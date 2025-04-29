Earnings Outlook For Rush Enterprises

Rush Enterprises (NASDAQ:RUSHA) is set to give its latest quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, 2025-04-30. Here's what investors need to know before the announcement.

Analysts estimate that Rush Enterprises will report an earnings per share (EPS) of $0.73.

The announcement from Rush Enterprises is eagerly anticipated, with investors seeking news of surpassing estimates and favorable guidance for the next quarter.

It's worth noting for new investors that guidance can be a key determinant of stock price movements.

Earnings Track Record

The company's EPS beat by $0.08 in the last quarter, leading to a 1.34% increase in the share price on the following day.

Here's a look at Rush Enterprises's past performance and the resulting price change:

Quarter Q4 2024 Q3 2024 Q2 2024 Q1 2024 EPS Estimate 0.83 0.82 0.77 0.77 EPS Actual 0.91 0.97 0.97 0.88 Price Change % 1.0% 6.0% 8.0% -6.0%

Performance of Rush Enterprises Shares

Shares of Rush Enterprises were trading at $50.6 as of April 28. Over the last 52-week period, shares are up 18.36%. Given that these returns are generally positive, long-term shareholders are likely bullish going into this earnings release.

Analysts' Take on Rush Enterprises

For investors, staying informed about market sentiments and expectations in the industry is paramount. This analysis provides an exploration of the latest insights on Rush Enterprises.

The consensus rating for Rush Enterprises is Outperform, derived from 1 analyst ratings. An average one-year price target of $69.0 implies a potential 36.36% upside.

Comparing Ratings Among Industry Peers

In this analysis, we delve into the analyst ratings and average 1-year price targets of MSC Industrial Direct Co, Boise Cascade and Herc Holdings, three key industry players, offering insights into their relative performance expectations and market positioning.

Analysts currently favor an Neutral trajectory for MSC Industrial Direct Co, with an average 1-year price target of $79.0, suggesting a potential 56.13% upside.

Analysts currently favor an Buy trajectory for Boise Cascade, with an average 1-year price target of $129.0, suggesting a potential 154.94% upside.

Analysts currently favor an Buy trajectory for Herc Holdings, with an average 1-year price target of $151.71, suggesting a potential 199.82% upside.

Comprehensive Peer Analysis Summary

The peer analysis summary offers a detailed examination of key metrics for MSC Industrial Direct Co, Boise Cascade and Herc Holdings, providing valuable insights into their respective standings within the industry and their market positions and comparative performance.

Company Consensus Revenue Growth Gross Profit Return on Equity Rush Enterprises Outperform -0.98% $370.11M 3.54% MSC Industrial Direct Co Neutral -4.66% $365.23M 2.88% Boise Cascade Buy -4.67% $297.71M 3.22% Herc Holdings Buy 7.09% $278M -1.31%

Key Takeaway:

Rush Enterprises ranks at the top for Revenue Growth among its peers. It is in the middle for Gross Profit. For Return on Equity, Rush Enterprises is at the bottom compared to its peers.

Discovering Rush Enterprises: A Closer Look

Rush Enterprises Inc is a full-service, integrated retailer of commercial vehicles and related services. The company operates in a single segment; Truck Segment includes the operation of a network of commercial vehicle dealerships under the name Rush Truck Centers. It sells commercial vehicles manufactured by Peterbilt, International, Hino, Ford, Isuzu, IC Bus, and Blue Bird and also provides one-stop service for the needs of commercial vehicle customers, including retail sales of new and used commercial vehicles, aftermarket parts sales, service and repair facilities, financing, leasing and rental, and insurance products. The company's business is concentrated in the United States and Ontario, Canada commercial vehicle markets and related aftermarkets.

Financial Milestones: Rush Enterprises's Journey

Market Capitalization Analysis: Reflecting a smaller scale, the company's market capitalization is positioned below industry averages. This could be attributed to factors such as growth expectations or operational capacity.

Decline in Revenue: Over the 3 months period, Rush Enterprises faced challenges, resulting in a decline of approximately -0.98% in revenue growth as of 31 December, 2024. This signifies a reduction in the company's top-line earnings. As compared to its peers, the revenue growth lags behind its industry peers. The company achieved a growth rate lower than the average among peers in Industrials sector.

Net Margin: The company's net margin is below industry benchmarks, signaling potential difficulties in achieving strong profitability. With a net margin of 3.72%, the company may need to address challenges in effective cost control.

Return on Equity (ROE): Rush Enterprises's ROE lags behind industry averages, suggesting challenges in maximizing returns on equity capital. With an ROE of 3.54%, the company may face hurdles in achieving optimal financial performance.

Return on Assets (ROA): Rush Enterprises's ROA stands out, surpassing industry averages. With an impressive ROA of 1.61%, the company demonstrates effective utilization of assets and strong financial performance.

Debt Management: Rush Enterprises's debt-to-equity ratio is below the industry average. With a ratio of 0.81, the company relies less on debt financing, maintaining a healthier balance between debt and equity, which can be viewed positively by investors.

To track all earnings releases for Rush Enterprises visit their earnings calendar on our site.

