Earnings Outlook For Microvast Holdings

Microvast Holdings (NASDAQ:MVST) is set to give its latest quarterly earnings report on Monday, 2025-05-12. Here's what investors need to know before the announcement.

Analysts estimate that Microvast Holdings will report an earnings per share (EPS) of $0.01.

Anticipation surrounds Microvast Holdings's announcement, with investors hoping to hear about both surpassing estimates and receiving positive guidance for the next quarter.

New investors should understand that while earnings performance is important, market reactions are often driven by guidance.

Earnings Track Record

In the previous earnings release, the company beat EPS by $0.01, leading to a 32.48% increase in the share price the following trading session.

Here's a look at Microvast Holdings's past performance and the resulting price change:

Quarter Q4 2024 Q3 2024 Q2 2024 Q1 2024 EPS Estimate -0.02 0 -0.07 -0.08 EPS Actual -0.01 0.05 -0.21 -0.04 Price Change % 32.0% 340.0% -14.000000000000002% -2.0%

Performance of Microvast Holdings Shares

Shares of Microvast Holdings were trading at $2.09 as of May 08. Over the last 52-week period, shares are up 389.87%. Given that these returns are generally positive, long-term shareholders are likely bullish going into this earnings release.

Analyst Opinions on Microvast Holdings

For investors, staying informed about market sentiments and expectations in the industry is paramount. This analysis provides an exploration of the latest insights on Microvast Holdings.

A total of 1 analyst ratings have been received for Microvast Holdings, with the consensus rating being Buy. The average one-year price target stands at $3.0, suggesting a potential 43.54% upside.

Understanding Analyst Ratings Among Peers

The analysis below examines the analyst ratings and average 1-year price targets of Douglas Dynamics, Astec Industries and Wabash National, three significant industry players, providing valuable insights into their relative performance expectations and market positioning.

Analysts currently favor an Buy trajectory for Douglas Dynamics, with an average 1-year price target of $32.0, suggesting a potential 1431.1% upside.

Analysts currently favor an Neutral trajectory for Astec Industries, with an average 1-year price target of $41.0, suggesting a potential 1861.72% upside.

Analysts currently favor an Neutral trajectory for Wabash National, with an average 1-year price target of $14.0, suggesting a potential 569.86% upside.

Snapshot: Peer Analysis

Within the peer analysis summary, vital metrics for Douglas Dynamics, Astec Industries and Wabash National are presented, shedding light on their respective standings within the industry and offering valuable insights into their market positions and comparative performance.

Company Consensus Revenue Growth Gross Profit Return on Equity Microvast Holdings Buy 8.43% $41.52M -18.35% Douglas Dynamics Buy 20.29% $28.14M 0.05% Astec Industries Neutral 6.53% $92.40M 2.22% Wabash National Neutral -26.08% $19.00M 77.93%

Key Takeaway:

Microvast Holdings ranks at the bottom for Revenue Growth among its peers. It also ranks at the bottom for Gross Profit. However, it ranks at the top for Return on Equity.

Get to Know Microvast Holdings Better

Microvast Holdings Inc is a technology innovator that designs, develops, and manufactures lithium-ion battery solutions. It is renowned for its cutting-edge cell technology and its vertical integration capabilities which extends from core battery chemistry to battery packs.

Unraveling the Financial Story of Microvast Holdings

Market Capitalization Analysis: Reflecting a smaller scale, the company's market capitalization is positioned below industry averages. This could be attributed to factors such as growth expectations or operational capacity.

Revenue Growth: Microvast Holdings displayed positive results in 3 months. As of 31 December, 2024, the company achieved a solid revenue growth rate of approximately 8.43%. This indicates a notable increase in the company's top-line earnings. When compared to others in the Industrials sector, the company excelled with a growth rate higher than the average among peers.

Net Margin: Microvast Holdings's net margin is below industry averages, indicating potential challenges in maintaining strong profitability. With a net margin of -72.6%, the company may face hurdles in effective cost management.

Return on Equity (ROE): Microvast Holdings's ROE is below industry averages, indicating potential challenges in efficiently utilizing equity capital. With an ROE of -18.35%, the company may face hurdles in achieving optimal financial returns.

Return on Assets (ROA): Microvast Holdings's ROA lags behind industry averages, suggesting challenges in maximizing returns from its assets. With an ROA of -8.35%, the company may face hurdles in achieving optimal financial performance.

Debt Management: Microvast Holdings's debt-to-equity ratio is below the industry average at 0.85, reflecting a lower dependency on debt financing and a more conservative financial approach.

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.

