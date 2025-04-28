Earnings Outlook For MSA Safety

MSA Safety (NYSE:MSA) will release its quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, 2025-04-29. Here's a brief overview for investors ahead of the announcement.

Analysts anticipate MSA Safety to report an earnings per share (EPS) of $1.58.

Anticipation surrounds MSA Safety's announcement, with investors hoping to hear about both surpassing estimates and receiving positive guidance for the next quarter.

New investors should understand that while earnings performance is important, market reactions are often driven by guidance.

Historical Earnings Performance

The company's EPS missed by $0.01 in the last quarter, leading to a 0.07% drop in the share price on the following day.

Here's a look at MSA Safety's past performance and the resulting price change:

Quarter Q4 2024 Q3 2024 Q2 2024 Q1 2024 EPS Estimate 2.26 1.80 1.96 1.56 EPS Actual 2.25 1.83 2.01 1.61 Price Change % -0.0% -0.0% -0.0% -4.0%

MSA Safety Share Price Analysis

Shares of MSA Safety were trading at $153.42 as of April 25. Over the last 52-week period, shares are down 15.98%. Given that these returns are generally negative, long-term shareholders are likely a little upset going into this earnings release.

Analysts' Perspectives on MSA Safety

For investors, staying informed about market sentiments and expectations in the industry is paramount. This analysis provides an exploration of the latest insights on MSA Safety.

The consensus rating for MSA Safety is Neutral, based on 2 analyst ratings. With an average one-year price target of $168.0, there's a potential 9.5% upside.

Understanding Analyst Ratings Among Peers

The analysis below examines the analyst ratings and average 1-year price targets of Interface and ACCO Brands, three significant industry players, providing valuable insights into their relative performance expectations and market positioning.

Analysts currently favor an Outperform trajectory for Interface, with an average 1-year price target of $30.0, suggesting a potential 80.45% downside.

Analysts currently favor an Outperform trajectory for ACCO Brands, with an average 1-year price target of $7.0, suggesting a potential 95.44% downside.

Peer Metrics Summary

The peer analysis summary offers a detailed examination of key metrics for Interface and ACCO Brands, providing valuable insights into their respective standings within the industry and their market positions and comparative performance.

Company Consensus Revenue Growth Gross Profit Return on Equity MSA Safety Neutral 0.88% $234.43M 7.88% Interface Outperform 3.04% $122.31M 4.38% ACCO Brands Outperform -8.29% $155.50M 3.37%

Key Takeaway:

MSA Safety ranks highest in revenue growth among its peers. It also leads in gross profit margin. However, it has the lowest return on equity compared to its peers.

Discovering MSA Safety: A Closer Look

MSA Safety Inc makes safety products that are used to protect workers in the oil and gas and mining industries. The products include breathing apparatuses, fall protection, portable gas detection systems, industrial head protection, fire and rescue helmets, and fixed gas and flame detection systems. End markets include the fire service, contractor, industrial, mining, oil and gas, and utilities industries. The company's reportable geographic segments are Northern North America; Latin America; Europe, Middle East & Africa; and Asia Pacific. The company's operating segments have been aggregated into three reportable segments: Americas, International, and Corporate. Geographically the company generates the majority of its revenue from the United States.

A Deep Dive into MSA Safety's Financials

Market Capitalization Analysis: Above industry benchmarks, the company's market capitalization emphasizes a noteworthy size, indicative of a strong market presence.

Revenue Growth: MSA Safety's revenue growth over a period of 3 months has been noteworthy. As of 31 December, 2024, the company achieved a revenue growth rate of approximately 0.88%. This indicates a substantial increase in the company's top-line earnings. In comparison to its industry peers, the company stands out with a growth rate higher than the average among peers in the Industrials sector.

Net Margin: The company's net margin is a standout performer, exceeding industry averages. With an impressive net margin of 17.6%, the company showcases strong profitability and effective cost control.

Return on Equity (ROE): MSA Safety's ROE excels beyond industry benchmarks, reaching 7.88%. This signifies robust financial management and efficient use of shareholder equity capital.

Return on Assets (ROA): MSA Safety's ROA stands out, surpassing industry averages. With an impressive ROA of 3.95%, the company demonstrates effective utilization of assets and strong financial performance.

Debt Management: With a below-average debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, MSA Safety adopts a prudent financial strategy, indicating a balanced approach to debt management.

To track all earnings releases for MSA Safety visit their earnings calendar on our site.

