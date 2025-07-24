Earnings Outlook For Phillips 66

Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX) is set to give its latest quarterly earnings report on Friday, 2025-07-25. Here's what investors need to know before the announcement.

Analysts estimate that Phillips 66 will report an earnings per share (EPS) of $1.67.

Investors in Phillips 66 are eagerly awaiting the company's announcement, hoping for news of surpassing estimates and positive guidance for the next quarter.

It's worth noting for new investors that stock prices can be heavily influenced by future projections rather than just past performance.

Overview of Past Earnings

During the last quarter, the company reported an EPS missed by $0.18, leading to a 0.0% drop in the share price on the subsequent day.

Here's a look at Phillips 66's past performance and the resulting price change:

Quarter Q1 2025 Q4 2024 Q3 2024 Q2 2024 EPS Estimate -0.72 -0.23 1.66 2.55 EPS Actual -0.90 -0.15 2.04 2.31 Price Change % -1.0% -2.0% -1.0% -1.0%

Phillips 66 Share Price Analysis

Shares of Phillips 66 were trading at $127.85 as of July 23. Over the last 52-week period, shares are down 11.83%. Given that these returns are generally negative, long-term shareholders are likely bearish going into this earnings release.

Analyst Insights on Phillips 66

For investors, staying informed about market sentiments and expectations in the industry is paramount. This analysis provides an exploration of the latest insights on Phillips 66.

Analysts have given Phillips 66 a total of 14 ratings, with the consensus rating being Neutral. The average one-year price target is $136.07, indicating a potential 6.43% upside.

Analyzing Ratings Among Peers

The below comparison of the analyst ratings and average 1-year price targets of Marathon Petroleum, Valero Energy and HF Sinclair, three prominent players in the industry, gives insights for their relative performance expectations and market positioning.

Analysts currently favor an Outperform trajectory for Marathon Petroleum, with an average 1-year price target of $184.07, suggesting a potential 43.97% upside.

Analysts currently favor an Outperform trajectory for Valero Energy, with an average 1-year price target of $152.24, suggesting a potential 19.08% upside.

Analysts currently favor an Neutral trajectory for HF Sinclair, with an average 1-year price target of $44.9, suggesting a potential 64.88% downside.

Comprehensive Peer Analysis Summary

Within the peer analysis summary, vital metrics for Marathon Petroleum, Valero Energy and HF Sinclair are presented, shedding light on their respective standings within the industry and offering valuable insights into their market positions and comparative performance.

Company Consensus Revenue Growth Gross Profit Return on Equity Phillips 66 Neutral -15.03% $1.98B 1.77% Marathon Petroleum Outperform -3.64% $1.36B -0.43% Valero Energy Outperform -4.73% $496M -2.48% HF Sinclair Neutral -9.35% $190M -0.05%

Key Takeaway:

Phillips 66 ranks at the top for Gross Profit and Return on Equity among its peers. It is in the middle for Revenue Growth.

Get to Know Phillips 66 Better

Phillips 66 is an independent refiner that owns or holds interest in 11 refineries with a total crude throughput capacity of 1.8 million barrels per day, or mmb/d, at the end of 2024. The midstream segment comprises extensive transportation and NGL processing assets. It includes 70,000 miles of crude oil, refined petroleum product, NGL and natural gas pipeline systems, and a comprehensive set of refined petroleum product, NGL and crude oil terminals, gathering and processing plants and fractionation facilities and various other storage and loading facilities. Its CPChem chemical joint venture operates facilities primarily in the United States and the Middle East and produces olefins and polyolefins.

Breaking Down Phillips 66's Financial Performance

Market Capitalization Analysis: With an elevated market capitalization, the company stands out above industry averages, showcasing substantial size and market acknowledgment.

Revenue Growth: Phillips 66's revenue growth over a period of 3 months has faced challenges. As of 31 March, 2025, the company experienced a revenue decline of approximately -15.03%. This indicates a decrease in the company's top-line earnings. As compared to competitors, the company encountered difficulties, with a growth rate lower than the average among peers in the Energy sector.

Net Margin: Phillips 66's net margin is impressive, surpassing industry averages. With a net margin of 1.59%, the company demonstrates strong profitability and effective cost management.

Return on Equity (ROE): Phillips 66's financial strength is reflected in its exceptional ROE, which exceeds industry averages. With a remarkable ROE of 1.77%, the company showcases efficient use of equity capital and strong financial health.

Return on Assets (ROA): The company's ROA is a standout performer, exceeding industry averages. With an impressive ROA of 0.67%, the company showcases effective utilization of assets.

Debt Management: Phillips 66's debt-to-equity ratio is below the industry average. With a ratio of 0.69, the company relies less on debt financing, maintaining a healthier balance between debt and equity, which can be viewed positively by investors.

