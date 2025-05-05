Earnings Outlook For Manitowoc Co

Manitowoc Co (NYSE:MTW) is gearing up to announce its quarterly earnings on Tuesday, 2025-05-06. Here's a quick overview of what investors should know before the release.

Analysts are estimating that Manitowoc Co will report an earnings per share (EPS) of $-0.09.

The market awaits Manitowoc Co's announcement, with hopes high for news of surpassing estimates and providing upbeat guidance for the next quarter.

It's important for new investors to understand that guidance can be a significant driver of stock prices.

Earnings Track Record

In the previous earnings release, the company missed EPS by $0.02, leading to a 11.57% increase in the share price the following trading session.

Here's a look at Manitowoc Co's past performance and the resulting price change:

Quarter Q4 2024 Q3 2024 Q2 2024 Q1 2024 EPS Estimate 0.12 0.06 0.49 0.18 EPS Actual 0.10 -0.08 0.25 0.14 Price Change % 12.0% -10.0% -5.0% -2.0%

Manitowoc Co Share Price Analysis

Shares of Manitowoc Co were trading at $8.5 as of May 02. Over the last 52-week period, shares are down 32.22%. Given that these returns are generally negative, long-term shareholders are likely a little upset going into this earnings release.

Analyst Insights on Manitowoc Co

Understanding market sentiments and expectations within the industry is crucial for investors. This analysis delves into the latest insights on Manitowoc Co.

With 1 analyst ratings, Manitowoc Co has a consensus rating of Neutral. The average one-year price target is $9.0, indicating a potential 5.88% upside.

Comparing Ratings with Peers

In this analysis, we delve into the analyst ratings and average 1-year price targets of Wabash National, Twin Disc and Douglas Dynamics, three key industry players, offering insights into their relative performance expectations and market positioning.

Analysts currently favor an Neutral trajectory for Wabash National, with an average 1-year price target of $14.0, suggesting a potential 64.71% upside.

Analysts currently favor an Buy trajectory for Twin Disc, with an average 1-year price target of $12.0, suggesting a potential 41.18% upside.

Analysts currently favor an Buy trajectory for Douglas Dynamics, with an average 1-year price target of $32.0, suggesting a potential 276.47% upside.

Peer Analysis Summary

The peer analysis summary presents essential metrics for Wabash National, Twin Disc and Douglas Dynamics, unveiling their respective standings within the industry and providing valuable insights into their market positions and comparative performance.

Company Consensus Revenue Growth Gross Profit Return on Equity Manitowoc Co Neutral 0.03% $95.20M 9.09% Wabash National Neutral -30.08% $42.96M -0.53% Twin Disc Buy 23.19% $21.68M 0.60% Douglas Dynamics Buy 6.93% $35.74M 2.94%

Key Takeaway:

Manitowoc Co ranks at the top for Revenue Growth and Gross Profit among its peers. It is in the middle for Return on Equity.

About Manitowoc Co

Manitowoc Co Inc provides engineered lifting solutions. It designs and manufactures mobile telescopic cranes, tower cranes, lattice-boom crawler cranes, and boom trucks. It offers products under brand names such as Grove, Manitowoc, National Crane, Potain, Shuttlelift, and Manitowoc Crane Care. Its crane products serve dealers, rental companies, contractors, and government entities in diverse markets, including energy production/distribution and utility, petrochemical and industrial, infrastructure, and commercial/residential construction. Manitowoc has three reportable segments: the Americas, Europe and Africa, and the Middle East and Asia-Pacific. The Americas segment generates the majority of the revenue for the company.

Understanding the Numbers: Manitowoc Co's Finances

Market Capitalization Analysis: The company exhibits a lower market capitalization profile, positioning itself below industry averages. This suggests a smaller scale relative to peers.

Revenue Growth: Over the 3 months period, Manitowoc Co showcased positive performance, achieving a revenue growth rate of 0.03% as of 31 December, 2024. This reflects a substantial increase in the company's top-line earnings. When compared to others in the Industrials sector, the company excelled with a growth rate higher than the average among peers.

Net Margin: Manitowoc Co's net margin excels beyond industry benchmarks, reaching 9.51%. This signifies efficient cost management and strong financial health.

Return on Equity (ROE): Manitowoc Co's ROE stands out, surpassing industry averages. With an impressive ROE of 9.09%, the company demonstrates effective use of equity capital and strong financial performance.

Return on Assets (ROA): Manitowoc Co's financial strength is reflected in its exceptional ROA, which exceeds industry averages. With a remarkable ROA of 3.3%, the company showcases efficient use of assets and strong financial health.

Debt Management: Manitowoc Co's debt-to-equity ratio is below industry norms, indicating a sound financial structure with a ratio of 0.68.

