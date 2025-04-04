Earnings Outlook For Levi Strauss

Levi Strauss (NYSE:LEVI) is preparing to release its quarterly earnings on Monday, 2025-04-07. Here's a brief overview of what investors should keep in mind before the announcement.

Analysts expect Levi Strauss to report an earnings per share (EPS) of $0.31.

Investors in Levi Strauss are eagerly awaiting the company's announcement, hoping for news of surpassing estimates and positive guidance for the next quarter.

It's worth noting for new investors that stock prices can be heavily influenced by future projections rather than just past performance.

Performance in Previous Earnings

The company's EPS beat by $0.02 in the last quarter, leading to a 4.2% increase in the share price on the following day.

Here's a look at Levi Strauss's past performance and the resulting price change:

Quarter Q4 2024 Q3 2024 Q2 2024 Q1 2024 EPS Estimate 0.48 0.31 0.11 0.21 EPS Actual 0.50 0.33 0.16 0.26 Price Change % 4.0% -8.0% -15.0% 12.0%

Market Performance of Levi Strauss's Stock

Shares of Levi Strauss were trading at $14.44 as of April 03. Over the last 52-week period, shares are down 32.41%. Given that these returns are generally negative, long-term shareholders are likely upset going into this earnings release.

Analyst Insights on Levi Strauss

Understanding market sentiments and expectations within the industry is crucial for investors. This analysis delves into the latest insights on Levi Strauss.

Analysts have provided Levi Strauss with 13 ratings, resulting in a consensus rating of Neutral. The average one-year price target stands at $21.38, suggesting a potential 48.06% upside.

Peer Ratings Overview

The below comparison of the analyst ratings and average 1-year price targets of VF, PVH and Kontoor Brands, three prominent players in the industry, gives insights for their relative performance expectations and market positioning.

VF received a Neutral consensus from analysts, with an average 1-year price target of $24.94, implying a potential 72.71% upside.

For PVH, analysts project an Neutral trajectory, with an average 1-year price target of $99.38, indicating a potential 588.23% upside.

Analysts currently favor an Outperform trajectory for Kontoor Brands, with an average 1-year price target of $97.4, suggesting a potential 574.52% upside.

Peer Analysis Summary

In the peer analysis summary, key metrics for VF, PVH and Kontoor Brands are highlighted, providing an understanding of their respective standings within the industry and offering insights into their market positions and comparative performance.

Company Consensus Revenue Growth Gross Profit Return on Equity Levi Strauss Neutral 12.02% $1.13B 9.50% VF Neutral 1.93% $1.60B 10.87% PVH Neutral -4.75% $1.38B 3.01% Kontoor Brands Outperform 4.40% $305.56M 16.90%

Key Takeaway:

Levi Strauss ranks in the middle among peers for revenue growth, with one peer outperforming. It ranks at the bottom for gross profit, with all peers reporting higher figures. For return on equity, Levi Strauss is at the bottom, with one peer significantly outperforming. Overall, Levi Strauss is positioned lower compared to its peers across key financial metrics.

Discovering Levi Strauss: A Closer Look

Levi Strauss & Co is involved in designing, marketing, and selling products that include jeans, casual and dresses pants, tops, shorts, skirts, jackets, footwear, and related accessories directly or through third parties and licensees for men, women, and children under Levi's, Dockers, Signature by Levi Strauss & Co. and Denizen brands. The company manages its business according to three regional segments: the Americas, which is the key revenue driver; Europe; and Asia.

Levi Strauss: Financial Performance Dissected

Market Capitalization Analysis: The company's market capitalization is above the industry average, indicating that it is relatively larger in size compared to peers. This may suggest a higher level of investor confidence and market recognition.

Positive Revenue Trend: Examining Levi Strauss's financials over 3 months reveals a positive narrative. The company achieved a noteworthy revenue growth rate of 12.02% as of 30 November, 2024, showcasing a substantial increase in top-line earnings. As compared to its peers, the company achieved a growth rate higher than the average among peers in Consumer Discretionary sector.

Net Margin: Levi Strauss's net margin surpasses industry standards, highlighting the company's exceptional financial performance. With an impressive 9.93% net margin, the company effectively manages costs and achieves strong profitability.

Return on Equity (ROE): Levi Strauss's financial strength is reflected in its exceptional ROE, which exceeds industry averages. With a remarkable ROE of 9.5%, the company showcases efficient use of equity capital and strong financial health.

Return on Assets (ROA): Levi Strauss's ROA stands out, surpassing industry averages. With an impressive ROA of 2.89%, the company demonstrates effective utilization of assets and strong financial performance.

Debt Management: With a below-average debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12, Levi Strauss adopts a prudent financial strategy, indicating a balanced approach to debt management.

To track all earnings releases for Levi Strauss visit their earnings calendar on our site.

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.

Latest Ratings for LEVI

Date Firm Action From To Apr 2025 Telsey Advisory Group Maintains Outperform Outperform Feb 2025 UBS Maintains Buy Buy Feb 2025 Guggenheim Maintains Buy Buy

