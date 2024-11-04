Earnings Outlook For Payoneer Global

Payoneer Global (NASDAQ:PAYO) will release its quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, 2024-11-05. Here's a brief overview for investors ahead of the announcement.

Analysts anticipate Payoneer Global to report an earnings per share (EPS) of $0.05.

Anticipation surrounds Payoneer Global's announcement, with investors hoping to hear about both surpassing estimates and receiving positive guidance for the next quarter.

New investors should understand that while earnings performance is important, market reactions are often driven by guidance.

Earnings Track Record

During the last quarter, the company reported an EPS beat by $0.04, leading to a 3.71% increase in the share price on the subsequent day.

Here's a look at Payoneer Global's past performance and the resulting price change:

Quarter Q2 2024 Q1 2024 Q4 2023 Q3 2023 EPS Estimate 0.05 0.05 0.06 0.05 EPS Actual 0.09 0.08 0.07 0.03 Price Change % 4.0% -0.0% 9.0% -6.0%

Payoneer Global Share Price Analysis

Shares of Payoneer Global were trading at $8.46 as of November 01. Over the last 52-week period, shares are up 50.26%. Given that these returns are generally positive, long-term shareholders are likely bullish going into this earnings release.

Insights Shared by Analysts on Payoneer Global

For investors, staying informed about market sentiments and expectations in the industry is paramount. This analysis provides an exploration of the latest insights on Payoneer Global.

Payoneer Global has received a total of 9 ratings from analysts, with the consensus rating as Buy. With an average one-year price target of $9.06, the consensus suggests a potential 7.09% upside.

Comparing Ratings with Competitors

The below comparison of the analyst ratings and average 1-year price targets of StoneCo, Paymentus Holdings and Remitly Global, three prominent players in the industry, gives insights for their relative performance expectations and market positioning.

The consensus outlook from analysts is an Buy trajectory for StoneCo, with an average 1-year price target of $12.67, indicating a potential 49.76% upside. As per analysts' assessments, Paymentus Holdings is favoring an Outperform trajectory, with an average 1-year price target of $24.5, suggesting a potential 189.6% upside. The consensus outlook from analysts is an Outperform trajectory for Remitly Global, with an average 1-year price target of $21.5, indicating a potential 154.14% upside. Summary of Peers Analysis

In the peer analysis summary, key metrics for StoneCo, Paymentus Holdings and Remitly Global are highlighted, providing an understanding of their respective standings within the industry and offering insights into their market positions and comparative performance.

Company Consensus Revenue Growth Gross Profit Return on Equity Payoneer Global Buy 15.86% $202.56M 4.87% StoneCo Buy 11.86% $2.25B 3.29% Paymentus Holdings Outperform 32.55% $58.75M 2.10% Remitly Global Outperform 39.27% $199.18M 0.32%

Key Takeaway:

Payoneer Global ranks highest in gross profit and revenue growth among its peers. However, it has the lowest return on equity. Overall, Payoneer Global is positioned in the middle compared to its peers in terms of financial performance metrics.

Unveiling the Story Behind Payoneer Global

Payoneer Global Inc is the world's go-to partner for digital commerce, everywhere. The company started to empower global commerce by connecting businesses, professionals, countries, and currencies with its diversified cross-border payments platform.

Payoneer Global's Economic Impact: An Analysis

Market Capitalization: With restricted market capitalization, the company is positioned below industry averages. This reflects a smaller scale relative to peers.

Positive Revenue Trend: Examining Payoneer Global's financials over 3 months reveals a positive narrative. The company achieved a noteworthy revenue growth rate of 15.86% as of 30 June, 2024, showcasing a substantial increase in top-line earnings. As compared to competitors, the company surpassed expectations with a growth rate higher than the average among peers in the Financials sector.

Net Margin: Payoneer Global's net margin is below industry averages, indicating potential challenges in maintaining strong profitability. With a net margin of 13.54%, the company may face hurdles in effective cost management.

Return on Equity (ROE): Payoneer Global's ROE lags behind industry averages, suggesting challenges in maximizing returns on equity capital. With an ROE of 4.87%, the company may face hurdles in achieving optimal financial performance.

Return on Assets (ROA): Payoneer Global's ROA is below industry averages, indicating potential challenges in efficiently utilizing assets. With an ROA of 0.47%, the company may face hurdles in achieving optimal financial returns.

Debt Management: With a below-average debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, Payoneer Global adopts a prudent financial strategy, indicating a balanced approach to debt management.

