Earnings Outlook For Quanterix

Quanterix (NASDAQ:QTRX) will release its quarterly earnings report on Monday, 2025-05-12. Here's a brief overview for investors ahead of the announcement.

Analysts anticipate Quanterix to report an earnings per share (EPS) of $-0.69.

Quanterix bulls will hope to hear the company announce they've not only beaten that estimate, but also to provide positive guidance, or forecasted growth, for the next quarter.

New investors should note that it is sometimes not an earnings beat or miss that most affects the price of a stock, but the guidance (or forecast).

Performance in Previous Earnings

Last quarter the company missed EPS by $0.08, which was followed by a 1.79% drop in the share price the next day.

Here's a look at Quanterix's past performance and the resulting price change:

Quarter Q4 2024 Q3 2024 Q2 2024 Q1 2024 EPS Estimate -0.22 -0.27 -0.26 -0.31 EPS Actual -0.30 -0.25 -0.26 Price Change % -2.0% -18.0% -15.0% -5.0%

Market Performance of Quanterix's Stock

Shares of Quanterix were trading at $5.51 as of May 08. Over the last 52-week period, shares are down 68.68%. Given that these returns are generally negative, long-term shareholders are likely bearish going into this earnings release.

Analysts' Perspectives on Quanterix

For investors, grasping market sentiments and expectations in the industry is vital. This analysis explores the latest insights regarding Quanterix.

A total of 3 analyst ratings have been received for Quanterix, with the consensus rating being Buy. The average one-year price target stands at $13.67, suggesting a potential 148.09% upside.

Comparing Ratings with Peers

In this comparison, we explore the analyst ratings and average 1-year price targets of MaxCyte, Maravai LifeSciences and Rapid Micro Biosystems, three prominent industry players, offering insights into their relative performance expectations and market positioning.

Analysts currently favor an Buy trajectory for MaxCyte, with an average 1-year price target of $9.0, suggesting a potential 63.34% upside.

Analysts currently favor an Neutral trajectory for Maravai LifeSciences, with an average 1-year price target of $4.62, suggesting a potential 16.15% downside.

Analysts currently favor an Outperform trajectory for Rapid Micro Biosystems, with an average 1-year price target of $8.0, suggesting a potential 45.19% upside.

Insights: Peer Analysis

The peer analysis summary provides a snapshot of key metrics for MaxCyte, Maravai LifeSciences and Rapid Micro Biosystems, illuminating their respective standings within the industry. These metrics offer valuable insights into their market positions and comparative performance.

Company Consensus Revenue Growth Gross Profit Return on Equity Quanterix Buy 9.32% $21.11M -3.48% MaxCyte Buy -44.51% $6.41M -5.05% Maravai LifeSciences Neutral -23.92% $18.96M -7.80% Rapid Micro Biosystems Outperform 29.68% $981K -12.10%

Key Takeaway:

Quanterix ranks highest in revenue growth among its peers. It also leads in gross profit margin. However, it has the lowest return on equity.

Discovering Quanterix: A Closer Look

Quanterix Corp is a life sciences company that focuses on developing an ultra-sensitive digital immunoassay platform that advances precision health for life sciences research and diagnostics. The Simoa bead-based and planar array platforms designed by the company enable customers to reliably detect protein biomarkers in low concentrations in blood, serum, and other fluids that are undetectable using conventional, analog immunoassay technologies. Its products include Simoa, Assay Kits, LDTs & Assay Services, Simoa p-Tau 217, Simoa NfL LDT, Simoa p-Tau 181 LDT, Instruments, HD-X Automated Immunoassay Analyzer, SR-X Biomarker Detection System, SP-X Imaging and Analysis System, Simoa Accelerator Laboratory and others. Geographically, It operates in North America, EMEA and Asia Pacific.

Key Indicators: Quanterix's Financial Health

Market Capitalization Perspectives: The company's market capitalization falls below industry averages, signaling a relatively smaller size compared to peers. This positioning may be influenced by factors such as perceived growth potential or operational scale.

Positive Revenue Trend: Examining Quanterix's financials over 3 months reveals a positive narrative. The company achieved a noteworthy revenue growth rate of 9.32% as of 31 December, 2024, showcasing a substantial increase in top-line earnings. As compared to competitors, the company encountered difficulties, with a growth rate lower than the average among peers in the Health Care sector.

Net Margin: Quanterix's financial strength is reflected in its exceptional net margin, which exceeds industry averages. With a remarkable net margin of -34.09%, the company showcases strong profitability and effective cost management.

Return on Equity (ROE): The company's ROE is a standout performer, exceeding industry averages. With an impressive ROE of -3.48%, the company showcases effective utilization of equity capital.

Return on Assets (ROA): Quanterix's financial strength is reflected in its exceptional ROA, which exceeds industry averages. With a remarkable ROA of -2.84%, the company showcases efficient use of assets and strong financial health.

Debt Management: With a below-average debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, Quanterix adopts a prudent financial strategy, indicating a balanced approach to debt management.

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.

