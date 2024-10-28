Earnings Outlook For Varonis Systems

Varonis Systems (NASDAQ:VRNS) will release its quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, 2024-10-29. Here's a brief overview for investors ahead of the announcement.

Analysts anticipate Varonis Systems to report an earnings per share (EPS) of $0.07.

Anticipation surrounds Varonis Systems's announcement, with investors hoping to hear about both surpassing estimates and receiving positive guidance for the next quarter.

New investors should understand that while earnings performance is important, market reactions are often driven by guidance.

Overview of Past Earnings

In the previous earnings release, the company beat EPS by $0.07, leading to a 14.64% increase in the share price the following trading session.

Here's a look at Varonis Systems's past performance and the resulting price change:

Quarter Q2 2024 Q1 2024 Q4 2023 Q3 2023 EPS Estimate -0.02 -0.09 0.23 0.02 EPS Actual 0.05 -0.03 0.27 0.08 Price Change % 15.0% 1.0% 7.000000000000001% 7.000000000000001%

Market Performance of Varonis Systems's Stock

Shares of Varonis Systems were trading at $56.86 as of October 25. Over the last 52-week period, shares are up 72.0%. Given that these returns are generally positive, long-term shareholders are likely bullish going into this earnings release.

Analysts' Take on Varonis Systems

For investors, grasping market sentiments and expectations in the industry is vital. This analysis explores the latest insights regarding Varonis Systems.

The consensus rating for Varonis Systems is Outperform, derived from 14 analyst ratings. An average one-year price target of $61.93 implies a potential 8.92% upside.

Comparing Ratings with Competitors

This comparison focuses on the analyst ratings and average 1-year price targets of UiPath, Dolby Laboratories and CommVault Systems, three major players in the industry, shedding light on their relative performance expectations and market positioning.

UiPath is maintaining an Neutral status according to analysts, with an average 1-year price target of $15.42, indicating a potential 72.88% downside. The consensus outlook from analysts is an Outperform trajectory for Dolby Laboratories, with an average 1-year price target of $100.0, indicating a potential 75.87% upside. The prevailing sentiment among analysts is an Buy trajectory for CommVault Systems, with an average 1-year price target of $165.67, implying a potential 191.36% upside. Comprehensive Peer Analysis Summary

Within the peer analysis summary, vital metrics for UiPath, Dolby Laboratories and CommVault Systems are presented, shedding light on their respective standings within the industry and offering valuable insights into their market positions and comparative performance.

Company Consensus Revenue Growth Gross Profit Return on Equity Varonis Systems Outperform 12.93% $107.91M -5.26% UiPath Neutral 10.07% $252.93M -4.46% Dolby Laboratories Outperform -3.20% $253.16M 1.58% CommVault Systems Buy 13.38% $184.88M 6.62%

Key Takeaway:

Varonis Systems ranks at the bottom for Revenue Growth among its peers. It is also at the bottom for Gross Profit. However, it is at the top for Return on Equity.

Discovering Varonis Systems: A Closer Look

Varonis Systems is a cybersecurity vendor focused on data privacy and security. The firm is currently undergoing a cloud transition as it weans its on-premises customers over to its cloud products that are delivered as software-as-a-service. The New York-based firm was founded in 2004 and went public in 2014.

Understanding the Numbers: Varonis Systems's Finances

Market Capitalization Analysis: Reflecting a smaller scale, the company's market capitalization is positioned below industry averages. This could be attributed to factors such as growth expectations or operational capacity.

Revenue Growth: Over the 3 months period, Varonis Systems showcased positive performance, achieving a revenue growth rate of 12.93% as of 30 June, 2024. This reflects a substantial increase in the company's top-line earnings. As compared to competitors, the company encountered difficulties, with a growth rate lower than the average among peers in the Information Technology sector.

Net Margin: Varonis Systems's net margin is below industry averages, indicating potential challenges in maintaining strong profitability. With a net margin of -18.37%, the company may face hurdles in effective cost management.

Return on Equity (ROE): Varonis Systems's ROE is below industry averages, indicating potential challenges in efficiently utilizing equity capital. With an ROE of -5.26%, the company may face hurdles in achieving optimal financial returns.

Return on Assets (ROA): Varonis Systems's ROA falls below industry averages, indicating challenges in efficiently utilizing assets. With an ROA of -2.23%, the company may face hurdles in generating optimal returns from its assets.

Debt Management: Varonis Systems's debt-to-equity ratio is below the industry average at 0.65, reflecting a lower dependency on debt financing and a more conservative financial approach.

To track all earnings releases for Varonis Systems visit their earnings calendar on our site.

