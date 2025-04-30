Earnings Preview: Air Products & Chemicals

Air Products & Chemicals (NYSE:APD) is preparing to release its quarterly earnings on Thursday, 2025-05-01. Here's a brief overview of what investors should keep in mind before the announcement.

Analysts expect Air Products & Chemicals to report an earnings per share (EPS) of $2.83.

The announcement from Air Products & Chemicals is eagerly anticipated, with investors seeking news of surpassing estimates and favorable guidance for the next quarter.

It's worth noting for new investors that guidance can be a key determinant of stock price movements.

Earnings History Snapshot

During the last quarter, the company reported an EPS beat by $0.01, leading to a 5.39% drop in the share price on the subsequent day.

Here's a look at Air Products & Chemicals's past performance and the resulting price change:

Quarter Q1 2025 Q4 2024 Q3 2024 Q2 2024 EPS Estimate 2.85 3.48 3.04 2.69 EPS Actual 2.86 3.56 3.20 2.85 Price Change % -5.0% 0.0% -2.0% 0.0%

Tracking Air Products & Chemicals's Stock Performance

Shares of Air Products & Chemicals were trading at $270.93 as of April 29. Over the last 52-week period, shares are up 9.89%. Given that these returns are generally positive, long-term shareholders are likely bullish going into this earnings release.

Analyst Insights on Air Products & Chemicals

For investors, grasping market sentiments and expectations in the industry is vital. This analysis explores the latest insights regarding Air Products & Chemicals.

The consensus rating for Air Products & Chemicals is Buy, derived from 8 analyst ratings. An average one-year price target of $336.5 implies a potential 24.2% upside.

Understanding Analyst Ratings Among Peers

The analysis below examines the analyst ratings and average 1-year price targets of Ecolab, Corteva and Sherwin-Williams, three significant industry players, providing valuable insights into their relative performance expectations and market positioning.

Analysts currently favor an Outperform trajectory for Ecolab, with an average 1-year price target of $286.15, suggesting a potential 5.62% upside.

Analysts currently favor an Outperform trajectory for Corteva, with an average 1-year price target of $71.29, suggesting a potential 73.69% downside.

Analysts currently favor an Neutral trajectory for Sherwin-Williams, with an average 1-year price target of $388.45, suggesting a potential 43.38% upside.

Key Findings: Peer Analysis Summary

The peer analysis summary offers a detailed examination of key metrics for Ecolab, Corteva and Sherwin-Williams, providing valuable insights into their respective standings within the industry and their market positions and comparative performance.

Company Consensus Revenue Growth Gross Profit Return on Equity Air Products & Chemicals Buy -2.20% $915M 3.66% Ecolab Outperform 1.70% $1.74B 5.47% Corteva Outperform 7.31% $1.48B -0.17% Sherwin-Williams Neutral 0.86% $2.57B 11.70%

Key Takeaway:

Air Products & Chemicals ranks at the bottom for Revenue Growth among its peers. It is in the middle for Gross Profit. For Return on Equity, it is at the bottom.

All You Need to Know About Air Products & Chemicals

Since its founding in 1940, Air Products has become one of the leading industrial gas suppliers globally, with operations in 50 countries and 19,000 employees. The company is the largest supplier of hydrogen and helium in the world. It has a unique portfolio serving customers in a number of industries, including chemicals, energy, healthcare, metals, and electronics. Air Products generated $12.1 billion in revenue in fiscal 2024.

Air Products & Chemicals: Financial Performance Dissected

Market Capitalization Analysis: Above industry benchmarks, the company's market capitalization emphasizes a noteworthy size, indicative of a strong market presence.

Decline in Revenue: Over the 3 months period, Air Products & Chemicals faced challenges, resulting in a decline of approximately -2.2% in revenue growth as of 31 December, 2024. This signifies a reduction in the company's top-line earnings. When compared to others in the Materials sector, the company excelled with a growth rate higher than the average among peers.

Net Margin: Air Products & Chemicals's financial strength is reflected in its exceptional net margin, which exceeds industry averages. With a remarkable net margin of 21.06%, the company showcases strong profitability and effective cost management.

Return on Equity (ROE): Air Products & Chemicals's ROE surpasses industry standards, highlighting the company's exceptional financial performance. With an impressive 3.66% ROE, the company effectively utilizes shareholder equity capital.

Return on Assets (ROA): Air Products & Chemicals's ROA stands out, surpassing industry averages. With an impressive ROA of 1.55%, the company demonstrates effective utilization of assets and strong financial performance.

Debt Management: Air Products & Chemicals's debt-to-equity ratio is below industry norms, indicating a sound financial structure with a ratio of 0.91.

To track all earnings releases for Air Products & Chemicals visit their earnings calendar on our site.

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.

Latest Ratings for APD

Date Firm Action From To Apr 2025 B of A Securities Downgrades Neutral Underperform Apr 2025 UBS Maintains Buy Buy Apr 2025 Wells Fargo Maintains Overweight Overweight

View More Analyst Ratings for APD

View the Latest Analyst Ratings

© 2025 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.