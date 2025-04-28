Earnings Outlook For Mondelez International

Mondelez International (NASDAQ:MDLZ) is gearing up to announce its quarterly earnings on Tuesday, 2025-04-29. Here's a quick overview of what investors should know before the release.

Analysts are estimating that Mondelez International will report an earnings per share (EPS) of $0.66.

Anticipation surrounds Mondelez International's announcement, with investors hoping to hear about both surpassing estimates and receiving positive guidance for the next quarter.

New investors should understand that while earnings performance is important, market reactions are often driven by guidance.

Performance in Previous Earnings

The company's EPS missed by $0.00 in the last quarter, leading to a 2.33% increase in the share price on the following day.

Here's a look at Mondelez International's past performance and the resulting price change:

Quarter Q4 2024 Q3 2024 Q2 2024 Q1 2024 EPS Estimate 0.65 0.85 0.79 0.83 EPS Actual 0.65 0.99 0.86 0.95 Price Change % 2.0% 1.0% 2.0% -2.0%

Tracking Mondelez International's Stock Performance

Shares of Mondelez International were trading at $65.59 as of April 25. Over the last 52-week period, shares are down 9.66%. Given that these returns are generally negative, long-term shareholders are likely unhappy going into this earnings release.

Analyst Insights on Mondelez International

For investors, staying informed about market sentiments and expectations in the industry is paramount. This analysis provides an exploration of the latest insights on Mondelez International.

A total of 16 analyst ratings have been received for Mondelez International, with the consensus rating being Neutral. The average one-year price target stands at $65.69, suggesting a potential 0.15% upside.

Comparing Ratings Among Industry Peers

The below comparison of the analyst ratings and average 1-year price targets of Kraft Heinz, Hershey and General Mills, three prominent players in the industry, gives insights for their relative performance expectations and market positioning.

Analysts currently favor an Neutral trajectory for Kraft Heinz, with an average 1-year price target of $29.77, suggesting a potential 54.61% downside.

Analysts currently favor an Neutral trajectory for Hershey, with an average 1-year price target of $159.36, suggesting a potential 142.96% upside.

Analysts currently favor an Neutral trajectory for General Mills, with an average 1-year price target of $62.25, suggesting a potential 5.09% downside.

Peer Metrics Summary

The peer analysis summary presents essential metrics for Kraft Heinz, Hershey and General Mills, unveiling their respective standings within the industry and providing valuable insights into their market positions and comparative performance.

Company Consensus Revenue Growth Gross Profit Return on Equity Mondelez International Neutral 3.11% $3.71B 6.37% Kraft Heinz Neutral -4.14% $2.25B 4.37% Hershey Neutral 8.67% $1.56B 17.86% General Mills Neutral -5.04% $1.64B 6.78%

Key Takeaway:

Mondelez International ranks first in revenue growth among its peers. It has the highest gross profit margin. Mondelez International has the second highest return on equity.

Delving into Mondelez International's Background

Mondelez has operated independently since its split from the former Kraft Foods North American grocery business in October 2012. The firm is a leading player in the global snack enclave with a presence in the biscuit (49% of sales), chocolate (31%), gum/candy (11%), beverage (3%), and cheese and grocery (6%) aisles, as of the end of fiscal 2024. Mondelez's portfolio includes well-known brands like Oreo, Chips Ahoy, Halls, and Cadbury. The firm derives around one third of its revenue from developing markets, just more than one third from Europe, and the remainder from North America.

Unraveling the Financial Story of Mondelez International

Market Capitalization Analysis: With a profound presence, the company's market capitalization is above industry averages. This reflects substantial size and strong market recognition.

Revenue Growth: Mondelez International's remarkable performance in 3 months is evident. As of 31 December, 2024, the company achieved an impressive revenue growth rate of 3.11%. This signifies a substantial increase in the company's top-line earnings. As compared to competitors, the company encountered difficulties, with a growth rate lower than the average among peers in the Consumer Staples sector.

Net Margin: Mondelez International's financial strength is reflected in its exceptional net margin, which exceeds industry averages. With a remarkable net margin of 18.17%, the company showcases strong profitability and effective cost management.

Return on Equity (ROE): Mondelez International's ROE excels beyond industry benchmarks, reaching 6.37%. This signifies robust financial management and efficient use of shareholder equity capital.

Return on Assets (ROA): The company's ROA is a standout performer, exceeding industry averages. With an impressive ROA of 2.48%, the company showcases effective utilization of assets.

Debt Management: The company maintains a balanced debt approach with a debt-to-equity ratio below industry norms, standing at 0.68.

To track all earnings releases for Mondelez International visit their earnings calendar on our site.

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.

Latest Ratings for MDLZ

Date Firm Action From To Apr 2025 RBC Capital Reiterates Outperform Outperform Apr 2025 DA Davidson Downgrades Buy Neutral Apr 2025 Evercore ISI Group Maintains Outperform Outperform

View More Analyst Ratings for MDLZ

View the Latest Analyst Ratings

© 2025 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.