Earnings Outlook For Mohawk Industries

Mohawk Industries (NYSE:MHK) is preparing to release its quarterly earnings on Thursday, 2025-05-01. Here's a brief overview of what investors should keep in mind before the announcement.

Analysts expect Mohawk Industries to report an earnings per share (EPS) of $1.41.

Anticipation surrounds Mohawk Industries's announcement, with investors hoping to hear about both surpassing estimates and receiving positive guidance for the next quarter.

New investors should understand that while earnings performance is important, market reactions are often driven by guidance.

Past Earnings Performance

In the previous earnings release, the company beat EPS by $0.10, leading to a 1.34% drop in the share price the following trading session.

Here's a look at Mohawk Industries's past performance and the resulting price change:

Quarter Q4 2024 Q3 2024 Q2 2024 Q1 2024 EPS Estimate 1.85 2.89 2.75 1.68 EPS Actual 1.95 2.90 3 1.86 Price Change % -1.0% -14.000000000000002% 19.0% 5.0%

Market Performance of Mohawk Industries's Stock

Shares of Mohawk Industries were trading at $107.1 as of April 29. Over the last 52-week period, shares are down 8.93%. Given that these returns are generally negative, long-term shareholders are likely upset going into this earnings release.

Analyst Observations about Mohawk Industries

For investors, staying informed about market sentiments and expectations in the industry is paramount. This analysis provides an exploration of the latest insights on Mohawk Industries.

A total of 11 analyst ratings have been received for Mohawk Industries, with the consensus rating being Neutral. The average one-year price target stands at $140.09, suggesting a potential 30.8% upside.

Analyzing Analyst Ratings Among Peers

The following analysis focuses on the analyst ratings and average 1-year price targets of La-Z-Boy, Leggett & Platt and Ethan Allen Interiors, three prominent industry players, providing insights into their relative performance expectations and market positioning.

Analysts currently favor an Outperform trajectory for La-Z-Boy, with an average 1-year price target of $46.0, suggesting a potential 57.05% downside.

Analysts currently favor an Neutral trajectory for Leggett & Platt, with an average 1-year price target of $9.0, suggesting a potential 91.6% downside.

Analysts currently favor an Neutral trajectory for Ethan Allen Interiors, with an average 1-year price target of $32.0, suggesting a potential 70.12% downside.

Comprehensive Peer Analysis Summary

The peer analysis summary provides a snapshot of key metrics for La-Z-Boy, Leggett & Platt and Ethan Allen Interiors, illuminating their respective standings within the industry. These metrics offer valuable insights into their market positions and comparative performance.

Company Consensus Revenue Growth Gross Profit Return on Equity Mohawk Industries Neutral 0.95% $621.80M 1.21% La-Z-Boy Outperform 4.27% $231.37M 2.80% Leggett & Platt Neutral -5.26% $175.60M 1.99% Ethan Allen Interiors Neutral -5.99% $94.84M 3.15%

Key Takeaway:

Mohawk Industries ranks at the top for revenue growth among its peers. It is in the middle for gross profit and return on equity.

All You Need to Know About Mohawk Industries

Mohawk Industries Inc manufactures a wide range of flooring products, including carpets, rugs, ceramic tile, laminate, wood, luxury vinyl tile, and vinyl flooring. Its operating segments include Global Ceramic, Flooring North America, and Flooring Rest of the World. The company generates maximum revenue from the Global Ceramic segment. Geographically, it derives a majority of its revenue from the United States, while it also operates in Latin America, Europe and Others.

Financial Milestones: Mohawk Industries's Journey

Market Capitalization Analysis: With an elevated market capitalization, the company stands out above industry averages, showcasing substantial size and market acknowledgment.

Revenue Growth: Mohawk Industries displayed positive results in 3 months. As of 31 December, 2024, the company achieved a solid revenue growth rate of approximately 0.95%. This indicates a notable increase in the company's top-line earnings. As compared to competitors, the company surpassed expectations with a growth rate higher than the average among peers in the Consumer Discretionary sector.

Net Margin: Mohawk Industries's net margin surpasses industry standards, highlighting the company's exceptional financial performance. With an impressive 3.53% net margin, the company effectively manages costs and achieves strong profitability.

Return on Equity (ROE): Mohawk Industries's ROE excels beyond industry benchmarks, reaching 1.21%. This signifies robust financial management and efficient use of shareholder equity capital.

Return on Assets (ROA): The company's ROA is a standout performer, exceeding industry averages. With an impressive ROA of 0.71%, the company showcases effective utilization of assets.

Debt Management: The company maintains a balanced debt approach with a debt-to-equity ratio below industry norms, standing at 0.35.

To track all earnings releases for Mohawk Industries visit their earnings calendar on our site.

