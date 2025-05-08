Earnings Outlook For Outbrain

Outbrain (NASDAQ:OB) will release its quarterly earnings report on Friday, 2025-05-09. Here's a brief overview for investors ahead of the announcement.

Analysts anticipate Outbrain to report an earnings per share (EPS) of $-0.05.

Anticipation surrounds Outbrain's announcement, with investors hoping to hear about both surpassing estimates and receiving positive guidance for the next quarter.

New investors should understand that while earnings performance is important, market reactions are often driven by guidance.

Overview of Past Earnings

The company's EPS missed by $0.04 in the last quarter, leading to a 5.8% drop in the share price on the following day.

Here's a look at Outbrain's past performance and the resulting price change:

Quarter Q4 2024 Q3 2024 Q2 2024 Q1 2024 EPS Estimate 0.11 0.03 -0.09 -0.13 EPS Actual 0.07 0.11 0 -0.10 Price Change % -6.0% -1.0% -4.0% -1.0%

Performance of Outbrain Shares

Shares of Outbrain were trading at $3.37 as of May 07. Over the last 52-week period, shares are down 22.44%. Given that these returns are generally negative, long-term shareholders are likely upset going into this earnings release.

Analyst Opinions on Outbrain

Understanding market sentiments and expectations within the industry is crucial for investors. This analysis delves into the latest insights on Outbrain.

Analysts have given Outbrain a total of 4 ratings, with the consensus rating being Buy. The average one-year price target is $6.97, indicating a potential 106.82% upside.

Analyzing Ratings Among Peers

The following analysis focuses on the analyst ratings and average 1-year price targets of and Outbrain, three prominent industry players, providing insights into their relative performance expectations and market positioning.

Key Findings: Peer Analysis Summary

In the peer analysis summary, key metrics for and Outbrain are highlighted, providing an understanding of their respective standings within the industry and offering insights into their market positions and comparative performance.

Company Consensus Revenue Growth Gross Profit Return on Equity Outbrain Buy -5.50% $56.06M 2.04%

Key Takeaway:

Outbrain ranks at the bottom for Revenue Growth among its peers. It also ranks at the bottom for Gross Profit. However, it is in the middle for Return on Equity.

Unveiling the Story Behind Outbrain

Outbrain Inc is a platform powering the open web that matches audiences with personalized content and ads, driving quality engagement. Its platform delivers ads to end-users that appear as links to articles, products, and videos on media partners' sites. It derives revenue from advertisers through user engagement with the ads that it places on media partners' web pages and mobile applications. The company has its geographic presence in Europe, the Middle East, and Africa followed by the USA and others.

Key Indicators: Outbrain's Financial Health

Market Capitalization Analysis: Below industry benchmarks, the company's market capitalization reflects a smaller scale relative to peers. This could be attributed to factors such as growth expectations or operational capacity.

Negative Revenue Trend: Examining Outbrain's financials over 3 months reveals challenges. As of 31 December, 2024, the company experienced a decline of approximately -5.5% in revenue growth, reflecting a decrease in top-line earnings. As compared to competitors, the company encountered difficulties, with a growth rate lower than the average among peers in the Communication Services sector.

Net Margin: Outbrain's net margin excels beyond industry benchmarks, reaching 1.99%. This signifies efficient cost management and strong financial health.

Return on Equity (ROE): Outbrain's financial strength is reflected in its exceptional ROE, which exceeds industry averages. With a remarkable ROE of 2.04%, the company showcases efficient use of equity capital and strong financial health.

Return on Assets (ROA): Outbrain's ROA excels beyond industry benchmarks, reaching 0.86%. This signifies efficient management of assets and strong financial health.

Debt Management: Outbrain's debt-to-equity ratio is below industry norms, indicating a sound financial structure with a ratio of 0.07.

To track all earnings releases for Outbrain visit their earnings calendar on our site.

