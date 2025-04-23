Earnings Outlook For World Kinect

World Kinect (NYSE:WKC) is preparing to release its quarterly earnings on Thursday, 2025-04-24. Here's a brief overview of what investors should keep in mind before the announcement.

Analysts expect World Kinect to report an earnings per share (EPS) of $0.45.

The market awaits World Kinect's announcement, with hopes high for news of surpassing estimates and providing upbeat guidance for the next quarter.

It's important for new investors to understand that guidance can be a significant driver of stock prices.

Earnings History Snapshot

Last quarter the company beat EPS by $0.12, which was followed by a 11.34% increase in the share price the next day.

Here's a look at World Kinect's past performance and the resulting price change:

Quarter Q4 2024 Q3 2024 Q2 2024 Q1 2024 EPS Estimate 0.50 0.62 0.56 0.49 EPS Actual 0.62 0.62 0.48 0.47 Price Change % 11.0% -16.0% -0.0% -7.000000000000001%

Stock Performance

Shares of World Kinect were trading at $23.78 as of April 22. Over the last 52-week period, shares are down 3.32%. Given that these returns are generally negative, long-term shareholders are likely a little upset going into this earnings release.

Insights Shared by Analysts on World Kinect

Understanding market sentiments and expectations within the industry is crucial for investors. This analysis delves into the latest insights on World Kinect.

The consensus rating for World Kinect is Neutral, based on 1 analyst ratings. With an average one-year price target of $30.0, there's a potential 26.16% upside.

Comparing Ratings Among Industry Peers

The following analysis focuses on the analyst ratings and average 1-year price targets of PBF Energy, CVR Energy and Delek US Hldgs, three prominent industry players, providing insights into their relative performance expectations and market positioning.

Analysts currently favor an Neutral trajectory for PBF Energy, with an average 1-year price target of $23.78, suggesting a potential unchanged.

Analysts currently favor an Neutral trajectory for CVR Energy, with an average 1-year price target of $17.67, suggesting a potential 25.69% downside.

Analysts currently favor an Neutral trajectory for Delek US Hldgs, with an average 1-year price target of $16.58, suggesting a potential 30.28% downside.

Snapshot: Peer Analysis

The peer analysis summary provides a snapshot of key metrics for PBF Energy, CVR Energy and Delek US Hldgs, illuminating their respective standings within the industry. These metrics offer valuable insights into their market positions and comparative performance.

Company Consensus Revenue Growth Gross Profit Return on Equity World Kinect Neutral -18.68% $258.90M -5.10% PBF Energy Neutral -19.56% $-308.50M -5.06% CVR Energy Neutral -11.58% $56M 4.21% Delek US Hldgs Neutral -39.79% $-140.80M -81.46%

Key Takeaway:

World Kinect ranks in the middle for consensus rating among its peers. It is at the bottom for revenue growth and gross profit, indicating lower performance in these areas. However, it ranks at the top for return on equity, showing a stronger performance in generating profit relative to shareholder equity.

Discovering World Kinect: A Closer Look

World Kinect Corp is an energy management company involved in providing supply fulfillment, energy procurement advisory services, and transaction and payment management solutions to commercial and industrial customers. It sells and delivers liquid fuels, natural gas, electricity, renewable energy, and other sustainability solutions. The company operates in three reportable segments consisting of aviation, land, and marine. The company earns the majority of its revenue from the Aviation segment.

World Kinect: Delving into Financials

Market Capitalization Perspectives: The company's market capitalization falls below industry averages, signaling a relatively smaller size compared to peers. This positioning may be influenced by factors such as perceived growth potential or operational scale.

Revenue Growth: World Kinect's revenue growth over a period of 3 months has faced challenges. As of 31 December, 2024, the company experienced a revenue decline of approximately -18.68%. This indicates a decrease in the company's top-line earnings. In comparison to its industry peers, the company trails behind with a growth rate lower than the average among peers in the Energy sector.

Net Margin: World Kinect's net margin surpasses industry standards, highlighting the company's exceptional financial performance. With an impressive -1.04% net margin, the company effectively manages costs and achieves strong profitability.

Return on Equity (ROE): The company's ROE is a standout performer, exceeding industry averages. With an impressive ROE of -5.1%, the company showcases effective utilization of equity capital.

Return on Assets (ROA): World Kinect's financial strength is reflected in its exceptional ROA, which exceeds industry averages. With a remarkable ROA of -1.48%, the company showcases efficient use of assets and strong financial health.

Debt Management: World Kinect's debt-to-equity ratio is below industry norms, indicating a sound financial structure with a ratio of 0.45.

To track all earnings releases for World Kinect visit their earnings calendar on our site.

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.

Latest Ratings for WKC

Date Firm Action From To Feb 2025 Stifel Maintains Hold Hold Oct 2024 Stifel Downgrades Buy Hold Sep 2024 JP Morgan Maintains Neutral Neutral

View More Analyst Ratings for WKC

View the Latest Analyst Ratings

© 2025 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.