potential 151.69% upside.

Analysts currently favor an Neutral trajectory for Sprouts Farmers Market, with an average 1-year price target of $182.0, suggesting a potential 721.67% upside.

Analysts currently favor an Neutral trajectory for Casey's General Stores, with an average 1-year price target of $514.5, suggesting a potential 2222.8% upside.

Comprehensive Peer Analysis Summary

In the peer analysis summary, key metrics for Maplebear, Sprouts Farmers Market and Casey's General Stores are highlighted, providing an understanding of their respective standings within the industry and offering insights into their market positions and comparative performance.

Company Consensus Revenue Growth Gross Profit Return on Equity Albertsons Companies Outperform 2.51% $5.15B 5.09% Maplebear Buy 9.39% $671M 3.32% Sprouts Farmers Market Neutral 18.72% $886.36M 13.80% Casey's General Stores Neutral 10.91% $926.02M 2.84%

Key Takeaway:

Albertsons Companies ranks in the middle for revenue growth among its peers. It is at the bottom for gross profit. The company is at the bottom for return on equity.

About Albertsons Companies

Albertsons is the second-largest supermarket operator in the United States with about 2,300 stores across a variety of banners. Around 80% of the firm's sales comes from nonperishable and fresh food, of which 25% comes from its portfolio of private brands. The company operates fuel centers at about 20% of its store locations and pharmacies at 75%. Albertsons went public in 2020 following years of ownership under private equity firm Cerberus Capital Management, which still owns about a fourth of the outstanding shares.

A Deep Dive into Albertsons Companies's Financials

Market Capitalization Analysis: The company's market capitalization is above the industry average, indicating that it is relatively larger in size compared to peers. This may suggest a higher level of investor confidence and market recognition.

Revenue Growth: Albertsons Companies displayed positive results in 3 months. As of 28 February, 2025, the company achieved a solid revenue growth rate of approximately 2.51%. This indicates a notable increase in the company's top-line earnings. In comparison to its industry peers, the company trails behind with a growth rate lower than the average among peers in the Consumer Staples sector.

Net Margin: Albertsons Companies's financial strength is reflected in its exceptional net margin, which exceeds industry averages. With a remarkable net margin of 0.91%, the company showcases strong profitability and effective cost management.

Return on Equity (ROE): The company's ROE is a standout performer, exceeding industry averages. With an impressive ROE of 5.09%, the company showcases effective utilization of equity capital.

Return on Assets (ROA): Albertsons Companies's ROA surpasses industry standards, highlighting the company's exceptional financial performance. With an impressive 0.64% ROA, the company effectively utilizes its assets for optimal returns.

Debt Management: Albertsons Companies's debt-to-equity ratio surpasses industry norms, standing at 4.19. This suggests the company carries a substantial amount of debt, posing potential financial challenges.

To track all earnings releases for Albertsons Companies visit their earnings calendar on our site.

