Earnings Outlook For LegalZoom.com

LegalZoom.com (NASDAQ:LZ) is preparing to release its quarterly earnings on Wednesday, 2024-11-06. Here's a brief overview of what investors should keep in mind before the announcement.

Analysts expect LegalZoom.com to report an earnings per share (EPS) of $0.15.

Anticipation surrounds LegalZoom.com's announcement, with investors hoping to hear about both surpassing estimates and receiving positive guidance for the next quarter.

New investors should understand that while earnings performance is important, market reactions are often driven by guidance.

Earnings History Snapshot

Last quarter the company beat EPS by $0.01, which was followed by a 1.52% drop in the share price the next day.

Here's a look at LegalZoom.com's past performance and the resulting price change:

Quarter Q2 2024 Q1 2024 Q4 2023 Q3 2023 EPS Estimate 0.09 0.10 0.10 0.09 EPS Actual 0.10 0.09 0.13 0.12 Price Change % -2.0% -24.0% 14.000000000000002% 6.0%

LegalZoom.com Share Price Analysis

Shares of LegalZoom.com were trading at $7.15 as of November 04. Over the last 52-week period, shares are down 33.7%. Given that these returns are generally negative, long-term shareholders are likely upset going into this earnings release.

Analyst Insights on LegalZoom.com

For investors, grasping market sentiments and expectations in the industry is vital. This analysis explores the latest insights regarding LegalZoom.com.

Analysts have provided LegalZoom.com with 1 ratings, resulting in a consensus rating of Neutral. The average one-year price target stands at $8.0, suggesting a potential 11.89% upside.

Comparing Ratings with Peers

In this analysis, we delve into the analyst ratings and average 1-year price targets of NV5 Global, Planet Labs and Willdan Group, three key industry players, offering insights into their relative performance expectations and market positioning.

Analysts currently favor an Buy trajectory for NV5 Global, with an average 1-year price target of $130.0, suggesting a potential 1718.18% upside. Analysts currently favor an Outperform trajectory for Planet Labs, with an average 1-year price target of $3.94, suggesting a potential 44.9% downside. The prevailing sentiment among analysts is an Outperform trajectory for Willdan Group, with an average 1-year price target of $51.0, implying a potential 613.29% upside. Snapshot: Peer Analysis

The peer analysis summary provides a snapshot of key metrics for NV5 Global, Planet Labs and Willdan Group, illuminating their respective standings within the industry. These metrics offer valuable insights into their market positions and comparative performance.

Company Consensus Revenue Growth Gross Profit Return on Equity LegalZoom.com Neutral 5.04% $113.75M 1.15% NV5 Global Buy 6.15% $123.27M 1.00% Planet Labs Outperform 13.64% $32.31M -7.94% Willdan Group Outperform 19.22% $51.60M 3.36%

Key Takeaway:

LegalZoom.com ranks at the bottom for Revenue Growth with 5.04%, while the highest is 19.22%. It is at the top for Gross Profit with $113.75M, compared to the lowest at $32.31M. LegalZoom.com is at the bottom for Return on Equity with 1.15%, while the highest is 3.36%.

All You Need to Know About LegalZoom.com

LegalZoom.com Inc is an online provider of services that meet the legal needs of small businesses and consumers in the United States. The company also offers services that include ongoing compliance and tax advice and filings, business licenses, accounting, virtual mailbox and e-signature solutions, trademark filings, and estate plans.

Financial Insights: LegalZoom.com

Market Capitalization Analysis: Positioned below industry benchmarks, the company's market capitalization faces constraints in size. This could be influenced by factors such as growth expectations or operational capacity.

Positive Revenue Trend: Examining LegalZoom.com's financials over 3 months reveals a positive narrative. The company achieved a noteworthy revenue growth rate of 5.04% as of 30 June, 2024, showcasing a substantial increase in top-line earnings. In comparison to its industry peers, the company trails behind with a growth rate lower than the average among peers in the Industrials sector.

Net Margin: LegalZoom.com's net margin is below industry standards, pointing towards difficulties in achieving strong profitability. With a net margin of 0.74%, the company may encounter challenges in effective cost control.

Return on Equity (ROE): LegalZoom.com's ROE is below industry averages, indicating potential challenges in efficiently utilizing equity capital. With an ROE of 1.15%, the company may face hurdles in achieving optimal financial returns.

Return on Assets (ROA): LegalZoom.com's ROA falls below industry averages, indicating challenges in efficiently utilizing assets. With an ROA of 0.32%, the company may face hurdles in generating optimal returns from its assets.

Debt Management: LegalZoom.com's debt-to-equity ratio is below the industry average. With a ratio of 0.13, the company relies less on debt financing, maintaining a healthier balance between debt and equity, which can be viewed positively by investors.

To track all earnings releases for LegalZoom.com visit their earnings calendar on our site.

