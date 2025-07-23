Earnings Outlook For Minerals Technologies

Minerals Technologies (NYSE:MTX) is preparing to release its quarterly earnings on Thursday, 2025-07-24. Here's a brief overview of what investors should keep in mind before the announcement.

Analysts expect Minerals Technologies to report an earnings per share (EPS) of $1.42.

Minerals Technologies bulls will hope to hear the company announce they've not only beaten that estimate, but also to provide positive guidance, or forecasted growth, for the next quarter.

New investors should note that it is sometimes not an earnings beat or miss that most affects the price of a stock, but the guidance (or forecast).

Overview of Past Earnings

The company's EPS missed by $0.04 in the last quarter, leading to a 9.9% drop in the share price on the following day.

Here's a look at Minerals Technologies's past performance and the resulting price change:

Quarter Q1 2025 Q4 2024 Q3 2024 Q2 2024 EPS Estimate 1.18 1.39 1.50 1.60 EPS Actual 1.14 1.50 1.51 1.65 Price Change % -10.0% -3.0% -2.0% -9.0%

Tracking Minerals Technologies's Stock Performance

Shares of Minerals Technologies were trading at $59.94 as of July 22. Over the last 52-week period, shares are down 31.88%. Given that these returns are generally negative, long-term shareholders are likely bearish going into this earnings release.

Analysts' Take on Minerals Technologies

For investors, staying informed about market sentiments and expectations in the industry is paramount. This analysis provides an exploration of the latest insights on Minerals Technologies.

A total of 1 analyst ratings have been received for Minerals Technologies, with the consensus rating being Buy. The average one-year price target stands at $80.0, suggesting a potential 33.47% upside.

Comparing Ratings with Peers

The below comparison of the analyst ratings and average 1-year price targets of Ingevity, Quaker Houghton and Ashland, three prominent players in the industry, gives insights for their relative performance expectations and market positioning.

Analysts currently favor an Neutral trajectory for Ingevity, with an average 1-year price target of $43.0, suggesting a potential 28.26% downside.

Analysts currently favor an Buy trajectory for Quaker Houghton, with an average 1-year price target of $146.0, suggesting a potential 143.58% upside.

Analysts currently favor an Buy trajectory for Ashland, with an average 1-year price target of $71.33, suggesting a potential 19.0% upside.

Analysis Summary for Peers

The peer analysis summary presents essential metrics for Ingevity, Quaker Houghton and Ashland, unveiling their respective standings within the industry and providing valuable insights into their market positions and comparative performance.

Company Consensus Revenue Growth Gross Profit Return on Equity Minerals Technologies Buy -7.99% $119.60M -8.61% Ingevity Neutral -16.50% $113.40M 9.54% Quaker Houghton Buy -5.71% $161.26M 0.94% Ashland Buy -16.70% $147M 1.20%

Key Takeaway:

Minerals Technologies ranks at the bottom for Revenue Growth among its peers. It is also at the bottom for Gross Profit. However, it is at the top for Return on Equity. Overall, Minerals Technologies is positioned in the middle compared to its peers based on the provided metrics.

Discovering Minerals Technologies: A Closer Look

Minerals Technologies Inc mines, produces, and sells mineral-based products. The firm organizes itself into two segments: The Consumer & Specialties segment that derives maximum revenue, serves consumer end markets directly with mineral-to-market finished products and also provides specialty mineral-based solutions and technologies that are an essential component of its customers' finished products. The Engineered Solutions segment serves industrial end markets with engineered systems, mineral blends, and technologies that are designed to improve its customers' manufacturing processes and projects. The majority of revenue comes from the United States.

Key Indicators: Minerals Technologies's Financial Health

Market Capitalization Analysis: Reflecting a smaller scale, the company's market capitalization is positioned below industry averages. This could be attributed to factors such as growth expectations or operational capacity.

Decline in Revenue: Over the 3 months period, Minerals Technologies faced challenges, resulting in a decline of approximately -7.99% in revenue growth as of 31 March, 2025. This signifies a reduction in the company's top-line earnings. As compared to competitors, the company encountered difficulties, with a growth rate lower than the average among peers in the Materials sector.

Net Margin: Minerals Technologies's net margin is below industry standards, pointing towards difficulties in achieving strong profitability. With a net margin of -29.28%, the company may encounter challenges in effective cost control.

Return on Equity (ROE): Minerals Technologies's ROE lags behind industry averages, suggesting challenges in maximizing returns on equity capital. With an ROE of -8.61%, the company may face hurdles in achieving optimal financial performance.

Return on Assets (ROA): Minerals Technologies's ROA falls below industry averages, indicating challenges in efficiently utilizing assets. With an ROA of -4.24%, the company may face hurdles in generating optimal returns from its assets.

Debt Management: With a below-average debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, Minerals Technologies adopts a prudent financial strategy, indicating a balanced approach to debt management.

To track all earnings releases for Minerals Technologies visit their earnings calendar on our site.

