Earnings Outlook For UMH Properties

UMH Properties (NYSE:UMH) will release its quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, 2024-11-06. Here's a brief overview for investors ahead of the announcement.

Analysts anticipate UMH Properties to report an earnings per share (EPS) of $0.24.

Investors in UMH Properties are eagerly awaiting the company's announcement, hoping for news of surpassing estimates and positive guidance for the next quarter.

It's worth noting for new investors that stock prices can be heavily influenced by future projections rather than just past performance.

Historical Earnings Performance

The company's EPS beat by $0.01 in the last quarter, leading to a 0.16% increase in the share price on the following day.

Here's a look at UMH Properties's past performance and the resulting price change:

Quarter Q2 2024 Q1 2024 Q4 2023 Q3 2023 EPS Estimate 0.22 0.22 EPS Actual 0.23 0.22 0.23 0.22 Price Change % 0.0% -4.0% 8.0% -2.0%

UMH Properties Share Price Analysis

Shares of UMH Properties were trading at $18.4 as of November 04. Over the last 52-week period, shares are up 26.22%. Given that these returns are generally positive, long-term shareholders are likely bullish going into this earnings release.

Analyst Observations about UMH Properties

Understanding market sentiments and expectations within the industry is crucial for investors. This analysis delves into the latest insights on UMH Properties.

A total of 2 analyst ratings have been received for UMH Properties, with the consensus rating being Buy. The average one-year price target stands at $21.25, suggesting a potential 15.49% upside.

Analyzing Ratings Among Peers

In this comparison, we explore the analyst ratings and average 1-year price targets of American Homes 4 Rent, Equity Lifestyle Props and Sun Communities, three prominent industry players, offering insights into their relative performance expectations and market positioning.

As per analysts' assessments, American Homes 4 Rent is favoring an Neutral trajectory, with an average 1-year price target of $42.11, suggesting a potential 128.86% upside. Equity Lifestyle Props received a Neutral consensus from analysts, with an average 1-year price target of $75.0, implying a potential 307.61% upside. The consensus among analysts is an Neutral trajectory for Sun Communities, with an average 1-year price target of $148.57, indicating a potential 707.45% upside. Peer Analysis Summary

The peer analysis summary presents essential metrics for American Homes 4 Rent, Equity Lifestyle Props and Sun Communities, unveiling their respective standings within the industry and providing valuable insights into their market positions and comparative performance.

Company Consensus Revenue Growth Gross Profit Return on Equity UMH Properties Buy 9.11% $33.27M 0.12% American Homes 4 Rent Neutral 5.54% $241.05M 1.05% Equity Lifestyle Props Neutral -0.64% $174.24M 5.78% Sun Communities Neutral 1.09% $395.90M 0.75%

Key Takeaway:

UMH Properties ranks at the bottom for Revenue Growth among its peers. It is at the bottom for Gross Profit as well. For Return on Equity, UMH Properties is also at the bottom.

Delving into UMH Properties's Background

UMH Properties Inc together with its subsidiaries is a real estate investment trust. It is engaged in the business of ownership and operation of manufactured home communities - leasing manufactured homesites to residents . The Company also leases manufactured homes to residents and, through its wholly-owned taxable REIT subsidiary, UMH Sales and Finance, Inc. sells and finances the sale of manufactured homes to residents and prospective residents of its communities and for placement on customers' privately-owned land. The company also owns the land, utility connections, streets, lighting, driveways, common area amenities, and other capital improvements. It earns income from lease agreements for their sites and homes, where the company is the lessor.

UMH Properties: Delving into Financials

Market Capitalization Analysis: Positioned below industry benchmarks, the company's market capitalization faces constraints in size. This could be influenced by factors such as growth expectations or operational capacity.

Positive Revenue Trend: Examining UMH Properties's financials over 3 months reveals a positive narrative. The company achieved a noteworthy revenue growth rate of 9.11% as of 30 June, 2024, showcasing a substantial increase in top-line earnings. As compared to competitors, the company surpassed expectations with a growth rate higher than the average among peers in the Real Estate sector.

Net Margin: UMH Properties's net margin lags behind industry averages, suggesting challenges in maintaining strong profitability. With a net margin of 0.87%, the company may face hurdles in effective cost management.

Return on Equity (ROE): UMH Properties's ROE lags behind industry averages, suggesting challenges in maximizing returns on equity capital. With an ROE of 0.12%, the company may face hurdles in achieving optimal financial performance.

Return on Assets (ROA): The company's ROA is below industry benchmarks, signaling potential difficulties in efficiently utilizing assets. With an ROA of 0.04%, the company may need to address challenges in generating satisfactory returns from its assets.

Debt Management: UMH Properties's debt-to-equity ratio stands notably higher than the industry average, reaching 1.5. This indicates a heavier reliance on borrowed funds, raising concerns about financial leverage.

To track all earnings releases for UMH Properties visit their earnings calendar on our site.

