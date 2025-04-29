Earnings Outlook For Teladoc Health

Teladoc Health (NYSE:TDOC) is gearing up to announce its quarterly earnings on Wednesday, 2025-04-30. Here's a quick overview of what investors should know before the release.

Analysts are estimating that Teladoc Health will report an earnings per share (EPS) of $-0.37.

Teladoc Health bulls will hope to hear the company announce they've not only beaten that estimate, but also to provide positive guidance, or forecasted growth, for the next quarter.

New investors should note that it is sometimes not an earnings beat or miss that most affects the price of a stock, but the guidance (or forecast).

Overview of Past Earnings

During the last quarter, the company reported an EPS beat by $0.01, leading to a 13.56% drop in the share price on the subsequent day.

Here's a look at Teladoc Health's past performance and the resulting price change:

Quarter Q4 2024 Q3 2024 Q2 2024 Q1 2024 EPS Estimate -0.29 -0.27 -0.34 -0.46 EPS Actual -0.28 -0.19 -0.28 -0.49 Price Change % -14.000000000000002% 2.0% -9.0% -2.0%

Teladoc Health Share Price Analysis

Shares of Teladoc Health were trading at $7.16 as of April 28. Over the last 52-week period, shares are down 42.78%. Given that these returns are generally negative, long-term shareholders are likely unhappy going into this earnings release.

Insights Shared by Analysts on Teladoc Health

Understanding market sentiments and expectations within the industry is crucial for investors. This analysis delves into the latest insights on Teladoc Health.

The consensus rating for Teladoc Health is Neutral, based on 8 analyst ratings. With an average one-year price target of $11.34, there's a potential 58.38% upside.

Analyzing Analyst Ratings Among Peers

The analysis below examines the analyst ratings and average 1-year price targets of Phreesia, Evolent Health and HealthStream, three significant industry players, providing valuable insights into their relative performance expectations and market positioning.

Analysts currently favor an Buy trajectory for Phreesia, with an average 1-year price target of $31.8, suggesting a potential 344.13% upside.

Analysts currently favor an Outperform trajectory for Evolent Health, with an average 1-year price target of $13.75, suggesting a potential 92.04% upside.

Analysts currently favor an Neutral trajectory for HealthStream, with an average 1-year price target of $30.0, suggesting a potential 318.99% upside.

Analysis Summary for Peers

Within the peer analysis summary, vital metrics for Phreesia, Evolent Health and HealthStream are presented, shedding light on their respective standings within the industry and offering valuable insights into their market positions and comparative performance.

Company Consensus Revenue Growth Gross Profit Return on Equity Teladoc Health Neutral -3.03% $451.56M -3.23% Phreesia Buy 15.45% $76.11M -2.46% Evolent Health Outperform 16.27% $75.71M -3.00% HealthStream Neutral 5.18% $49.12M 1.37%

Key Takeaway:

Teladoc Health ranks at the bottom for Revenue Growth and Gross Profit, with negative percentages. It also has the lowest Return on Equity among its peers. The company with the highest Revenue Growth and Gross Profit has a Buy rating. The company with the highest Return on Equity has an Outperform rating.

Delving into Teladoc Health's Background

Teladoc Health Inc is engaged in virtual care, forging a new healthcare experience with Better convenience, outcomes, and value. Its mission is to empower all people everywhere to live their healthiest lives by transforming the healthcare experience. It operates in Teladoc two segments Health Integrated Care and BetterHelp segments. The majority of its revenue is generated from access fees on a subscription basis (per member, per month). The balance comes from visit fees and equipment rental and sales to hospital systems.

Teladoc Health's Economic Impact: An Analysis

Market Capitalization Analysis: The company's market capitalization is below the industry average, suggesting that it is relatively smaller compared to peers. This could be due to various factors, including perceived growth potential or operational scale.

Negative Revenue Trend: Examining Teladoc Health's financials over 3 months reveals challenges. As of 31 December, 2024, the company experienced a decline of approximately -3.03% in revenue growth, reflecting a decrease in top-line earnings. When compared to others in the Health Care sector, the company faces challenges, achieving a growth rate lower than the average among peers.

Net Margin: Teladoc Health's net margin is impressive, surpassing industry averages. With a net margin of -7.56%, the company demonstrates strong profitability and effective cost management.

Return on Equity (ROE): Teladoc Health's financial strength is reflected in its exceptional ROE, which exceeds industry averages. With a remarkable ROE of -3.23%, the company showcases efficient use of equity capital and strong financial health.

Return on Assets (ROA): Teladoc Health's ROA excels beyond industry benchmarks, reaching -1.37%. This signifies efficient management of assets and strong financial health.

Debt Management: The company maintains a balanced debt approach with a debt-to-equity ratio below industry norms, standing at 1.06.

To track all earnings releases for Teladoc Health visit their earnings calendar on our site.

