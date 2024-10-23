Earnings Outlook For Vale

Vale (NYSE:VALE) is gearing up to announce its quarterly earnings on Thursday, 2024-10-24. Here's a quick overview of what investors should know before the release.

Analysts are estimating that Vale will report an earnings per share (EPS) of $0.54.

Anticipation surrounds Vale's announcement, with investors hoping to hear about both surpassing estimates and receiving positive guidance for the next quarter.

New investors should understand that while earnings performance is important, market reactions are often driven by guidance.

Performance in Previous Earnings

During the last quarter, the company reported an EPS beat by $0.20, leading to a 1.5% increase in the share price on the subsequent day.

Here's a look at Vale's past performance and the resulting price change:

Quarter Q2 2024 Q1 2024 Q4 2023 Q3 2023 EPS Estimate 0.45 0.46 0.96 0.62 EPS Actual 0.65 0.39 0.56 0.66 Price Change % 1.0% 2.0% -0.0% 4.0%

Vale Share Price Analysis

Shares of Vale were trading at $10.62 as of October 22. Over the last 52-week period, shares are down 19.8%. Given that these returns are generally negative, long-term shareholders are likely bearish going into this earnings release.

Insights Shared by Analysts on Vale

For investors, staying informed about market sentiments and expectations in the industry is paramount. This analysis provides an exploration of the latest insights on Vale.

With 3 analyst ratings, Vale has a consensus rating of Outperform. The average one-year price target is $15.5, indicating a potential 45.95% upside.

Comparing Ratings with Peers

The following analysis focuses on the analyst ratings and average 1-year price targets of Steel Dynamics, Reliance and United States Steel, three prominent industry players, providing insights into their relative performance expectations and market positioning.

Analysts currently favor an Neutral trajectory for Steel Dynamics, with an average 1-year price target of $136.82, suggesting a potential 1188.32% upside. The consensus among analysts is an Outperform trajectory for Reliance, with an average 1-year price target of $325.0, indicating a potential 2960.26% upside. As per analysts' assessments, United States Steel is favoring an Buy trajectory, with an average 1-year price target of $42.64, suggesting a potential 301.51% upside. Peer Analysis Summary

The peer analysis summary presents essential metrics for Steel Dynamics, Reliance and United States Steel, unveiling their respective standings within the industry and providing valuable insights into their market positions and comparative performance.

Company Consensus Revenue Growth Gross Profit Return on Equity Nucor Outperform -15.18% $1.19B 3.10% Steel Dynamics Neutral -6.28% $774.84M 3.49% Reliance Outperform -6.11% $1.09B 3.44% United States Steel Buy -17.77% $489M 1.62%

Key Takeaway:

Vale ranks at the top for Revenue Growth among its peers, with the highest percentage. In terms of Gross Profit, Vale is in the middle compared to its peers. For Return on Equity, Vale is at the top with the highest percentage.

About Vale

Vale is a large global miner and the world's largest producer of iron ore and pellets. In recent years the company has sold noncore assets such as its fertilizer, coal, and steel operations to concentrate on iron ore, nickel, and copper. Earnings are dominated by the bulk materials division, primarily iron ore and iron ore pellets. The base metals division is much smaller, consisting of nickel mines and smelters along with copper mines producing copper in concentrate. In 2024, Vale sold a minority 10% stake in energy transition metals, its base metals business, likely the first step in separating base metals and iron ore.

Vale's Economic Impact: An Analysis

Market Capitalization Analysis: Above industry benchmarks, the company's market capitalization emphasizes a noteworthy size, indicative of a strong market presence.

Revenue Growth: Vale's remarkable performance in 3 months is evident. As of 30 June, 2024, the company achieved an impressive revenue growth rate of 2.55%. This signifies a substantial increase in the company's top-line earnings. In comparison to its industry peers, the company stands out with a growth rate higher than the average among peers in the Materials sector.

Net Margin: Vale's net margin surpasses industry standards, highlighting the company's exceptional financial performance. With an impressive 27.91% net margin, the company effectively manages costs and achieves strong profitability.

Return on Equity (ROE): Vale's financial strength is reflected in its exceptional ROE, which exceeds industry averages. With a remarkable ROE of 7.49%, the company showcases efficient use of equity capital and strong financial health.

Return on Assets (ROA): Vale's ROA excels beyond industry benchmarks, reaching 3.2%. This signifies efficient management of assets and strong financial health.

Debt Management: Vale's debt-to-equity ratio is below the industry average. With a ratio of 0.48, the company relies less on debt financing, maintaining a healthier balance between debt and equity, which can be viewed positively by investors.

