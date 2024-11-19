Earnings Outlook For ZIM Integrated Shipping

ZIM Integrated Shipping (NYSE:ZIM) is preparing to release its quarterly earnings on Wednesday, 2024-11-20. Here's a brief overview of what investors should keep in mind before the announcement.

Analysts expect ZIM Integrated Shipping to report an earnings per share (EPS) of $7.21.

The market awaits ZIM Integrated Shipping's announcement, with hopes high for news of surpassing estimates and providing upbeat guidance for the next quarter.

It's important for new investors to understand that guidance can be a significant driver of stock prices.

Performance in Previous Earnings

The company's EPS beat by $2.62 in the last quarter, leading to a 1.3% increase in the share price on the following day.

Here's a look at ZIM Integrated Shipping's past performance and the resulting price change:

Quarter Q2 2024 Q1 2024 Q4 2023 Q3 2023 EPS Estimate 0.46 1.46 -1.29 -1.30 EPS Actual 3.08 0.75 -1.23 -1.71 Price Change % 1.0% 4.0% -8.0% -3.0%

Tracking ZIM Integrated Shipping's Stock Performance

Shares of ZIM Integrated Shipping were trading at $26.61 as of November 18. Over the last 52-week period, shares are up 285.65%. Given that these returns are generally positive, long-term shareholders are likely bullish going into this earnings release.

Insights Shared by Analysts on ZIM Integrated Shipping

For investors, staying informed about market sentiments and expectations in the industry is paramount. This analysis provides an exploration of the latest insights on ZIM Integrated Shipping.

With 5 analyst ratings, ZIM Integrated Shipping has a consensus rating of Underperform. The average one-year price target is $15.62, indicating a potential 41.3% downside.

Comparing Ratings Among Industry Peers

The following analysis focuses on the analyst ratings and average 1-year price targets of Star Bulk Carriers, Costamare and Danaos, three prominent industry players, providing insights into their relative performance expectations and market positioning.

Star Bulk Carriers received a Buy consensus from analysts, with an average 1-year price target of $23.5, implying a potential 11.69% downside. The consensus among analysts is an Neutral trajectory for Costamare, with an average 1-year price target of $13.0, indicating a potential 51.15% downside. The consensus outlook from analysts is an Buy trajectory for Danaos, with an average 1-year price target of $105.0, indicating a potential 294.59% upside. Comprehensive Peer Analysis Summary

The peer analysis summary outlines pivotal metrics for Star Bulk Carriers, Costamare and Danaos, demonstrating their respective standings within the industry and offering valuable insights into their market positions and comparative performance.

Company Consensus Revenue Growth Gross Profit Return on Equity Golden Ocean Group Neutral 17.20% $91.01M 3.24% Star Bulk Carriers Buy 47.84% $131.76M 5.10% Costamare Neutral 36.03% $124.19M 3.06% Danaos Buy 7.09% $150.59M 3.69%

Key Takeaway:

ZIM Integrated Shipping ranks in the middle for revenue growth among its peers. It is at the bottom for gross profit and return on equity.

Unveiling the Story Behind ZIM Integrated Shipping

ZIM Integrated Shipping Services Ltd is an asset-light container liner shipping company. It offers tailored services, including land transportation and logistical services, specialized shipping solutions, including the transportation of out-of-gauge cargo, refrigerated cargo, and dangerous and hazardous cargo. Its services include Cargo Services, Digital Services, Schedules, and Shipping Trades and Lines. Geographically, it derives a majority of its revenue from the Pacific trade region.

ZIM Integrated Shipping: Financial Performance Dissected

Market Capitalization: Exceeding industry standards, the company's market capitalization places it above industry average in size relative to peers. This emphasizes its significant scale and robust market position.

Revenue Growth: Over the 3 months period, ZIM Integrated Shipping showcased positive performance, achieving a revenue growth rate of 47.57% as of 30 June, 2024. This reflects a substantial increase in the company's top-line earnings. As compared to its peers, the company achieved a growth rate higher than the average among peers in Industrials sector.

Net Margin: ZIM Integrated Shipping's net margin is below industry standards, pointing towards difficulties in achieving strong profitability. With a net margin of 19.21%, the company may encounter challenges in effective cost control.

Return on Equity (ROE): ZIM Integrated Shipping's ROE excels beyond industry benchmarks, reaching 13.67%. This signifies robust financial management and efficient use of shareholder equity capital.

Return on Assets (ROA): ZIM Integrated Shipping's financial strength is reflected in its exceptional ROA, which exceeds industry averages. With a remarkable ROA of 3.98%, the company showcases efficient use of assets and strong financial health.

Debt Management: With a high debt-to-equity ratio of 1.94, ZIM Integrated Shipping faces challenges in effectively managing its debt levels, indicating potential financial strain.

To track all earnings releases for ZIM Integrated Shipping visit their earnings calendar on our site.

