Earnings Outlook For Rigetti Computing

Rigetti Computing (NASDAQ:RGTI) will release its quarterly earnings report on Monday, 2025-05-12. Here's a brief overview for investors ahead of the announcement.

Analysts anticipate Rigetti Computing to report an earnings per share (EPS) of $-0.04.

The market awaits Rigetti Computing's announcement, with hopes high for news of surpassing estimates and providing upbeat guidance for the next quarter.

It's important for new investors to understand that guidance can be a significant driver of stock prices.

Overview of Past Earnings

In the previous earnings release, the company missed EPS by $0.02, leading to a 4.03% increase in the share price the following trading session.

Here's a look at Rigetti Computing's past performance and the resulting price change:

Quarter Q4 2024 Q3 2024 Q2 2024 Q1 2024 EPS Estimate -0.06 -0.09 -0.10 -0.11 EPS Actual -0.08 -0.08 -0.07 -0.14 Price Change % 4.0% 14.000000000000002% -5.0% -9.0%

Rigetti Computing Share Price Analysis

Shares of Rigetti Computing were trading at $10.31 as of May 08. Over the last 52-week period, shares are up 708.69%. Given that these returns are generally positive, long-term shareholders are likely bullish going into this earnings release.

Analyst Observations about Rigetti Computing

For investors, staying informed about market sentiments and expectations in the industry is paramount. This analysis provides an exploration of the latest insights on Rigetti Computing.

With 4 analyst ratings, Rigetti Computing has a consensus rating of Buy. The average one-year price target is $15.0, indicating a potential 45.49% upside.

Analyzing Analyst Ratings Among Peers

The following analysis focuses on the analyst ratings and average 1-year price targets of Power Integrations, Semtech and Impinj, three prominent industry players, providing insights into their relative performance expectations and market positioning.

Analysts currently favor an Buy trajectory for Power Integrations, with an average 1-year price target of $70.0, suggesting a potential 578.95% upside.

Analysts currently favor an Buy trajectory for Semtech, with an average 1-year price target of $53.5, suggesting a potential 418.91% upside.

Analysts currently favor an Outperform trajectory for Impinj, with an average 1-year price target of $116.25, suggesting a potential 1027.55% upside.

Comprehensive Peer Analysis Summary

Within the peer analysis summary, vital metrics for Power Integrations, Semtech and Impinj are presented, shedding light on their respective standings within the industry and offering valuable insights into their market positions and comparative performance.

Company Consensus Revenue Growth Gross Profit Return on Equity Rigetti Computing Buy -32.64% $1.00M -122.65% Power Integrations Buy 17.59% $57.27M 1.22% Semtech Buy 30.09% $130.50M 19.44% Impinj Outperform -3.32% $36.68M -5.44%

Key Takeaway:

Rigetti Computing ranks at the bottom for Revenue Growth and Gross Profit, with negative growth and profit margin. It also has the lowest Return on Equity among its peers. Overall, Rigetti Computing lags behind its peers in financial performance metrics.

Get to Know Rigetti Computing Better

Rigetti Computing Inc is engaged in the business of full-stack quantum computing. The company offers full-stack quantum computing platform as a cloud service to a wide range of end-users, directly through its Rigetti QCS platform, and also through cloud service providers. Its proprietary quantum-classical infrastructure provides ultra-low latency integration with public and private clouds for high-performance practical quantum computing. The company has developed the industry's first multi-chip quantum processor for scalable quantum computing systems. Geographically, the company derives the majority of its revenue from the United States.

Unraveling the Financial Story of Rigetti Computing

Market Capitalization: With restricted market capitalization, the company is positioned below industry averages. This reflects a smaller scale relative to peers.

Negative Revenue Trend: Examining Rigetti Computing's financials over 3 months reveals challenges. As of 31 December, 2024, the company experienced a decline of approximately -32.64% in revenue growth, reflecting a decrease in top-line earnings. When compared to others in the Information Technology sector, the company faces challenges, achieving a growth rate lower than the average among peers.

Net Margin: The company's net margin is below industry benchmarks, signaling potential difficulties in achieving strong profitability. With a net margin of -6726.52%, the company may need to address challenges in effective cost control.

Return on Equity (ROE): The company's ROE is below industry benchmarks, signaling potential difficulties in efficiently using equity capital. With an ROE of -122.65%, the company may need to address challenges in generating satisfactory returns for shareholders.

Return on Assets (ROA): Rigetti Computing's ROA falls below industry averages, indicating challenges in efficiently utilizing assets. With an ROA of -69.21%, the company may face hurdles in generating optimal returns from its assets.

Debt Management: The company maintains a balanced debt approach with a debt-to-equity ratio below industry norms, standing at 0.07.

To track all earnings releases for Rigetti Computing visit their earnings calendar on our site.

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.

Latest Ratings for RGTI

Date Firm Action From To Mar 2025 Benchmark Reiterates Buy Buy Mar 2025 Needham Reiterates Buy Buy Feb 2025 Benchmark Maintains Buy Buy

View More Analyst Ratings for RGTI

View the Latest Analyst Ratings

© 2025 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.